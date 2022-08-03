Read on goldcountrymedia.com
Placer alum Seeman catches on as a pitcher, fisher in Alaska summer season
When one thinks of summertime destinations, Alaska is likely not the first that comes to mind. In the world of college baseball, however, The Last Frontier is home to the Alaska Baseball League. Placer High alum Carson Seeman spent his summer away from the continental United States as a member...
Reader input: Where's the peaches at peach festival?
So, a week ago, I read in a local paper about a peach festival in my town the following week, July 30. A Peach Festival, WOW. All I could think about was everything peaches, homemade peach pie, peach cookies, pie pastries, peach jams, peach cake, deep-fried peach sticks, peach wine and a peach contest for the best homemade peach anything by someone in our community.
Sight Word Busters to hold meet and greet in Auburn
Sight Word Busters will hold a meet and greet on Thursday, Aug. 18, from 2:30-3:30 p.m. to introduce the program to those who might be interested in becoming a volunteer. The event will be held at Mel’s Original Diner at 1730 Grass Valley Highway, #2885, in Auburn. Sight Word...
Give blood, give life in south Placer
When you give blood, you are able to save up to three lives at a time, according to Vitalant Blood Bank officials. This month alone, there are nine blood drives that will take place in south Placer communities. According to Vitalant Blood Bank account manager Gayle Graves, the United States...
George Barragan 10/14/1955 - 6/23/2022
Rocklin CA — George...AKA Jorge, Cork, was called home to rest on 06/23/2022 after his long battle with cancer at the age of 66. He passed peacefully at his home in Rocklin with his sister, Grace by his side. He was born in Mexico to Ellie Barragan and Prisciliano Barragan and at the age of 3, George and Family took a long road trip to Gold Run. He attended grammar school in Alta and graduated from Colfax High School. He settled in Rocklin, and worked at Sierra Pine in Rocklin and retired with over 30 years in the Timber Operators Union. He had a very strong work ethic and was a hard worker, he was always positive. When not working he loved his Family and Friend time. He was a great Brother, Uncle and Friend. He was always available, very dependable. He lived his life to the fullest. He loved Nascar, Raiders, music, camping ,concerts, travel, pizza and his beer one of his quotes "let's have a drink and be somebody" his jokes and stories were priceless! Always in great spirits and joking up to the very end even with his nurses. He will be missed beyond words, he touched a lot of lives. He's precede in death by his parents and is survived by his sisters, Grace, Lori and Martha, nieces Kim Gray, Jaimee Warmuth and Rachel Benson nephews Michael Woodford and Tim Lang also 7 great nephews and a great niece the only girl and the Apple of his eye. Please come celebrate George with us at his Celebration of life at Auburn Recreation Park, picnic area on Aug 28th at 4pm.
Solo artists Greeninger, Kai to take Auburn State Theatre stage as duo
Keith Greeninger and Dayan Kai Date and time: Friday, Aug. 12, 7:30 p.m. Location: Auburn State Theatre, 985 Lincoln Way, Auburn Run time: 2 hours with intermission Reserved seating: $30 plus $6 fees Box office: AuburnStateTheatre.org or 530-885-0156. Powerful artists Keith Greeninger and Dayan Kai combine award-winning songwriting, stunning vocal...
Carol M. Ormsby 1/14/1931 - 7/22/2022
Carol May Ormsby passed away peacefully in her home in Christian Valley and entered Heaven’s gates on July 22, 2022. She lived a long life of 91 years after being born in Oakland, California January 14th, 1931. She graduated in 1948 from Placer High School. Afterwards she married and lived in Orange, California where she raised her family of four children. She returned to Auburn later in life to be close to her sisters.
