ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
9&10 News

MTM On The Road: Eternal Wellness Med Spa Helping You Feel Refreshed

By Lauren Creighton
9&10 News
9&10 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rlZvv_0h3Ke1NO00

Eternal Wellness Med Spa in Traverse City is helping you feel more confidant in your own skin.

They opened on Front Street less than two months ago—making health and wellness their main focus.

Eternal Wellness specializes in non-surgical procedures and luxury skin treatments.

They offer services such as massages, IV therapy and hydrafacials.

Our On The Road crew is giving us a full tour of the new spa and the services they offer.

To learn more about their treatments and appointments, visit here.

Comments / 0

Related
1077 WRKR

Family Fare In Traverse City Makes Hilarious Spelling Mistake On Sign

Ya know everyone's job comes with its own challenges, and when it comes to putting up the sign to welcome guests in and push a product, sometimes mistakes can happen. The best thing to do in that instance is to come forward and come to terms with it, make the changes, and then move on. The Family Fare is a neighborhood grocery store that many people have been coming to on 8th St in Traverse City for many years. Recently they made a spelling error, and now Traverse City can't unsee it:
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Beauty Spa Info#What To Do#Mtm#On The Road#Med#Road Crew#Eternal Wellness Med Spa
9&10 News

Brewvine: Blustone Vineyards

For this week’s Brewvine, Whitney Amann and chief photojournalist Jeremy Erickson take you to Blustone Vineyards in Leelanau County for a glimpse at the grapes and their tasty wine offerings. With the warm weather and growing conditions, the vines at Blustone Vineyards will be turning sunshine to sugar very...
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Satisfy your smoked whitefish craving at these 5 top spots

There are plenty of treats people associate with Northern Michigan, whether it’s pasties from the Upper Peninsula, cherry products from Traverse City, or fudge on Mackinac Island. But without question, another is the smoked whitefish many rightfully drool over when making a trek up north. The Great Lakes might...
CHARLEVOIX, MI
9&10 News

Partial Body Contact Advisory Issued for Sunset Park

A partial body contact advisory is in place for Sunset Park in Grand Traverse County after recent water samples showed elevated levels of E. coli. Sunset Park, located at 635 E. Front St. in Traverse City, tested at 770 E. coli/100ml, according to the Grand Traverse County Health Department. The threshold for declaring an advisory is 300 E. coli/100ml.
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

The Sweet Shop in Cadillac Preparing for Halloween

Hershey announced that there might be a shortage of candy come Halloween because of supply distribution issues. The Sweet Shop in Cadillac says over the last year, they’ve had trouble getting chocolate and other ingredients to make their treats. They are doing better now with supplies, but say the...
CADILLAC, MI
9&10 News

Elk Rapids Harbor Days Festival Back in Full Swing

If you’re looking for some fun Friday or Saturday, you can head to Elk Rapids. They kicked off their Harbor Days Festival Wednesday and it goes until Saturday night. There are several family friendly events for you to enjoy, along with various food trucks. The festival was cancelled in...
ELK RAPIDS, MI
interlochenpublicradio.org

A tiny wasp could give hope to northern Michigan cherry farmers

Scientists, cherry growers, and self-professed “science nerds” peered into a box of test tubes to get a glimpse of a tiny wasp. Inside the MSU’s Northwest Michigan Horticultural Research Station, at the top of a hill overlooking cherry orchards and rolling farmland, there’s hope that the samba wasp — no bigger than a grain of rice — could change the region’s agricultural landscape for the better.
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
10K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy