Saints lose their first player for the season due to injuryTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
There are only 4 genuine bronze death masks of Napoleon and Louisiana owns one of themAnita DurairajLouisiana State
Several New Orleans area museums to offer free admission this month.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints Training Camp, Week One RecapTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Verdict Stuns In New Orleans DA's $200,000 Tax Fraud TrialTaxBuzzNew Orleans, LA
Uncertified teachers in St. John Parish can become accredited free of charge
School employees received prizes at the back-to-school bash, but the biggest surprise was the announcement of a workforce development grant, courtesy of Marathon Petroleum.
L'Observateur
Marathon Garyville Refinery to provide $350K grant for St. John Parish teachers
GARYVILLE — St. John the Baptist Parish (SJBP) Public Schools today kicked off the 2022-2023 school year under the theme “Journey to Excellence” bolstered by a $350,000 workforce development grant to the SJBP Education Foundation from Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s Garyville Refinery. The grant will cover the accreditation costs for all non-certified teachers within the school system – approximately 120 teachers.
L'Observateur
Local artist hosts classes for children this Saturday
LULING — Artist Samantha Hallenus is bringing exciting craft activities to children in St. Charles Parish on Saturday, August 6. Two art-focused events will take place at Renada Collins’ newly opened Honey’s Service Center, located at 613 Paul Maillard Rd. Ste. 100 in Luling. From 12:40 to...
L'Observateur
SJSO chaplain becomes pastor of local church
NEW SARPY — Deputy Jeff Patterson, chaplain of the Sherman Walker Correctional Facility in LaPlace, has been elected pastor of St. Matthew’s Baptist Church in New Sarpy. An installation ceremony will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, August 4 at St. Matthew’s, located at 604 E.S. Johnson Street.
L'Observateur
St. John Parish Public Schools embark on ‘Journey to Excellence’
LAPLACE — “Journey to Excellence” is a motto that will encompass all stakeholders in the St. John the Baptist Parish Public School System during the 2022-23 school year, from the district administration to teachers, students and community supporters. After a series of unprecedented years marked by a...
KNOE TV8
Louisiana Workforce Commission launches free online training courses
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC) is launching a program to provide free online training courses for people across the state. “The goal here is to take Louisianians from courses to careers,” Chris Fiore, LWC’s Public Information Director, told KNOE. LWC launched the “Tech Ready...
lailluminator.com
Who’s traveling to Europe with Gov. Edwards?
Gov. John Bel Edwards’ 10-day trip to Europe to examine new flood control infrastructure used in Amsterdam and France will include a delegation of state leaders and business executives with an interest in coastal protection. The delegation will include:. Gov. John Bel Edwards. First Lady Donna Edwards. Donald Ray...
Louisiana approved to issue P-EBT benefits to children ages 0-5 on SNAP
BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, August 4, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services received federal approval to issue Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) benefits to families of children ages 0 to 5 who received Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. Benefits for the Child Care P-EBT will begin being issued in the […]
brproud.com
Sen. Kennedy on how to reduce high crime rates in Louisiana
WASHINGTON (BRPROUD) — Senator John Kennedy talked about the increase in crime in the state of Louisiana and his solution for it on the Senate floor Thursday. Sen. Kennedy cited New Orleans crime statistics, “We have seen a 136 percent rise in homicides, a 101 percent rise in shootings and a 194 percent rise in carjackings.”
Louisiana residents collect additional $129 million from insurance companies
Commissioner Jim Donelon said the LDI Office of Consumer Services, which has staff members who review consumer complaints and work with company representatives to resolve disagreements.
Insurance Commissioner says Louisiana homeowners market in "crisis"
In much of south Louisiana, insurers are in retreat after feeling pinched by hundreds of thousands of claims worth billions of dollars, the newspapers report.
L'Observateur
2 injured in train accident in LaPlace
A female, 23, and a male, 22, both of Reserve, were injured after being struck by a train on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 in LaPlace. About 1 p.m., the St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office Traffic Division responded to Main and Cardinal streets in LaPlace in reference to a vehicle hit by a train.
Louisiana Man Sentenced for Mortgage Fraud After Fraudulently Financing Three Properties
Louisiana Man Sentenced for Morgage Fraud After Fraudguelntly Financing Three Properties. New Orleans, Louisiana – Theodore Kurz, age 72, a resident of New Orleans, Louisiana, was sentenced on August 4, 2022, for mortgage fraud by the Honorable Nannette Jolivette Brown, announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans. Kurz was sentenced to time served, 5 years of supervised release, $751,900 in restitution, and a mandatory $100 special assessment fee.
WDSU
Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan funeral arrangements announced
Funeral arrangements have been set for a Louisiana rapper. Javorius Scott, also known as JayDaYoungan, died last week after a shooting in Bogalusa. His family announced that his funeral will be held Sunday at 1 p.m. at the Bogalusa High School Auditorium. Bogalusa police say both Javaorius and his father,...
L'Observateur
LSP Crime Lab Implements Innovative DNA Technology
Baton Rouge – The Louisiana State Police Crime Laboratory (LSPCL) recently became the first agency in the country to receive approval from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to conduct Rapid DNA booking operations. This will enable the LSPCL to immediately analyze and compare DNA samples collected from a qualifying arrestee to evidence samples in the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS).
L'Observateur
LaPlace man arrested in Las Vegas
Two Louisiana residents were allegedly involved in a Connecticut robbery. Lamoine Ward of LaPlace was arrested by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Aug. 1 for the arrest warrant held by Greenwich Police Department in Greenwhich, Connecticut. On June 25, a woman identified as Kristen McKenzie of Metairie entered a business on...
KPLC TV
Another insurance company drops out of La. as thousands of homeowners scramble for coverage this hurricane season
HOUMA, La. (WVUE) - Smaller insurance agencies, like Page Insurance in Houma, La., are busier than ever. Owner John Page said his office has written $61 million in claims since Hurricane Ida. He said the insurance crisis is unprecedented. “The market is very much in probably the biggest turmoil I’ve...
WALA-TV FOX10
Two Louisiana men call Uber after chase with Baldwin deputies
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two men from Louisiana are in the Baldwin County Jail after allegedly taking law enforcement on a chase and eventually calling an Uber to pick them up after their car was spiked out. According to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office -- a deputy attempted to stop...
Louisiana Postal Employee Pleads Guilty In Birthday Card Thefts
After finding out about some missing birthday cards, investigators in Louisiana set a trap to find out where they were going. What they found was a postal employee who was stealing the cards, and more, out of the mail. The investigation started in October of 2020 in Bogalusa, when the...
L'Observateur
BASF ANNOUNCES $19.8 MILLION GEISMAR PLANT EXPANSION
GEISMAR, La. – BASF will invest $19.8 million in its Ascension Parish manufacturing complex to increase production of the chemical intermediates HEP and NOP, which are part of the global supply chain for inkjets, dishwashing detergents, crop protectors, and automotive and electronic products. With the expansion, BASF will retain...
