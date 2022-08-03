ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

A Bear In South Carolina 'Rang' Someone's Doorbell & Twitter's Cracking All The Jokes (VIDEO)

By Maeve Browne
 3 days ago
A South Carolina woman had an unexpected visitor early Tuesday morning on July 26.

Wendy Watson in Greenville, S.C., was fast asleep around 3:35 a.m. when a bear made a surprise appearance on her porch and attempted to "ring the bell" on her security cam.

"I noticed my bird feeder wasn’t hanging up when I looked out the window this morning. When I found it on the ground, I checked the videos from our doorbell camera. I almost spit coffee everywhere when I saw the bear!" Watson said in a statement.

In the video, the bear is shown approaching the front door and standing on its hind legs to sniff around the ring camera before scurrying away off the porch.

"We’ve had them visit and mess with our trash and bird feeders before but never had one come up on the porch before! I’m a wildlife rehabber for Wildlife Rehab of Greenville, so all animals are welcome," she said. "We will leave our feeders down for a while as the bears move along."

\u201cBEAR RINGS THE DOORBELL: Wendy W. told me the doorbell rang around 3:35AM at her house near Green Valley in Greenville, SC. When she checked the camera, she saw the black \ud83d\udc3b. @SCDNR\u201d

— Cody Alcorn (@Cody Alcorn) 1658845437

Twitter users had fun with the video and cracked jokes surrounding the bizarre situation.

"Why would a bear ring your doorbell?" a writer posted, to which WRAL reports is in direct response to this humorous incident. Social media users sounded off in the comments.

One person said that the bear couldn't just barge in since that wouldn't be the polite thing to do.

"Cause I knew him from my days in Chicago, and he needs a place to lay low, and he knows I won't ask questions." someone else joked.

One commenter said it's because the bear has been "ghosted" long enough and asked how else would he get in contact.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources warned residents on May 4 that as bear sightings become more common, it is important not to approach the wild animals.

