Las Vegas' Newest Attraction Goes Down the Rabbit Hole
When it comes to spectacular entertainment, you'd be hard-pressed to find a better place to experience it than Las Vegas. Known for its playground of casinos, decadent buffets, and jewel-encrusted performances, it's a perfect vacation spot for those looking to lose themselves in the neon lights and enjoy some indulgences.
Eater
World-Famous Randy’s Donuts Finally Rolls into Las Vegas
The 70-year-old Randy’s Donuts found in movies such as Iron Man 2 and Mars Attacks! is finally opening in Las Vegas. The California doughnut spot known for its towering doughnut marquee is opening at 2170 S. Rainbow Boulevard near Sahara Avenue on August 16. Visitors to Randy’s Donuts can...
963kklz.com
No Cell Phones Allowed At This Restaurant
How would you feel if one of your favorite restaurants told you that you are no longer allowed to bring your cell phone in while you dine? Well, The Mike & Carla Morning Show found a place that actually put that rule into effect! It’s a new high-end Italian restaurant in Texas has a rule that diners are not allowed to have their cell phones with them at anytime while dining!
Westside Mario’s finishes deal for building, hosts backpack drive
A building that sat unused for about eight months is open today, distributing backpacks just before school begins next week.
Fox5 KVVU
Holiday-themed ‘Tournament of Kings’ show to return to Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A popular holiday tradition is back at the Excalibur this holiday season, “Tournament of Kings: ‘Twas the Knight.”. “Tournament of Kings,” the longest-running dinner show on the Strip, will again offer its holiday-themed show from Nov. 23 to Dec. 25. Attendees will...
Las Vegas local hits $125K jackpot after playing Dancing Drums at Aliante Casino
The guest, who visits Aliante often, was playing Light & Wonder’s Dancing Drums® on Saturday evening and hit the $125K progressive jackpot after placing an $8.80 bet.
New beauty salon shines light on Black-owned businesses in North Las Vegas
Owners of a new, Black-owned wig salon in North Las Vegas shared their journey to success and taking inspiration from tragedy.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas Legend: the first Strip magician will turn 100, David Copperfield and others pay tribute
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Magicians across Las Vegas and beyond are working to honor a 99-year-old living legend, Gloria Dea, who historians have determined was the first magician on the Strip. Dea is set to turn 100 on August 25. “I’m only 99 and three-quarters,” Dea reminds anyone, claiming...
Downtown Las Vegas is Getting a Delicious New Addition
Downtown Las Vegas is going to smell delicious in the fall. Late-night food options fuel Las Vegas' 24 hour lifestyle and now there is a unique 24/7 food option coming to the second floor of the D Las Vegas. In the fall, Bacon Nation will open as the official replacement...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas smoke shop owner fights back, stabs robber
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - As his store was being robbed, a Vegas smoke shop owner grabbed a knife and stabbed one of two masked criminals. FOX5 spoke with that shop owner Friday. Smokestrom Smoke Shop is on Sahara near Arville. On Wednesday, during the middle of the day, the...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas baby now on transplant list in Southern California
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Franky and Esmeralda Garcia take life day by day as they deal with their eight-week-old daughter Amelia who needs a new heart. “Amelia has been listed on the transplant list,” Esmeralda recently told FOX5. She says Amelia has also been taken off oxygen support...
Caesars Inches Closer to Huge Las Vegas Strip Move
Caesars Entertainment (CZR) - Get Caesars Entertainment Inc. Report and MGM Resorts (MGM) - Get MGM Resorts International Report dominate the south and central Las Vegas Strip. Their properties serve all audience segments, from high-end experiences like MGM Grand and Caesars Palace to lower-end properties like Caesars Bally's and Flamingo and MGM's Luxor and Excalibur.
963kklz.com
Truck Driver Wins ‘Great U.S. Treasure Hunt” In Las Vegas
The first installment of “The Great U.S. Treasure Hunt” took place in Las Vegas this past Saturday, July 30th. According to the Great U.S. Treasure Hunt website, over one thousand Las Vegans registered for the event, but it was a truck driver from New Jersey who planned his route to make sure he was in Sin City for the event who was the first one to find the hidden coin.
Fox5 KVVU
Forecast Outlook-8/6/22
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -Drier and more stable air is making a comeback in Las Vegas this weekend but another wave of monsoon moisture will be back next week. The drier conditions will also allow for temperatures to climb into the high 90′s and the low 100′s Saturday and Sunday.
Fox5 KVVU
Driver transporting bodies to Las Vegas funeral homes posts videos on TikTok
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A mortuary transporter who removes and transports the deceased records and posts videos during the transport from several funeral homes and crematories throughout the Las Vegas valley. 26-year-old Kamal Daniel said he’s worked in the caregiving industry for the past five years as a Certified...
vegas24seven.com
Silverton Casino Hotel Announces August Promotions
Silverton Casino Hotel announces its August gaming promotions and hotel experiences. Throughout the entire month of August, guests can enjoy dining deals throughout the week:. · Sundays – Buy one get one free bento boxes at Su Casa. · Mondays – Buy two sushi rolls, get one free...
Giant showgirls coming to downtown Las Vegas
When it comes to signs and public art in Las Vegas there's one rule - whatever it is cannot be too big. It's a rule the city government is taking to heart as it prepares to install two 50-foot tall showgirl statues along Las Vegas Blvd. at Main St.
I-Team: ‘This is like a bullseye,’ Las Vegas native even more confident Lake Mead remains may be father
The estimated age of a person whose remains were discovered at Lake Mead has a Las Vegas native more confident that the skeleton could be his father who died more than six decades ago.
Another fire breaks out near defunct Crazy Horse Too Gentlemen's Club
Fire broke out on Thursday near the Crazy Horse Too Gentlemen's Club in Las Vegas. The vacant club has been the site of several fires in recent months and is slated for demolition.
travelweekly.com
Las Vegas airport sets a record
Harry Reid Airport (formerly McCarran Airport) in Las Vegas set a monthly record for passenger traffic in June. Nearly 4.7 million passengers arrived or departed during the month, a 23% increase from June 2021, according to the Clark County Department of Aviation. The previous monthly high number was 4.6 million...
