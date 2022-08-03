ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westport, CT

06880danwoog.com

Friday Flashback #308

The other day, Ronnie Presha posted some very interesting memories on Facebook. They provide a fascinating look at Westport in the late 1960s and early ’70s, as seen through the eyes of a Black teenager in a neighboring town. Ronnie writes:. I was raised in Norwalk. But in my...
WESTPORT, CT
06880danwoog.com

Roundup: Bike Giveaway, Adoptable Dogs, Outdoor Art …

In conjunction with its next production — “4000 Miles” — the Westport Country Playhouse will give away a Cannondale Adventure 1 Bike (valued at $960). It’s a donation from Cycleology Bike & Ski of Westport. The store also donated an RBX classic SS cycling jersey and Cycleology water bottle ($97).
WESTPORT, CT
NewsTimes

SEEN: Danbury Italian Festival 2022

The Danbury Italian Festival took place August 5-7, 2022 at the Amerigo Vespucci Lodge in Danbury. Festival goers enjoyed live entertainment and traditional Italian food. Were you SEEN?
DANBURY, CT
FOX 61

Missing Milford dog 'Leo' found safe

MILFORD, Conn. — "Leo", the dog that was stolen when a Seymour man's car was taken outside a restaurant in Milford, has been found safe and delivered to his owner. The owner, Emmanuel Castillo, said they got a tip Leo was in the New Haven neighborhood where his car was found earlier on Friday. Castillo asked for New Haven police to meet him there, and around 6 p.m., they found Leo between two homes playing with kids.
MILFORD, CT
City
Westport, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Tombstones Found At Splash Pad

VIDEO REPORT– 2022-08-04 #Bridgeport CT– A number of viewers have reached out to me to let me know about tombstones discarded just a couple of feet from the splash pad outside Luis Marin School on the Boston Avenue side. Lakeview Cemetery is across the street but it is not known if the two are connected. It is not known how long they have been there but they are behind a fenced-in area of a small building being demolished.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
06880danwoog.com

Roundup: Superman, Madame Web, Richard Scarry …

But last night, the Board of Finance unanimously approved funds for a traffic study of Cross Highway, North Avenue and Bayberry Lane. The project will look at intersection safety, as well as adding a sidewalk on Cross Highway and a crosswalk near The Porch @ Christie’s. Next stop: an...
WTNH

Woman dies in Monroe house fire: FD

MONROE, Conn. (WTNH) — One woman died in a house fire in Monroe Friday morning, fire officials said. The Monroe Fire Department, Stevenson Volunteer Fire Company, and Stepney Fire Department responded to Bagburn Hill Road after a witness reported smoke coming from a house. Fire crews were met with a heavy fire on the first […]
MONROE, CT
New Haven Independent

There's Gold In Them Thar Hill

As old logs and leaves sizzled in the 90-degree heat at the peak of Hamden’s transfer station, a fiery red milling machine moved between piles of debris, shooting sharp chips of wood high into the sky while churning the organic waste into something of value — the beginnings of top-quality compost Hamdenites refer to as ​“black gold.”
HAMDEN, CT
visitfairfieldcounty.org

Fairfield County Infirmary Ghost Hunt

The haunted Fairfield County Infirmary is a haven for the paranormal. Enjoy an overnight ghost hunt at this location that will definitely test your nerve. The Fairfield Infirmary harbors some dark secrets, and once you venture off into the former morgue, you’ll soon understand why this location has the haunted reputation that it does. The embedded residual energy still lingers in these very walls!
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
themonroesun.com

Police: Bridgeport driver stopped with heroin/fentanyl

MONROE, CT — A Bridgeport woman stopped on Main Street, while driving a white Acura with a fraudulent temporary Connecticut registration on it, had 96 grams of heroin/fentanyl in the car, according to police. Priscilla Vongkeomany, 18, of Bridgeport, was charged with possession of narcotics, possession of narcotics with...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
momcollective.com

Local BYOB {Bring Your Own Beverage} Restaurants

Bring Your Own Beverage {BYOB} is a great option at a restaurant, and it’s often overlooked when searching for a date night location. It can be a great way to dine out while cutting costs, plus you have your favorite beer or wine with you for a night out. BYOB generally means that you can bring beer or wine {hard liquor usually is not permitted}.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
Daily Voice

Firefighter Falls Through Burning Home In Bridgeport

A Fairfield County firefighter was injured after falling through a floor while battling a structure fire. The incident took place in Bridgeport around 10:10 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 2 in the 700 block of Park Street. Firefighters responded to the structure fire after receiving multiple 911 regarding a fire, said Scott...

