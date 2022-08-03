Read on 06880danwoog.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York ExclusiveStony Brook, NY
Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella CressmanTexas State
Alex Jones Must Pay Sandy Hook Parents More Than $4 MillionDaniella CressmanNewtown, CT
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
Shelton's Summertime Fun At Jones Family FarmsFlorence CarmelaShelton, CT
Related
06880danwoog.com
Friday Flashback #308
The other day, Ronnie Presha posted some very interesting memories on Facebook. They provide a fascinating look at Westport in the late 1960s and early ’70s, as seen through the eyes of a Black teenager in a neighboring town. Ronnie writes:. I was raised in Norwalk. But in my...
06880danwoog.com
Roundup: Bike Giveaway, Adoptable Dogs, Outdoor Art …
In conjunction with its next production — “4000 Miles” — the Westport Country Playhouse will give away a Cannondale Adventure 1 Bike (valued at $960). It’s a donation from Cycleology Bike & Ski of Westport. The store also donated an RBX classic SS cycling jersey and Cycleology water bottle ($97).
NewsTimes
SEEN: Danbury Italian Festival 2022
The Danbury Italian Festival took place August 5-7, 2022 at the Amerigo Vespucci Lodge in Danbury. Festival goers enjoyed live entertainment and traditional Italian food. Were you SEEN?
Missing Milford dog 'Leo' found safe
MILFORD, Conn. — "Leo", the dog that was stolen when a Seymour man's car was taken outside a restaurant in Milford, has been found safe and delivered to his owner. The owner, Emmanuel Castillo, said they got a tip Leo was in the New Haven neighborhood where his car was found earlier on Friday. Castillo asked for New Haven police to meet him there, and around 6 p.m., they found Leo between two homes playing with kids.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Tombstones Found At Splash Pad
VIDEO REPORT– 2022-08-04 #Bridgeport CT– A number of viewers have reached out to me to let me know about tombstones discarded just a couple of feet from the splash pad outside Luis Marin School on the Boston Avenue side. Lakeview Cemetery is across the street but it is not known if the two are connected. It is not known how long they have been there but they are behind a fenced-in area of a small building being demolished.
06880danwoog.com
Roundup: Superman, Madame Web, Richard Scarry …
But last night, the Board of Finance unanimously approved funds for a traffic study of Cross Highway, North Avenue and Bayberry Lane. The project will look at intersection safety, as well as adding a sidewalk on Cross Highway and a crosswalk near The Porch @ Christie’s. Next stop: an...
Register Citizen
Fairfield’s Hazem Mohamed, 26, remembered for love of cars, travel, and making friends laugh
FAIRFIELD — Hazem Mohamed got home from work Tuesday, took a quick shower, and told his family he was going for a quick ride on his motorcycle to get some fresh air. Instead, police later arrived at the family’s home to tell them Mohamed had been fatally injured in a hit-and-run crash less than a mile away.
Woman dies in Monroe house fire: FD
MONROE, Conn. (WTNH) — One woman died in a house fire in Monroe Friday morning, fire officials said. The Monroe Fire Department, Stevenson Volunteer Fire Company, and Stepney Fire Department responded to Bagburn Hill Road after a witness reported smoke coming from a house. Fire crews were met with a heavy fire on the first […]
There’s Gold In Them Thar Hill
As old logs and leaves sizzled in the 90-degree heat at the peak of Hamden’s transfer station, a fiery red milling machine moved between piles of debris, shooting sharp chips of wood high into the sky while churning the organic waste into something of value — the beginnings of top-quality compost Hamdenites refer to as “black gold.”
visitfairfieldcounty.org
Fairfield County Infirmary Ghost Hunt
The haunted Fairfield County Infirmary is a haven for the paranormal. Enjoy an overnight ghost hunt at this location that will definitely test your nerve. The Fairfield Infirmary harbors some dark secrets, and once you venture off into the former morgue, you’ll soon understand why this location has the haunted reputation that it does. The embedded residual energy still lingers in these very walls!
themonroesun.com
Police: Bridgeport driver stopped with heroin/fentanyl
MONROE, CT — A Bridgeport woman stopped on Main Street, while driving a white Acura with a fraudulent temporary Connecticut registration on it, had 96 grams of heroin/fentanyl in the car, according to police. Priscilla Vongkeomany, 18, of Bridgeport, was charged with possession of narcotics, possession of narcotics with...
Wahlburgers returning to Connecticut, but not in Fairfield County
The fast casual restaurant chain Wahlburgers, which closed its sole Connecticut eatery in Trumbull during the pandemic, is returning to the state but will not operate in Fairfield County. Wahlburgers’ first foray into the Connecticut dining scene was a restaurant at the Westfair Trumbull Mall, which opened in October 2017...
Register Citizen
How someone sold a Newtown property without the owner knowing, warrant shows
NEWTOWN — A Connecticut man was able to sell a lakefront property he didn’t own to an unsuspecting buyer because his name was strikingly similar to the rightful owner’s, investigators said in an arrest warrant. In a court filing, Newtown police allege that Edwin Robert Lewis III...
NewsTimes
CT’s Riko’s Pizza opens Florida restaurant, Fairfield location coming this fall
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Riko's Pizza, a staple for thin-crust, hot oil pizzas in southern Connecticut, recently opened its first location in Florida. The pizzeria announced Thursday that its new restaurant in Tequesta, near Jupiter, is now open at 560 North US Highway...
NewsTimes
A ‘mini Hamptons’ with artistic roots: Why Christian Siriano chose Westport for his new store
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The cinnamon and cardamom-spiked aroma of the "Instant Karma" candle from Snif hits your senses as soon as you walk into The Collective West, the new store of opened by Westport resident and celebrity fashion designer Christian Siriano. On...
Register Citizen
Westport residents to meet with developer of controversial Village at Saugatuck project
WESTPORT — Residents will have the opportunity to learn more about the The Village at Saugatuck, a proposed affordable housing project on the Hiawatha Lane Extension, at a meeting planned for this weekend. According to Save Old Saugatuck, a group of residents opposed to the development, notices addressed from...
Register Citizen
Greenwich survey asks residents to weigh in: What do you think of outdoor dining on the Avenue?
GREENWICH — Since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020 and remade how people gather in public spaces, outdoor dining has become a widespread phenomenon in Greenwich and elsewhere. The town’s administration created new regulations to help restaurants and diners cope with the changing public-health challenges, and now town leaders...
momcollective.com
Local BYOB {Bring Your Own Beverage} Restaurants
Bring Your Own Beverage {BYOB} is a great option at a restaurant, and it’s often overlooked when searching for a date night location. It can be a great way to dine out while cutting costs, plus you have your favorite beer or wine with you for a night out. BYOB generally means that you can bring beer or wine {hard liquor usually is not permitted}.
Firefighter Falls Through Burning Home In Bridgeport
A Fairfield County firefighter was injured after falling through a floor while battling a structure fire. The incident took place in Bridgeport around 10:10 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 2 in the 700 block of Park Street. Firefighters responded to the structure fire after receiving multiple 911 regarding a fire, said Scott...
NewsTimes
SEEN: Stamford’s Alive at Five featuring T.I. 2022
Stamford’s Alive at Five summer concert series concluded its 2022 program with rapper T.I. on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. The concert took place on the Pure Life Stage in Mill River Park in Stamford. Were you SEEN?
Comments / 0