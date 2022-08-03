How would you feel if one of your favorite restaurants told you that you are no longer allowed to bring your cell phone in while you dine? Well, The Mike & Carla Morning Show found a place that actually put that rule into effect! It’s a new high-end Italian restaurant in Texas has a rule that diners are not allowed to have their cell phones with them at anytime while dining!

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO