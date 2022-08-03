Read on www.numberfire.com
Willi Castro sent to Detroit's bench on Thursday night
Detroit Tigers utility-man Willi Castro is not starting in Thursday's contest against the Tampa Bay Rays. Castro will watch from the bench after Daz Cameron was announced as Detroit's starting right fielder. Per Baseball Savant on 194 batted balls this season, Castro has produced a 3.1% barrel rate and a...
Darick Hall not in Phillies' Saturday lineup
Philadelphia Phillies infielder Darick Hall is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Hall is being replaced at designated hitter by Alec Bohm versus Nationals starter Patrick Corbin. In 104 plate appearances this season, Hall has a .273 batting average with an .863 OPS, 6 home runs,...
Cardinals starting Yadier Molina behind the plate on Thursday night
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is batting eighth in Thursday's Game 2 contest against the Chicago Cubs. Molina will catch on Thursday night after Andrew Knizner was given the night off in St. Louis. numberFire's models project Molina to score 7.3 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,200.
Former Cardinals star Matt Carpenter receives epic standing ovation in return to St. Louis
Former St. Louis Cardinals star Matt Carpenter returned to the city for the first time since leaving the team in the offseason. And on Friday night, Cardinals fans showed their appreciation for the former MVP candidate. Carpenter, now a member of the New York Yankees, went to the plate with...
Nolan Gorman sent to Cardinals' bench on Thursday night
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Nolan Gorman is not starting in Thursday's Game 2 contest against the Chicago Cubs. Gorman will take a break after Tommy Edman was named St. Louis' starting second baseman. Per Baseball Savant on 125 batted balls this season, Gorman has produced a 14.4% barrel rate and...
Travis d'Arnaud out of Atlanta's Friday lineup versus Mets
Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud is not starting in Friday's game against the New York Mets. d'Arnaud will watch from the bench after William Contreras was chosen as Atlanta's catcher for Ian Anderson. Per Baseball Savant on 209 batted balls this season, d'Arnaud has accounted for a 7.7% barrel rate...
Albert Pujols operating first base in Cardinals' Game 2 matchup
St. Louis Cardinal first baseman Albert Pujols is batting fifth in Thursday's second game against the Chicago Cubs. Pujols will take over first after Paul Goldschmidt was announced as Thursday's designated hitter, Nolan Arenado was shifted to third base, and Brendan Donovan was benched. In a matchup against left-hander Sean...
Tommy Edman sent to St. Louis' bench on Saturday night
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Tommy Edman is not starting in Saturday's contest against the New York Yankees. Edman will sit on the bench after Nolan Gorman was named Saturday's starting second baseman. According to Baseball Savant on 325 batted balls this season, Edman has accounted for a 5.8% barrel rate...
Kyle Lewis sitting Friday for Seattle
Seattle Mariners outfielder Kyle Lewis is not in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Lewis is being replaced at designated hitter by Carlos Santana versus Angels starter Patrick Sandoval. In 57 plate appearances this season, Lewis has a .157 batting average with a .579...
Chicago's P.J. Higgins catching in Thursday's second game against St. Louis
Chicago Cubs catcher P.J. Higgins is batting eighth in Thursday's Game 2 lineup against the St. Louis Cardinals. Higgins will start behind the plate after Willson Contreras was chosen as Chicago's designated hitter and Ian Happ was benched. In a matchup against left-hander Jose Quintana, Higgins' FanDuel salary stands at...
Marcell Ozuna not in Braves' lineup for Game 1 Saturday afternoon
Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the New York Mets. In Game 1 of the doubleheader, Ozuna is being replaced at designated hitter by Travis d'Arnaud versus Mets starter David Peterson. In 420 plate appearances this season, Ozuna has a .219 batting average...
Jake Cronenworth sitting Thursday for San Diego
San Diego Padres infielder Jake Cronenworth is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Kyle Freehand and the Colorado Rockies. The Padres appear to be giving Cronenworth a breather after five straight starts. Brandon Drury will take over on second base while Wil Myers replaces Cronenworth in the lineup to return to first base and bat sixth. Josh Bell will be the designated hitter.r.
Eddie Rosario not in Braves' Game 1 lineup Saturday
Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the New York Mets. In Game 1 of the doubleheader, Rosario is being replaced in left field by Robbie Grossman versus Mets starer David Peterson. In 135 plate appearances this season, Rosario has a .184 batting average...
Seiya Suzuki sitting Friday afternoon for Cubs
Chicago Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki is not in the starting lineup for Friday afternoon's series opener against right-hander Edward Cabrera and the Miami Marlins. The Cubs appear to be giving Suzuki a standard breather after he started both ends of Thursday's doubleheader. Nelson Velazquez will shift to right field while Ian Happ returns to play left field and bat cleanup.
Giants position Tommy La Stella at third base on Saturday
San Francisco Giants infielder Tommy La Stella is batting ninth in Saturday's lineup against the Oakland Athletics. La Stella will take over the hot corner after J.D. Davis was given a breather in Oakland. In a matchup against Athletics' right-hander Adam Oller, our models project La Stella to score 8.0...
Angels can't keep pace with Mariners in doubleheader opener loss
Ty France hit a two-run homer in the third inning, George Kirby pitched six solid innings and the Seattle Mariners beat the Angels 2-1 to open a doubleheader.
Will Benson in Guardians' lineup Saturday
Cleveland Guardians outfielder Will Benson is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. Benson is getting the nod in left field, batting seventh in the order versus Astros starter Luis Garcia. Our models project Benson for 0.7 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 6.9...
Corey Dickerson hitting sixth in Cardinals' Saturday lineup versus Yankees
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Corey Dickerson is starting in Saturday's game against the New York Yankees. Dickerson will make his 19th appearance at designated hitter after Albert Pujols was rested at home. In a matchup versus New York's right-hander Domingo German, our models project Dickerson to score 6.5 FanDuel points...
Dermis Garcia in Oakland's lineup Saturday evening
Oakland Athletics infielder Dermis Garcia is starting Saturday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Garcia is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting eighth in the order versus Giants starter Carlos Rodon. Our models project Garcia for 0.7 hits, 0.2 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI and...
Aledmys Diaz in Astros' lineup Saturday evening
Houston Astros infielder Aledmys Diaz is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Diaz is getting the nod at shortstop, batting sixth in the order versus Guardians starer Luis Garcia. Our models project Diaz for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI and 9.7 FanDuel...
