Northern West Virginia U.S. Attorney Ihlenfeld: Federal fentanyl, cocaine indictments returned

Read on www.wvnews.com
Related
WVNews
ABN_5837.JPG
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) —It was hot and steamy Friday evening in downtown Clarksburg for…
WVNews
Linda Kay Given
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Linda Kay Given, 75, of Clarksburg passed away at her residenc…
WVNews
Young Eagles Day at the Morgantown (West Virginia) Airport canceled due to weather
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Young Eagle Day at the Morgantown Municipal Airport has been canceled due to the weather. Richard Judy, local coordinator for the Experimental Aircraft Association, which hosts the event that gives kids ages 8-17 free flights in small aircraft, said the event will be rescheduled.
WVNews
Michael R. 'Mike' Swain
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Michael R. “Mike” Swain, 64, of Clarksburg, WV, passed away on Friday, August 5, 2022, at his residence. He was born in Clarksburg, WV, on March 27, 1958, a son of the late Robert and Lorna Herring Swain.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WVNews
Sandra Marie Owens
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Sandra Marie Owens, 63, of Fairmont, departed this life on Thursday July 28, 2022, at United Hospital Center, surrounded by family, following a brief battle with cancer. She was born on October 30, 1958, in Chicago, IL, a daughter of the late Patricia...
WVNews
Saturday Salutes
— Volunteers and first responders who combined for 1,000 hours of searching, covering over 842 acres of Coopers Rock State Park, in the quest to locate Dr. John Lawson Magruder. Though the search has been called off, anyone with information is asked to call the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office at 304-291-7260.
WVNews
Pierpont CTC welcomes new and transfer students to campus with orientation, picnic
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Pierpont Community and Technical College welcomed first-time and transfer students to campus this weekend with an orientation and picnic event, with officials hoping the program gave the students a sense of belonging at the college. The college has roughly 400 first-time freshmen and transfer...
WVNews
WVU football practice report: Neal Brown analyzes individuals
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — After taking a day off from practice on Friday, the Mountaineers were back on the football field Saturday morning for their fifth day of preseason camp. It was still a session with minimal contact, as WVU practiced in uppers (helmets, shoulder pads and shorts), but things are about to crank up considerably. For the first time this camp, West Virginia’s football team will don full pads on Sunday for the start of full-contact work. The intensity will continue from there with a full-scale, officiated scrimmage planned for Thursday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WVNews
WVU's path to the ACC
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Just a couple of days ago, influential sports talk show host Dan Patrick lit the fuse on another round of conference realignment rumors, speaking rationally as he always does rather than the irrational blabber that comes from most talk shows. Should Patrick’s scenario come...
WVNews
Community calendar
• The Antique Tractor and Machinery Association 17th Annual Show will begin at 8 a.m., at the Reedsville Fire Hall. Admission will be $1 for everyone 14 and older. Tractors and machinery can be entered in the show by anyone, not just members. For information on entering something, call 304-864-3574.
Comments / 0