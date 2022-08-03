Read on www.bbc.com
Archie Battersbee’s treatment to end at 2pm on Monday, hospital says in letter
A 12-year-old boy left in a comatose state after suffering brain damage is set to have his support treatment ended on Monday, despite his mother’s pleas to the Government.Barts Health NHS Trust, which is caring for Archie Battersbee, said in a letter to his parents that “all fluid infusions, medications, including vasopressin will be stopped” at 2pm on August 1.It comes after Archie’s mother, Hollie Dance, urged the Health Secretary to “act immediately” to stop the treatment ending, saying it would be “a flagrant breach” of his rights.The letter, sent over the weekend, and shown to the PA news agency,...
NHS to close UK’s only children’s gender clinic after report branded it ‘unsafe’
NHS bosses are shutting down the UK’s only clinic for transgender kids over safety fears. The controversial gender identity development service at the Tavistock and Portman NHS Trust in London will be scrapped after a report branded it “not safe” for children. Patients will be sent to...
Pay compensation to infected blood victims ‘right away’ before more people die, Hunt tells government
Senior Tory MP Jeremy Hunt has urged the government to pay interim compensation to all infected blood victims and bereaved partners “right away” before more people die.The former health secretary’s remarks came after Sir Brian Langstaff, the chair of the inquiry into the scandal, said a compensation payment of no less than £100,000 should be paid to all victims, “without delay”.The Infected Blood Inquiry started taking evidence in 2018 and was established to examine how patients were infected with HIV and hepatitis C through contaminated blood products in the 1970s and 1980s.There are believed to be more than 4,000 surviving...
BBC
Liverpool NHS: Hundreds not offered second cancer consultation
Hundreds of patients with potential cancer symptoms were not offered a second appointment by an NHS trust, it has emerged. About 1,800 people were not contacted for a second consultation if they did not attend the first date by Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust between May 2021 and May 2022.
Society ‘collectively devaluing’ elderly and disabled as social care delays rise
Around 600 people every day are joining growing waiting lists to be assessed for social care and support in England, figures from councils suggest.Unprecedented numbers of people needing help at home, hospital patients and unpaid carers are waiting months for assessments and longer for vital care, the Association of Directors of Adult Social Services (Adass) said.The organisation said a combination of increased demand, people seeking help with more complex conditions, and a lack of social care staff is behind the “enormous” waiting lists.Dwindling council budgets as a result of austerity, fewer staff due to Brexit, burnout and feeling undervalued after...
'It's the end... isn't it?': Archie Battersbee's heartbroken mum appears outside hospital with pain etched on her face after judges reject last-minute bid to save 12-year-old's life... as parents have until 9am TODAY to apply to move him to a hospice
Archie Battersbee's mother has appeared outside hospital last night and described the rejection of her bid to postpone the withdrawal of her son's life support as 'another heart-breaking development' after European judges rejected her last-minute bid to intervene and save her son's life. The 12-year-old's mother, Hollie Dance, was comforted...
Boy, 12, dies after doctors switch off his life support following a hard fought legal battle by his parents
Archie Battersbee, 12, suffered a brain injury after participating in a TikTok "blackout challenge." His parents fought hard to keep him on life support.
Mums Who Stole Thousands Worth From Boots Spared Jail After ‘Cost Of Living Crisis’ Defence
Two single mothers have claimed the cost of living crisis as their defence after being caught shoplifting goods worth £2,250 from Boots. The pair were spared jail after being sentenced at Sefton magistrates court in Liverpool, after saying they sold the stolen items on the black market to help get them through the cost of living crisis.
Family confirms final bid to let Archie Battersbee ‘die with dignity in hospice’
The family of 12-year-old Archie Battersbee have filed a last-minute bid to have him moved to die in a hospice “with dignity” rather than in a hospital.Doctors treating the schoolboy for the last four months declared Archie to be “brain-stem dead”, prompting a lengthy but ultimately failed legal battle by his family to continue his life support treatment in the hope the unconscious boy would recover.The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) refused an application from the boy’s parents on Wednesday to delay any changes to his treatment, which is due to be withdrawn from 11am on Thursday.The family confirmed...
Woman gives birth to triplets with two-year age gaps between them
A couple have finally welcomed the third baby in a set of IVF (in-vitro fertilisation) triplets, four years after the first sibling was born.Karen and James Marks from Taunton, Somerset had had their first child – a son named Cameron – four years ago. Their daughter Isabella followed two years later.Now, Karen has given birth to their final triplet, a daughter named Gabriella.The children are considered triplets because they were all conceived on the same day, at the same time, and the same batch of embryos through IVF.After Cameron was born in September 2018, the couple chose to keep the...
Homeless families housed in Birmingham hotels moved ahead of Commonwealth Games
City council admits up to 20 families sent to Coventry to make space for visitors to the games
Rail bosses warn union barons they will force through reforms if they continue to snub 8% pay rise offer
Rail bosses yesterday warned union barons they will force through reforms to working practices if they carry on snubbing an 8 per cent pay rise offer. Network Rail risked escalating its row with the militant RMT union over pay and jobs security by serving it with a so-called 'section 188' warning.
BBC
Amazon warehouse staff in Tilbury walk out over 35p an hour pay rise
Staff at an Amazon warehouse have staged a walkout over a 35p an hour pay increase offer. Workers left the depot in Tilbury, Essex, on Wednesday and Thursday as they sought a rise of £2 an hour. The GMB union said the rise asked for would better match the...
City banker was 'infuriated' because bosses awarded him a 'mere' £300,000 annual bonus, tribunal hears
A wealthy City banker was left ‘infuriated’ because bosses only awarded him an annual bonus of £300,000, an employment tribunal heard. Fabio Filippi shouted at his superiors and said the ‘mere’ sum was ‘unacceptable’ having received more than £100,000 the previous year.
BBC
Parnham House: Masterplan plea for stately home restoration
Plans for a marquee restaurant, car park and holiday chalets at a Grade I listed stately home have been approved. Dorset Council agreed the proposals for Parnham House, near Beaminster, which was wrecked in an arson attack in 2017. It was subsequently bought by former rave scene promoter James Perkins...
BBC
M&S stops selling disposable barbecues across UK
Marks & Spencer has stopped selling disposable barbecues in its stores across the UK. The supermarket said it wanted "to help protect open spaces and reduce the risk of fires". London Fire Brigade, which has been calling for a ban on the sale of disposable barbecues, said the move was...
Rishi Sunak’s speech on funding urban areas ‘misunderstood’, says Tory ex-minister
Leadership candidate sparked outrage in Tunbridge Wells saying he helped redirect money to more prosperous towns
BBC
Scottish island of Pladda on sale for price of a city flat
A tiny Scottish island in the Firth of Clyde has gone on sale for £350,000. The isle of Pladda, off the coast of Arran, includes a five-bedroom house, a helipad and lighthouse dating back to the 1790s. It has an asking price that could buy a three-bedroom flat in...
BBC
Dylan Holliday death: The armed killer not spotted by social workers
Social workers unwittingly drove a boy armed with a knife to the Northamptonshire town of Wellingborough. Later that day the boy used that knife to kill 16-year-old Dylan Holliday. What more should have been done to prevent the fatal stabbing?. Davinia Walsh's home is now quiet. Too quiet, she says.
Workers at port of Felixstowe to hold eight-day strike in pay dispute – business live
Strike action will begin on 21st August after talks failed to produce a reasonable pay offer, says Unite union
