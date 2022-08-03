ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio County, WV

Northern West Virginia U.S. Attorney Ihlenfeld: Federal fentanyl, cocaine indictments returned

WVNews
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wvnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
WVNews

ABN_5837.JPG

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) —It was hot and steamy Friday evening in downtown Clarksburg for…
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Linda Kay Given

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Linda Kay Given, 75, of Clarksburg passed away at her residenc…
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Michael R. 'Mike' Swain

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Michael R. “Mike” Swain, 64, of Clarksburg, WV, passed away on Friday, August 5, 2022, at his residence. He was born in Clarksburg, WV, on March 27, 1958, a son of the late Robert and Lorna Herring Swain.
CLARKSBURG, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
City
Cleveland, WV
State
West Virginia State
City
Wheeling, WV
Ohio County, WV
Crime & Safety
County
Ohio County, WV
WVNews

Sandra Marie Owens

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Sandra Marie Owens, 63, of Fairmont, departed this life on Thursday July 28, 2022, at United Hospital Center, surrounded by family, following a brief battle with cancer. She was born on October 30, 1958, in Chicago, IL, a daughter of the late Patricia...
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

Saturday Salutes

— Volunteers and first responders who combined for 1,000 hours of searching, covering over 842 acres of Coopers Rock State Park, in the quest to locate Dr. John Lawson Magruder. Though the search has been called off, anyone with information is asked to call the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office at 304-291-7260.
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
WVNews

WVU football practice report: Neal Brown analyzes individuals

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — After taking a day off from practice on Friday, the Mountaineers were back on the football field Saturday morning for their fifth day of preseason camp. It was still a session with minimal contact, as WVU practiced in uppers (helmets, shoulder pads and shorts), but things are about to crank up considerably. For the first time this camp, West Virginia’s football team will don full pads on Sunday for the start of full-contact work. The intensity will continue from there with a full-scale, officiated scrimmage planned for Thursday.
MORGANTOWN, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cocaine#Fentanyl#Indictments#Grand Jury#Wv News
WVNews

WVU's path to the ACC

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Just a couple of days ago, influential sports talk show host Dan Patrick lit the fuse on another round of conference realignment rumors, speaking rationally as he always does rather than the irrational blabber that comes from most talk shows. Should Patrick’s scenario come...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Community calendar

• The Antique Tractor and Machinery Association 17th Annual Show will begin at 8 a.m., at the Reedsville Fire Hall. Admission will be $1 for everyone 14 and older. Tractors and machinery can be entered in the show by anyone, not just members. For information on entering something, call 304-864-3574.
REEDSVILLE, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy