Worcester RMV to move to new location at former Big Y supermarket on Monday

Sunset in the City Rooftop Party in Downtown Worcester Canceled
WORCESTER - Pulse Magazine’s annual Sunset in the City rooftop party is canceled. The party was scheduled for Aug. 13 on the roof of the Pearl Elm garage on Pearl Street. Pulse Magazine emailed subscribers on Saturday announcing the cancelation and citing a “lack of staff in the hospitality industry and supply chain issues” as the reason they canceled the party.
Farmers markets in Central Mass.: Shopping, browsing and neighbors
The table of red tomatoes, some big, some oddly shaped, always worth a once-over. And the mound of corn, its best ears never on top. The farmers market has become a late-summer, early-fall tradition in many Central Mass. communities. It's part shopping, part browsing and part catching up with neighbors.
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: Local Walgreens pharmacies temporarily closing
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -People are having issues with their local Walgreens’ pharmacies temporarily closing. A Walgreens in Easthampton had temporarily closed its pharmacy. Western Mass News learned that residents in other towns, and states, are experiencing the same issues. Earlier this week, multiple viewers reached out to Western Mass...
Petrini Wins Case Against City of Worcester & Mass DCR; Town of Holden Awarded $14.6 Million Plus Interest
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham attorney Chris Petrini won his case against the City of Worcester on behalf of the Town of Holden this week. On August 4, 2022, after more than nine years of litigation and an eight-day jury trial, a Worcester Superior Court jury issued a verdict awarding the Town of Holden $14.6 million against the City of Worcester for excessive wastewater transport charges imposed on Holden.
Some tenants of damaged Mill St. building, management gain agreements in Housing Court
WORCESTER — Residents of a partially collapsed Mill Street apartment building bunched around outside Housing Court as they waited hours Thursday for mediations on the terms of them collecting their belongings from the building owned by Franklin-based Fren Management Company Inc. Attorneys projected that the process would take all...
Orange Line shutdown: Commuters despair over longer commutes, lack of notice
On Wednesday, the MBTA decided to shut down the Orange line from Aug. 19 until Sept. 19 for maintenance and repairs. The drastic move came less than two weeks after the Orange line broke down and caught on fire over the Mystic River in Somerville. For the first time in...
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: Southborough resident claims $1 million prize
A Southborough resident won a $1 million prize off of a scratch-off ticket this week. Carla Baptiste Ojha claimed her prize on Monday in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “Double Your Money” instant ticket game. She opted to receive her prize in the form of a one-time payment of $650,000 before taxes, the lottery said. She was joined by her husband, Tuheen, when claiming her prize.
Worcester Police Announce Passing of K9 Ace
WORCESTER - On Friday, the Worcester Police Department announced the passing of K9 Ace, a 5-year-old German Shepherd, who had retired earlier this year after being diagnosed with kidney disease. Ace was the partner of Sgt. Joseph Francese since 2018. Ace was certified in patrol and narcotics detection, according to...
Beloved restaurant opening new location in Massachusetts
MALDEN, Mass. — A wildly popular restaurant known for its steak tips, ribs, and hearty Italian dishes is opening a new location in Massachusetts. Tommy Floramo’s, a staple of the Chelsea restaurant scene since 1984, is expanding to Malden. In an Instagram post, Malden Mayor Gary Christenson wrote,”...
Here Are The 5 Cheapest Places To Get Gas In Worcester This Weekend
1. Gulf - 466 Lincoln St. and Beverly Road. 3. Prime Energy - 1310 Grafton St. and Southwest Cutoff.
Northampton chemical company leak prompts its immediate closure until problems fixed
NORTHAMPTON — Fire and police, as well as state regulators, responded Saturday morning to what was described as a “major water leak” at BI-QEM chemical company, which prompted its closure. A faulty sprinkler system caused damage to the facility and machinery at the plant at 238 Nonotuck...
Massachusetts ideas for adrenaline junkies: 10 best places to get your blood pumping
If you’re looking for a little bit of adventure, look no further than your home state of Massachusetts. There are plenty of places adrenaline junkies can have fun, whether you prefer to stay inside, experience the outdoors or something in between. Check out some of the best places to...
Springfield cooling centers remain open through Monday
SPRINGFIELD — With outdoor temperatures hovering above 90 degrees, the city is keeping its cooling centers open Sunday and Monday to be sure that anyone who needs it can access air conditioning. The city’s Health and Human Services Department warns that long-term exposure to excessive heat can cause heat...
City of Worcester Seeks Consultant to Review Contract with Spectrum Cable
WORCESTER - The City of Worcester opened a bid on Thursday requesting consulting services to review its licensing contract with Spectrum Communications. Specifically, the Request for Proposal (RFP) is for professional consulting services for a cable ascertainment study. The City has also separately requested another RFP for a marketing firm to help evaluate a public survey to measure the sentiment of residents toward the city’s TV services.
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: Northampton ticket lands winner $1 million prize
A Massachusetts State Lottery ticket sold in Northampton won its buyer a $1 million prize Thursday. Lottery officials said the winning ticket, in the “$4,000,000 Spectacular” game, was the top lottery prize claimed in the state Thursday. The ticket was sold at a Sunoco gas station at 776...
Taunton Family Frustrated After Being Hit with Waste Violation Warning
A Taunton woman was left fuming after she says the city refused to take her trash and instead left her with a citation that claimed her trash weighed over 50 pounds, more than the acceptable amount. Carla Bazalar, however, says the city was mistaken and Fun 107's Michael Rock predicts...
westernmassnews.com
Chicopee service center seeing increase of vehicles with watered down gas
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A local auto shop in Chicopee is on high alert after discovering watered down gas in some vehicles brought in for service. Kevin Wright, the owner of KLM Auto Repair in Chicopee, told Western Mass News that his shop has seen an increase in vehicles come in with water in gas.
$20.5 Million Massachusetts Estate on Boston’s North Shore Lets You Live the Great Gatsby Lifestyle
This place is understandably called Rock Edge, in the prestigious Prides Crossing neighborhood of Beverly on the North Shore of Boston. Built in 1911, this $20.5 million home is a multi-million dollar beauty that takes you back to the gilded age, at least from the outside. I most definitely think...
spectrumnews1.com
Jury issues verdict ruling Worcester owes Holden more than $14M for excessive wastewater transport charges
WORCESTER, Mass. - The Town of Holden announced a jury ruled the City of Worcester owes them $14.6M for excessive wastewater transport charges. It comes after almost a decade of legal proceedings. The superior court jury also found the Department of Conservation and Recreation breached its contract with the town,...
Springfield DPW road work planned for week of Aug. 8
SPRINGFIELD - The Department of Public Works announced its schedule of road projects scheduled throughout the city for next week. Drivers are being advised to find other routes or to expect delays. Cloverdale Street from Edgeland Street – Paving (tentative);. Forest Street from Forest Park Avenue to Belmont Avenue...
