Rocklin CA — George...AKA Jorge, Cork, was called home to rest on 06/23/2022 after his long battle with cancer at the age of 66. He passed peacefully at his home in Rocklin with his sister, Grace by his side. He was born in Mexico to Ellie Barragan and Prisciliano Barragan and at the age of 3, George and Family took a long road trip to Gold Run. He attended grammar school in Alta and graduated from Colfax High School. He settled in Rocklin, and worked at Sierra Pine in Rocklin and retired with over 30 years in the Timber Operators Union. He had a very strong work ethic and was a hard worker, he was always positive. When not working he loved his Family and Friend time. He was a great Brother, Uncle and Friend. He was always available, very dependable. He lived his life to the fullest. He loved Nascar, Raiders, music, camping ,concerts, travel, pizza and his beer one of his quotes "let's have a drink and be somebody" his jokes and stories were priceless! Always in great spirits and joking up to the very end even with his nurses. He will be missed beyond words, he touched a lot of lives. He's precede in death by his parents and is survived by his sisters, Grace, Lori and Martha, nieces Kim Gray, Jaimee Warmuth and Rachel Benson nephews Michael Woodford and Tim Lang also 7 great nephews and a great niece the only girl and the Apple of his eye. Please come celebrate George with us at his Celebration of life at Auburn Recreation Park, picnic area on Aug 28th at 4pm.

ROCKLIN, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO