Fairfax County, VA

Man charged after flashing himself in front of woman, kid inside Fairfax Co. Walmart: Cops

By Watch
WJLA
 3 days ago
Police: 27-year-old arrested for indecent exposure in Tysons

Fairfax County police have arrested a 27-year-old man who allegedly exposed himself inside the Walmart store at 1500 Cornerside Blvd. in Tysons. Police dispatched officers to the store on July 26 at 6:45 p.m. after the suspect, identified as Demetrius Mills, allegedly exposed himself to a woman and juvenile who were shopping in the clothing section.
