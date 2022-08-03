Suspect charged in Detroit mass shooting that killed 2, injured 6, remanded to jail

Read on www.tv20detroit.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersUtica, MI
The Weeknd brings spectacle of blinding lights to Detroit with After Hours Til Dawn tourAndrew RothDetroit, MI
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is BreathtakingTravel Maven
10 Places in Michigan That are Almost too Beautiful to be RealTravel MavenMichigan State
Despite Controversy, Detroit City Council Approves $60 Million In Property Tax BreaksTaxBuzzDetroit, MI
Related
Tv20detroit.com
Woman shot, man arrested after Dearborn Heights shooting
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Dearborn Heights police were were dispatched to Daly Park near Hopkins and Westlake in Dearborn Heights Friday at 8:00 p.m. for reports of a fight between teens. Once on the scene, officers were unable to locate anyone connected to the incident. Minutes later, at...
Tv20detroit.com
Updated: 5 people shot, one dead after mass shooting on Detroit’s Eastside
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police confirm five people were shot and one person has died in connection to a mass shooting Saturday morning on Saratoga Street near Gratiot Avenue on Detroit’s Eastside. Detroit police were dispatched Saturday at approximately 10:45 a.m. to a home on Saratoga Street and...
Tv20detroit.com
Southgate man charged in connection with shooting death, disappearance of wife
SOUTHGATE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged Gil Vega, 44, for the fatal shooting of his wife, 43, both of Southgate. Vega has been charged with first degree murder, tampering with evidence and felony firearm in connection to his wife’s death. His wife was...
Tv20detroit.com
77-year-old Dearborn Heights resident escapes during home invasion; police catch suspect in the act
(WXYZ) — Dearborn Heights police say a home invasion suspect was caught in the act after the quick-thinking actions of the homeowner and her neighbor. Police say a 77-year-old resident called 911 from a neighbor’s home at 6 a.m. on July 27 reporting that two men forced their way into her home on Evangeline Street stating they were armed. She was reportedly able to escape and run to her neighbor’s house during the incident.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tv20detroit.com
Police looking for suspect in Detroit bank robbery
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police are asking for the public’s help with finding a bank robbery suspect. The robbery happened July 29 at around 11:45 a.m. on Telegraph Road near 7 Mile. The Detroit Police Department says the suspected walked into the bank and showed a note that...
Tv20detroit.com
Richmond police chief charged for allegedly misusing system to find info on local woman
RICHMOND, Mich. (WXYZ) — Tom Costello was sworn in as police chief in the City of Richmond in March. He’s on paid leave after being charged with misuse of the Law Enforcement Information Network, allegedly to get personal information on a woman in nearby Washington Township. The LEIN...
Tv20detroit.com
Escapee from Eastpointe back in custody after traffic stop in Brighton
BRIGHTON, Mich. (WXYZ) — A man who was wanted after escaping police custody was found Thursday during a traffic stop in Brighton, authorities in Livingston County say. Devonta Deshawn Moore,18, escaped from a police officer and sergeant Monday night while being transported from the Eastpointe Police Department to the Macomb County Jail with two other prisoners. Moore had been arraigned hours before the escape on charges of domestic violence and fleeing and alluding.
Tv20detroit.com
3-year-old girl in stable condition after being shot on Detroit's west side
DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — Police say they are continuing to investigate after a 3-year-old was shot early Thursday morning. The incident reportedly happened in the area of Littlefield and West Chicago. “To the public, to the gun owners … we got to put these guns away and we can’t...
RELATED PEOPLE
Tv20detroit.com
3 in custody after attempting to cross US border on St. Clair River
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Three people trying to cross the U.S. border on the St. Clair River near Algonac during a human smuggling attempt were taken into custody early Tuesday morning, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said. On Tuesday at around 3 a.m., dispatch with Border Patrol monitoring video surveillance...
