August 3, 2004 Statue of Liberty pedestal reopens to the public

On this day in history, August 3, 2004, Statue of Liberty welcomes visitors for first time since 9/11
The Statue of Liberty, perhaps the most celebrated symbol of American ideals and exceptionalism, reopened after the 9/11 attacks on this day in history, August 3, 2004. The globally recognized landmark had been closed to the public for nearly three years following the destruction of the nearby World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001.
Adams rejects gun permit plea from NYC bishop robbed of $1M in jewels mid-sermon
New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Monday rejected calls from a Brooklyn bishop who was robbed mid-sermon of $1 million in jewelry for special gun permits for members of clergy. During an unrelated press conference announcing the expansion of the city’s speed camera program, Adams listened to a reporter’s...
Texas Gov. Abbott buses illegal immigrants to NYC after city's mayor doesn't take up invitation to visit southern border
(The Center Square) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott this week invited New York City Mayor Eric Adams to visit the southern border and see first-hand the costs Texans are bearing as a result of “President Biden’s border crisis.” By Friday, he’d announced the first bus of illegal immigrants had arrived in New York City from Texas.
Texas Guv Gloats as Bus Full of Migrants Arrives in New York City
A bus full of migrants who were sent away from Texas by Gov. Greg Abbott after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border arrived in New York City on Friday. Abbott has been bussing migrants to Washington, D.C., for weeks, prompting that city’s mayor to call in the National Guard for help. “Because of President Biden’s continued refusal to acknowledge the crisis caused by his open border policies, the State of Texas has had to take unprecedented action to keep our communities safe,” Abbott said in a press release Friday. The Republic governor has protested President Joe Biden’s move to end a Trump-era policy that previously allowed border patrol agents to turn away more migrants at the border to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The bus of about 50 migrants arrived at Manhattan’s Port Authority Bus Terminal on Friday morning, where they were aided by non-governmental volunteers. “In addition to Washington, D.C., New York City is the ideal destination for these migrants, who can receive the abundance of city services and housing that Mayor Eric Adams has boasted about within the sanctuary city,” Abbott said.Read it at New York Daily News
Maya Lin Will Create a Sculptural Fountain at the Forthcoming Obama Presidential Center
The artwork will be located in a garden dedicated to Obama’s late mother, Ann Dunham. To celebrate Barack Obama’s 61st birthday today, the former president’s foundation announced plans to commission Maya Lin for an emphatic sculptural fountain in the forthcoming Obama Presidential Center. Located in Jackson Park...
GOP governors sent buses of migrants to D.C. and NYC — with no plan for what's next
For months now, the governors of Texas and Arizona have been sending charter buses full of migrants and refugees to Washington, D.C.'s Union Station, just a few blocks from the Capitol building. When they disembark, they find neither the local nor federal government there to meet them. Texas Gov. Greg...
