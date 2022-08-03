Man charged after flashing himself in front of woman, kid inside Fairfax Co. Walmart: Cops

Read on wjla.com
WJLA
2 men arrested in Md. for suspected string of McDonald's drive-through armed robberies
Montgomery County, Md. — Montgomery County Police have arrested and charged two men in connection to the armed robbery of a Kensington, Md. McDonald's. Police also believe this wasn't their first rodeo. 21-year-old Zachary Kinnell, of Upper Marlboro, and 20-year-old Brian Elzey, of Upper Marlboro, are accused of stealing...
Men accused of robbing McDonald's drive-thru arrested after police spot them at different Mcdonald's drive-thru
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Police have arrested two men they say are possibly connected to a string of robberies at McDonald's restaurants across D.C., Maryland and Virginia. According to a release from the Montgomery County Department of Police, officers were called to a McDonald's in the 2700 block of University Boulevard W. in Kensington just after 2 a.m. Wednesday.
mocoshow.com
Two Adult Males Arrested for McDonald’s Armed Robbery; Possibility of Additional Victims a Concern
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division have arrested and charged 21-year-old Zachary Kinnell, of Upper Marlboro, and 20-year-old Brian Elzey, of Upper Marlboro, with the armed robbery of a McDonald’s restaurant in the 2700 block of University Blvd. W. in Kensington. Detectives have released a photo of the two suspects and encourage anyone who may be a victim to come forward.
fox5dc.com
Child shoots handgun into neighbor's apartment in Stafford; 20-year-old arrested
STAFFORD COUNTY, V.a. (FOX 5 DC) - A Stafford man has been arrested after a young child in his care gained access to a handgun and discharged a round from the loaded weapon. Deputies responded to Fern Oak Circle on Thursday around 6:36 p.m. for the report of a shooting in a home.
Inside Nova
Police release bodycam footage of McLean shooting; family says shooting ‘cannot be justified’
Police in Fairfax County released body-worn camera footage of an officer fatally shooting a 26-year-old man in McLean last month, saying it shows a “very active and chaotic incident” the department is continuing to investigate. County police responded to two 911 calls from a house on Arbor Lane...
A fire that killed two Maryland sisters while they were on vacation is under investigation
BALTIMORE -- A summer vacation home in the Hamptons is at the center of a Potomac family's heartache and the focus of a fire investigation.That is because two Marylander sisters died early Wednesday morning in a house fire in Suffolk County, New York, police said.Jillian and Lindsay Wiener, from Potomac, Maryland, were on vacation in the Long Island town of Noyack with their brother Zachary, mother, Alisa, and father, Lewis, according to the Southampton Police Department.About 3:35 a.m., town authorities received a call about a fire at the home on Spring Lane. Fire departments from five different towns responded to...
Suspects arrested after allegedly robbing McDonald’s drive-thru in Loudoun County
Deputies of the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office have arrested two suspects who allegedly stole a cash drawer from a McDonald's drive-thru in Sterling.
WJLA
2 arrested after allegedly robbing McDonald's drive-thru in Sterling: Police
STERLING, Va. (7News) — Two people were arrested for allegedly robbing a McDonald's drive-thru in Sterling, Virginia on Wednesday. Loudoun County police said two people went into a drive-thru window located at 275 Free Court and while waiting for their order, a man sitting in the passenger seat exited the vehicle and grabbed the cash drawer. The two suspects then fled the scene.
WJLA
Former Fairfax Co. officer Jason Colley pleads guilty in death of 6-month-old daughter
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Jason Michael Colley, a 42-year-old former Fairfax County police officer charged in the death of his 6-month-old daughter in 2017, entered an Alford plea to two counts of first-degree assault Thursday in Frederick County Circuit Court. An Alford plea is a type of guilty...
Retired MPD lieutenant shoots, kills library police officer during training in DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said a library police officer died Thursday afternoon after a retired police lieutenant shot and killed her in the Anacostia Library. MPD said the retired lieutenant was conducting training at the library, located at 1800 Good Hope Rd. SE. At the end of the training, […]
NBC Washington
Video Shows Deadly Police Shooting in McLean
Fairfax County police released body camera footage on Thursday of an officer fatally shooting a man having a mental health crisis last month in a home in McLean, Virginia. Aaron Lynch died after an officer shot him on Arbor Lane the night of July 7. He was 26. Lynch’s parents...
northernvirginiamag.com
Woman Convicted of First-Degree Murder in Manassas Food Lion Shooting
The 24-year-old man from in the 2016 shooting died from a gunshot wound. A Woodbridge woman was found guilty last week of first-degree murder nearly six years after a shooting in the parking lot of a Manassas Food Lion left a 24-year-old man dead. Roberta Brandon, 29, will be sentenced...
Student charged with assault and theft in Charles county
A student is facing charges for pulling a gun on another student in Charles county. Victim tried to get phone back from suspect, deputies say that's when the second one pulled out a gun.
WJLA
Fairfax Co. officer shoots man after traffic stop; 2 men arrested on drug charges
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Two men are facing drug charges after an officer-involved shooting around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday night in Fairfax County left one of the men in the hospital. Police say they were conducting a traffic stop in the 6100 block of Arlington Boulevard in Seven Corners...
Brandywine man charged with Attempted Murder
On August 4 at 5:24 a.m., officers responded to the 15700 block of Cloverleaf Court in Hughesville for the report of a stabbing. A preliminary investigation revealed the victim heard a noise in a spare bedroom of his residence. As he went to investigate, the victim was immediately attacked by a person he recognized as […]
Trio charged with robbery and conspiracy after ambushing man at Stafford hotel
According to a Stafford County Sheriff's Office press release, two men wearing partial face coverings allegedly entered the hotel room with one brandished a long knife.
fox5dc.com
Family criticizes Fairfax Co. police for fatally shooting man suffering from mental health crisis
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - Newly released bodycam footage shows Fairfax County police fatally shooting 26-year-old Jasper Aaron Lynch inside a McLean, Virginia residence. The visual, which was released Thursday by the department, begins with redacted 911 calls from the July 7 incident. "We have a family member here who was...
sungazette.news
Police: 27-year-old arrested for indecent exposure in Tysons
Fairfax County police have arrested a 27-year-old man who allegedly exposed himself inside the Walmart store at 1500 Cornerside Blvd. in Tysons. Police dispatched officers to the store on July 26 at 6:45 p.m. after the suspect, identified as Demetrius Mills, allegedly exposed himself to a woman and juvenile who were shopping in the clothing section.
mocoshow.com
Two Suspects Arrested for Stealing Property from Home Depot; One Suspect Remains At Large
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division have arrested 22-year-old Sean Palmer, of Washington D.C. and 41-year-old Jonte Smith, of Brentwood, MD for theft and assault at a Home Depot store on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. Detectives are asking for the public’s assistance in locating the third suspect.
Undercover police detective shoots man while trying to make arrest in Fairfax County
Police said a man shot by a detective while officers were trying to arrest him Tuesday night should survive his injuries.
