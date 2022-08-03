Traffic Advisory for Open Streets Boston in Roxbury for Saturday, August 6, 2022

Read on bpdnews.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local Camera Club Announces New Gallery & Welcomes the Public to JoinDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
JetBlue New Launches Boston to London Transatlantic RouteThe New York ExclusiveBoston, MA
Saugus Mall Promises Cute Critters & Safety Tips at 2-Day "Back to School Fun" EventDianna CarneySaugus, MA
Scituate Animal Shelter Welcomes First In-House Veterinarian Amid Major Building ImprovementsDianna CarneyScituate, MA
California teen says he is the youngest person to sail solo across the AtlanticB.R. ShenoyCalifornia State
Related
WCVB
Part of Blue Hill Avenue in Roxbury closed to cars for Open Streets Boston event
BOSTON — For the second time this summer, an Open Streets Boston event was held in the city for free, family-friendly events. A stretch of Blue Hill Avenue in Roxbury between Warren and Dudley streets was closed to motor traffic from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in order to open it up to pedestrian use from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Parking was also banned on that portion of Blue Hill Avenue all day on Saturday.
whdh.com
Boston to hold Open Streets event Saturday
BOSTON (WHDH) - The City of Boston will host its second Open Streets event on Roxbury’s Blue Hill Avenue. The event will take place Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. between Dudley Street and Warren Street, and events onsite will include local musicians and poets, a roller rink with a live band, Caribbean food trucks and more.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man wanted on several warrants, strips down to underwear at station entrance
Boston – A Massachusetts man with several warrants reportedly didn’t go the route of trying to blend in with the crowd to not be caught. According to Transit Police, on Friday at approximately 7:30 a.m., Transit Police officers assigned to the Central District received a radio call to respond to the MBTA’s State Street Station for a report of a naked man in the entrance to the Orange Line causing alarm to other passengers.
universalhub.com
Probably not part of a feast procession
MBTA Hate Account (yep) spotted the remains of that bus that caught fire at Forest Hills being towed north past Hanover and Cross streets around 10 p.m. yesterday - possibly on its way to Everett Shops, where the T does major surgery on heavily injured buses.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Green Line shutdown to overlap with Orange Line
Two days after announcing that the Orange Line would be shut down for a month, the MBTA said Friday that all Green Line service north of Government Center will similarly be offline and replaced by shuttle buses for four weeks between August and September.
nbcboston.com
Outdoor Festivals Happening in Boston This Weekend as Heat Drags on
A heat record was broken Thursday in Boston, as sweltering weather only persists through the weekend. Despite the high temperatures, there are a lot of outdoor activities throughout the City of Boston this weekend. The Boston Seafood Festival is being held on Sunday over at the Boston Fish Pier, in...
Man nearly crushed by trees in Hollis, NH
BOSTON -- Some severe thunderstorms moved across Massachusetts and New Hampshire on Friday afternoon. In Hollis, New Hampshire a storm sent trees and wires down. A man was nearly crushed by trees while sitting in his truck. Zachary Leishman was about to pull out of his driveway when in a matter of seconds, the wind and rain uprooted not one, but two trees, crashing onto his truck with him inside. "I was scared. I didn't want to move," Leishman said. "Pretty much I was freaking out."Terrified that at any moment, the roof of his truck would give way.It was a tangled...
$20.5 Million Massachusetts Estate on Boston’s North Shore Lets You Live the Great Gatsby Lifestyle
This place is understandably called Rock Edge, in the prestigious Prides Crossing neighborhood of Beverly on the North Shore of Boston. Built in 1911, this $20.5 million home is a multi-million dollar beauty that takes you back to the gilded age, at least from the outside. I most definitely think...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Boston Globe
Developer aims to build a skyscraper near North Station
Newton-based developer is floating a 700-foot office tower on Causeway Street; some neighbors worry it’s too tall. Newton-based real estate firm The RMR Group is planning its first foray into Boston development with what would be one of the city’s tallest buildings: a 700-foot office and hotel tower on a plot of land near North Station.
