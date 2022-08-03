Read on www.seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Youth Sports to Host Tournaments Next Two Saturdays
The Manitowoc County Youth Sports organization has announced its’ Tournament schedule for the next two weekends. As part of the 61st year of County Youth Sports, the first portion of the tourney tomorrow (August 6th) is going to be played in the Village of Cleveland. The schedule includes the...
Bandits Look To Advance To Shoreland Finals Tonight
In local Amateur Baseball tonight, the Manitowoc Bandits can close out their Shoreland League semifinal playoff series against Denmark with a win. The Bandits play host to the Devilsbears in a 7:30 first pitch at Municipal Field. Manitowoc took game-1 of the best of three series 8-to-6 at Denmark Wednesday...
World Renowned Disc Golfers Compete in Manitowoc This Weekend
Some of the best disc golfers in the world took time out of their busy day yesterday to help teach people the finer points of the game at Silver Creek Park. The participants ranged in age from the very young to senior citizens. The clinic was held in advance of...
Manitowoc Bandits Win Shoreland League Playoff Opener
The Manitowoc Bandits trimmed Denmark 8-to-6 last night (August 3rd) in the opening game of the best-of-3 Shoreland League semifinal playoff series. The visiting Bandits snapped a 5-5 tie in the top of the 9th on AJ Dollinger’s 3-run homer to grab the win over the Devilbears. Manager Chris...
Legion State Champs Eliminated At Great Lakes Regional
A hugely successful summer baseball season has come to an end in Michigan for the Manitowoc American Legion varsity team. Legion Post-88 dropped a pair of very competitive games Thursday (August 4th) at the Great Lakes Regional Tournament in Midland, Michigan. The Wisconsin Triple A champs were edged by Illinois...
Manitowoc County Mariners Open Playoffs Today
In Semi-Pro Football this weekend, the Manitowoc County Mariners open playoff action this afternoon (August 6th) at Ron Rubick Municipal Field in the Northern Lights Football League. The 3rd seeded Mariners come into the action with an 8-and-2 record and their first round opponent, the Wisconsin Ravens are 6-4. Kickoff...
Manitowoc American Legion Baseball Game Suspended By Rain In Michigan
At the Great Lakes Regional Baseball Tournament in Midland, Michigan yesterday, Manitowoc Legion Post 88’s opening round game was suspended in the 4th inning because of rain. When the contest resumes this morning at 8:00 a.m. central time, Manitowoc is trailing Aviston, Illinois 3-0 in the double-elimination tournament.
Cleveland Lions Welcome the Public to Dairyland Festival, Craft Fair, and Car Show
The Cleveland Lions are inviting the public out to Dairyland Park this weekend for an event they are calling the Dairyland Festival. On Saturday (August 6th) the festival will include live music, a cornhole tournament, a car show, and a craft vendor fair. They will also be offering a variety...
WIAA Awards Of Excellence For Three Area Schools
The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association is honoring 39 schools across the state including 3 in the lakeshore area as those that fulfilled the criteria to be named recipients of the Award of Excellence in 2021-’22. The local and area schools named are Manitowoc Lutheran, Sheboygan Falls, and Hilbert. According...
Farmer Focus: Newton Farmer Enjoys Final Year of Showing Cattle at the State Fair
A group of 15 young agriculturalists are in West Allis this week for the start of the Wisconsin State Fair. One of those presenters is 20-year-old Lauren Siemer from Newton. She told us that cattle showing has been a part of her life basically since birth. “My family has been...
Two Lakeshore High School Graduates Commit to Enhance Their Carpentry Skills with Help from A Local Business
Two Manitowoc County High School graduates have signed letters of intent. Not for any sports, but rather for the trade industry. Jacob Hibbard of Mishicot and Brennan Hynek of Reedsville signed their “letters of intent” committing to a four-year Registered Apprenticeship during a brief ceremony yesterday at Bartow Builders in front of family and friends.
Olive Garden May Be Coming to Sheboygan County
An Olive Garden Italian restaurant may be coming to Sheboygan County. During their recent meeting, the Town of Sheboygan’s City Plan Commission looked over and approved a conditional use permit request for the construction of a 6,500-square-foot building by S Point Ventures Acquisitions LLC which would house the national chain restaurant.
Cops & Bobbers to be Featured At Manitowoc Fish & Game Meeting
The Manitowoc Unit of County Fish & Game has scheduled its next meeting for Wednesday, August 10th, beginning at 7:00 p.m. in Lincoln Park Cabin #1. Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Department Lieutenant Travis Aleff is the scheduled speaker for the August meeting and his topic will be the Cops & Bobbers program.
Green Bay Homicide Suspect Caught in Alabama
A man connected to a homicide in Green Bay has been caught in Alabama. The search for Caleb Anderson began on Tuesday (August 2nd) after police were called to an apartment in the 1300 block of Packerland Dive, where they found a deceased individual. The incident was quickly labeled as...
HFM & Richardson Community Hospice Enter Agreement
Holy Family Memorial and Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice have ironed out a preferred provider agreement for hospice services. Steve Little, President of HFM-part of the Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin health network, tells Seehafer News the goal is to increase the level of service and the quality of hospice care in Manitowoc County and surrounding counties.
Stories You May Have Missed, A Week in Review
– Two area farmer’s markets sold peas that have infected people with Salmonella. Click here to learn more. – The Capitol Civic Center Board of Directors has named their first ever female president. Click here to see who now holds the position. – The 2022 iteration of EAA AirVenture...
Three injured in Plymouth crash
Three people were hospitalized following a crash of an SUV with a dump truck in the Sheboygan County town of Plymouth this morning (August 5th). The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s office says the SUV operated by a 43-year-old rural Grafton woman was east bound on County Road J and stopped at the stop sign with State Highway 57.
HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital Earns National Recognition for Stroke Care
HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital has received recognition from the American Heart Association. The Sheboygan hospital was honored with the AHA’s Silver Plus Get With The Guidelines – Stroke quality achievement award for its commitment to stroke patients. In a news release, St. Nicholas Hospital explained that stroke is...
Two Crashes Reported in the Area Yesterday
Two traffic incidents were reported from around the area yesterday (August 3rd). The first occurred as a direct result of the storm that ripped through Eastern Wisconsin yesterday. A semi-truck was turned onto its side in Calumet County. The wind gusts of upwards of 79 miles per hour caused the...
Sheboygan to Run Tests of their Voting Equipment Today
In anticipation of the upcoming election next week, the City of Sheboygan will be testing its voting machines today (August 4th). The public test is actually required by the Wisconsin Election Commission, which mandates that all municipalities test their equipment no earlier than 10 days prior to any and all elections.
