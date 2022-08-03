9 Beat Saber collaborations we'd like to see

Beat Saber has been home to some of the best licensed music collaborations in all of gaming. Crossovers have run the gambit from pop legends like Lady Gaga, to all-time classic rock artists like Green Day. Of course, that's only talking about the official DLC released by Beat Games.

For years now, fans have added a ton of artists to the game through mods, but for those unable to connect their headset to a VR-ready PC using a Link Cable , or fans intimidated by the prospect of modding their headset, the official music packs are the only way to play new songs. We've compiled a list of some Beat Saber music packs that we'd love to see announced.

80's Mix

Between Top Gun Maverick and Stranger Things Season 4, we're in the midst of another 80's nostalgia revival. There's no better way to celebrate than to slash some blocks to Running Up That Hill or Danger Zone, as well as the best of the decade's greatest pop, rock, and hip-hop.

It's easy to imagine a synth-wave-inspired environment, with neon pink and blue sabers, of course. Hair metal and early hip-hop hits are practically begging to make their VR debut, and honestly, I am too.

Wu-Tang Clan

It'd be awesome to see Wu-Tang Clan bring tha ruckus to Beat Saber. The denizens of Shaolin just celebrated the 25th anniversary of their second album, Wu-Tang Forever. And with the 30th anniversary of their debut album, Enter The Wu-Tang (36 Chambers), next year, the time feels right to trade in some liquid swords for ones made out of light.

The group's also seeing a resurgence in broader pop culture thanks in no small part to their Hulu show, and collaborations between Fortnite and their clothing brand, Wu-Wear.

Beyond the cultural context, imagine the workout you'd get from playing the six-minute anthem, Protect Ya Neck on a high difficulty. The iconic hip-hop group's grimy, lo-fi style might not be the first thing that comes to mind when it comes to Beat Saber collaborations, but it'd be really exciting to pick up killer bee-inspired black and yellow sabers.

Harry Styles

The music of Harry Styles has been all-but ubiquitous over the past few years, with hits like As It Was and Watermelon Sugar dominating on platforms like TikTok and Instagram.

The former One Direction frontman's style might not be people's first choice for Beat Saber compared to groups with more up-tempo tracks like BTS or Skrillex, but we've seen a variety of different styles and genres work.

With Styles' new album only a few weeks in the rearview, and his international tour just ramping up, it wouldn't be surprising to see an announcement come soon if this were to happen. Otherwise, we might end up waiting until his next album or single release before we see his music in Beat Saber.

Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X's high-energy, genre-bending music would work really well in Beat Saber. Not only are hits like Old Town Road or Montero (Call Me By Your Name) catchy and super danceable, but they could also feed into the pack's visual presentation.

Most packs we've seen added to Beat Saber all share one cohesive visual style and environment. Every song takes place in one environment associated with the entire pack.

That said, it'd be really cool to see Beat Games go above and beyond for this one. Lil Nas X's music videos and album covers draw from such visually unique and iconic styles. Seeing some of the songs included in the pack get special environments would be really exciting.

As VR headsets become increasingly advanced, I'd be willing to pay a little extra for a pack that lets me ride a horse through an Old-West town, for example. It could even end in a beat saber duel of sorts.

Daft Punk

They may be broken up, but Daft Punk's left a lasting impact on their genre, and music as a whole, that deserves more recognition. The iconic French electronic group's music seems like such a perfect fit for Beat Saber that it feels strange they're not already in.

More intense songs like Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger and smoother, disco-adjacent hits like Get Lucky would all feel right at home, especially with newer additions like slide beats. Smoothly sliding from block to block in an environment, boasting the duo's techno-chic aesthetic sounds so right that it's strange that hasn't already happened.

Doja Cat

Doja Cat is one of the defining acts of the last few years. Her music's brought a new spin on rap and pop thanks to her enchanting rasp and knack for delivery. Of course, that's thanks in no small part to her seemingly constant prevalence on social media.

Her popularity on the internet isn't just a fluke, either. Doja has managed to consistently pump out hit after hit, each more dance-worthy than the last. Swingin' sabers to Say So sounds stellar, especially if the swords and beats in her music pack match the bubblegum-pink aesthetic that she's become known for.

Best of Fan-Made Tracks

Beat Saber's fan modding community is one of the most dedicated out there. While they haven't covered every song in existence — since that's pretty much impossible — they've added a staggering amount of great tracks to the game unofficially. The developers over at Beat Games make incredible levels for each music pack, but this would be a great way to highlight the community.

Of course, licensing out tracks in a way that's beneficial for the studio, the record labels, and the fans could prove difficult, but that's also an opportunity to find independent artists to finally get their shine.

Beat Games could even hold a contest that encourages smaller acts and fan modders to collaborate and submit their levels as a competition, with the winners getting their songs added to the game.

Kendrick Lamar

Kendrick Lamar's been in Beat Saber since Beat Games added DNA as part of the Interscope Records Music pack, but that just left us wanting more. After all, look at how well his staccato delivery translated into a Beat Saber Song in the Interscope Pack.

With a library of hits — and incredible deeper cuts — as broad as Lamar's, there's very little telling what would actually show up in the pack because he's made that many good songs.

It'd be interesting to see how the pack looks, too. The purple and gold aesthetic we saw in DNA was cool, but it'd be more interesting to see a color scheme that draws from one of Oklama's perennially iconic album covers. With lyrics as incisive as the game's sabers, we'd love to see more from the master, even though they'd probably get censored.

Silk Sonic

Silk Sonic's hit R&B single Leave the Door Open blew the door wide open on the internet as it methodically, rhythmically dominated apps like TikTok and Instagram. The rest of the duo's debut, An Evening With Silk Sonic might be a departure from the synth-heavy, songs already in Beat Saber, but there's no arguing that it'd be a welcome one.

The group only has one album, but when that album brings such an incredible selection of bangers to the table, it's more than enough. Of course, some of Bruno Mars' or Anderson .Paak's music would be more than welcome here too.

These would all be great

Beat Saber already has a great music library, both thanks to its original content and its licensed library. Beyond that, it's still a heart-pounding workout, or just a new way to experience an old favorite. Regardless, it's incredibly fun. In fact, it's one of our favorite Quest 2 games .

Beat Games waits a few months between Beat Saber music packs, so even if any of these were on the way, it'd probably be a few months out. That said, any of these would be incredible to see.

Sure, most of the greatest hits from just about all of these artists are available in some form through modding, but going through the steps of actually accessing that can be daunting. Plus, it'd be exciting to see the developers' takes on some of these tracks.