MBTA bus catches fire in Boston
BOSTON – Two MBTA employees were taken to the hospital after a bus caught fire in Boston Thursday afternoon. It happened at the MBTA Arborway bus yard just outside of Forest Hills. The MBTA said the out of service bus had just returned to the yard when the flames were noticed. MBTA employees attempted to put out the fire but were unsuccessful. The Boston Fire Department responded and extinguished the flames. Two MBTA employees were taken to the hospital for possible smoke inhalation. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
nbcboston.com
Double Stabbing Reported Overnight in Boston
Two men were stabbed overnight in Boston's Mission Hill neighborhood. Police said two men took themselves to two different hospitals around 2:30 a.m. Saturday. The first man had serious injuries from a single stab wound, and the second had non-life-threatening injuries. Both stabbings occurred in the same area on Shepherd...
Boston Police investigating a double stabbing in Mission Hill overnight
BOSTON — Two men are hospitalized Saturday morning after an overnight stabbing in Boston’s Mission Hill neighborhood. The incident occurred in the area of 12 Shepherd Avenue just after 2:30 a.m. and officers located two victims suffering from apparent stab wounds. Police said both men took themselves to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bpdnews.com
BPD Missing Person Alert: 12-Year-Old Trenton Brittenum of Roxbury
BPD Missing Person Alert: The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in an effort to locate Trenton Brittenum, 12, who was last seen on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 10:00 AM. Trenton, who is 5’5”, was wearing a white shirt/tank top, gray jogging pants and white football...
WCVB
Monday, August 8: Changing Boston Harbor
NEEDHAM, Mass. — As the summer heat sizzles, we’re seeking relief! Tonight it’s a tour of Boston Harbor -- today a draw for boaters, a backdrop for outdoor dining, and a destination for tourists and residents alike. But it took decades, billions, and enormous political will to clean up the harbor and spark its economic potential. We check out the progress (a dog bakery on the Fish Pier!) and problems (flood risk); visit Spectacle Island; and meet a third-generation fisherman still making it on the working waterfront.
nbcboston.com
Boston Police Seek Missing 12-Year-Old
Police are seeking the public's help in locating a 12-year-old Boston child who has been missing since Friday morning. Trenton Brittenum, 12, was last seen at 10 a.m. Friday, Boston police said. He was supposed to return home at 5 p.m. after attending basketball tryouts, potentially being held at the...
country1025.com
It’s The North End Feast This Weekend!
The North End of Boston is always so vibrant. But when the summer festivals kick in, Boston gets electric! This weekend, the North End hosts it’s 108th annual Feast of Saint Agripina. This is a weekend chock full of food, music, culture and tradition. According to the North End...
Where to find $1 oyster happy hour deals in Boston
These are the buck-a-shuck deals available right now. If you’re picturing a quintessential New England day, throwing back a dozen freshly shucked oysters is a requirement. And what better time to enjoy some—Aug. 5 is National Oyster Day. Serving up Sweet Necks and Island Creeks, Cold Bottoms and...
nbcboston.com
Here's How Riders Describe the T in One Word
As the MBTA continues to put out fires on trains and buses, NBC10 Boston asked commuters to describe the public transit system in one word. The answers ranged from "adventurous" to "unreliable," though the reviews weren't all bad. "Oh, that's a tough one," said Patrick Mulligan, of Somerville. "I would...
Two people seriously injured after crash involving scooter in Dorchester
BOSTON — Two people were hospitalized after a crash overnight involving a car and a scooter in Dorchester. According to Boston Police, the crash happened near the intersection of Boston Street and Mount Vernon Street just before midnight. When officers arrives on the scene they located a man and...
baystatebanner.com
Local officials celebrate National Night Out
The Boston Police Department put on community events across the city Monday and Tuesday in celebration of “National Night Out,” a campaign by the nonprofit National Association of Town Watch to foster positive relationships between the community and law enforcement. Officers were joined by Mayor Michelle Wu and...
Comments / 0