Tv20detroit.com
Lapeer woman dies after tree falls onto vehicle during storms
LAPEER TWP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan State Police, Lapeer Township Police and Lapeer County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Imlay City and Wilder Road in Lapeer Township Wednesday at afternoon for reports of a personal injury traffic crash. The reports came in just after the...
Tv20detroit.com
Michigan Infrastructure and Transportation Association encourages safe driving in work zones through campaign
LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Infrastructure and Transportation Association, also known as MITA, wants drivers to know about a campaign they’re promoting. “The campaign is not a new campaign,” said MITA Executive Vice President Rob Coppersmith. “Its been done throughout the years, and it’s about trying to raise drivers’ awareness as they come into work zones, and getting people to slow down and pay attention to the workers.”
Tv20detroit.com
Spotlight on the News: Inside the Degree Forward and Connect4CareKids programs
WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, August 7, Spotlight on the News will explore two unique educational programs designed for kids under 5 and adults who want to earn their college degree. Inside the Degree Forward and Connect4CareKids initiatives. Spotlight on the News, now in its 57th season, is Michigan's...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tv20detroit.com
Doctors concerned about 'rough fall' as COVID-19 cases increase in Michigan
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — If you take a look at the data, there are some concerning trends in Michigan right now when it comes to COVID-19. According to the state as of Wednesday - in the previous seven days we saw 20,173 confirmed and probable cases, an increase over last week.
Tv20detroit.com
16th annual ARISE Detroit! Neighborhoods Day brings the community together across the city
DETROIT (WXYZ) — From Belle Isle to Eight Mile, a wide range of events took place across the city to mark the 16th annual ARISE Detroit! Neighborhoods Day. "The whole point is to show Detroit in a really good light," said Mark Loeb, Director, Belle Isle Art Fair. Loeb...
Tv20detroit.com
Wayne State University looking for veterans to study benefits of cannabis for PTSD
DETROIT (WXYZ) — On any given Friday night, you find a variety of people inside Greenhouse Dispensary in Walled Lake including veterans like Terry Marshall. “1964, Vietnam," Marshall said when asked about his service in the Navy. "Wasn’t a fun time, but it was a time.”. Marshall is...
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit Weather: Hot & muggy today with storms on Sunday
(WXYZ) — HEAT ADVISORY FOR OAKLAND, MACOMB AND WAYNE COUNTIES FROM 8 AM SATURDAY UNTIL 10 PM SUNDAY. Today: Hot and humid with a high of 90°. The humidity will make it feel like the mid 90s. Wind: S 5-10 mph. Sunday: Hot and muggy, the chance for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tv20detroit.com
Metro Detroiters deal with scattered storm damage, power outages
LIVONIA, Mich. (WXYZ) — In Livonia, a big branch from a tree across the street from Kim Gonzales' home fell onto her pickup truck Wednesday evening. It smashed her back window and potentially put a damper on her upcoming camping trip. “There’s a few branches in our area, but...
Tv20detroit.com
Water samples taken from contaminated Huron River expected Thursday
(WXYZ) — The state is expected to get the results of 9 water samples taken from the Huron River Wednesday following last weekend's chemical spill. State investigators say Tribar's Wixom facility released several thousand gallons of liquid containing hexavalent chromium, a cancer-causing compound, into a sewer that discharges into the Huron River.
Tv20detroit.com
'They don't want us here.' Detroit tenants unite to fight rising rent costs
DETROIT, MI (WYXZ) — A group of people living in two Detroit apartment complexes are unionizing to help fight rising rent costs. The properties are New Center Plaza and the Marlenor, both located on Seward Street near downtown. Tenants have butted heads with the management and owner of the...
Tv20detroit.com
Huron River tests continue after preliminary samples reportedly show no presence of contaminant
WIXOM, Mich. (WXYZ) — Testing of the Huron River continues after officials say preliminary results of several samples contained no detectable presence of the contaminant hexavalent chromium. The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) announced the contaminant hexavalent chromium was not found in test results from...
Comments / 0