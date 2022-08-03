Could Tyler Allgeier become the Atlanta Falcons’ starting running back as a rookie?

Read on www.deseret.com
3 Star free agents for the 2023 Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons front office and coaching staff seem likely to get a pass on a 2022 season that is a rebuilding year. Atlanta doesn’t have the budget or the roster to compete within the NFC or within their own division. This season Atlanta will deal with their massive dead cap hit and evaluate their young players before approaching the 2023 off-season with a sense of urgency.
Falcons Should Sign Ndamukong Suh After Vincent Taylor Injury
Ndamukong Suh played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season and is still a free agent.
deseret.com
High school football: Region 4 loaded again, Skyridge hopes its experience helps separate it from Corner Canyon, Lone Peak
Ladies and gentlemen, the moment you’ve all been waiting for, Region 4 football is here. In this corner, entering the season as the defending 6A state champ, Lone Peak is loaded with athleticism but not lacking in question marks with one returning starter defensively. In another corner, a program hungry for the mountaintop after its four-peat hopes were dashed a year ago, Corner Canyon faces its own question marks with just one returning starter offensively. In another corner, by far the best team on paper with 10 defensive starters returning from last year’s dominant group, Skyridge is extremely eager to take the next step as a program. And in the final corner, a team hungry to prove it’s not the Region 4 afterthought, American Fork hopes it has enough experience offensively to compete with the big three and not get swept for a third straight season.
Bryant Young remembers ‘Colby’ in Hall of Fame induction speech
Bryant Young could have rambled on about former teammates and shared more inside stories, but he carved out 2 1/2
deseret.com
Utah State football gets commitment from East High’s Zion Andreasen
Utah State football received an in-state commitment from an East High product. Zion Andreasen, part of the class of 2023, committed to the Aggies, announcing his decision on Twitter. “COMMITTED!!! Thank you @CoachAlexDevine (Utah State’s defensive line coach) for this incredible opportunity!! Thank you to all of my coaches and...
deseret.com
‘They play to their level of competition’: What anonymous coaches say about BYU’s football program
One of the highlights of the annual Athlon Sports college football preview is the section that accompanies each team page and allows opposing coaches to anonymously dish, or diss, on various programs throughout the country. The printed editions hit newsstands in June at the cost of $11.99 per copy. The...
deseret.com
BYU women’s basketball signs transfer guard from Arizona State
During the offseason, the BYU women’s basketball team lost two of the best guards in program history. Paisley Harding graduated while Shaylee Gonzales entered the transfer portal and ended up at the University of Texas. As such, first-year coach Amber Whiting is shoring up depth at that position, and...
deseret.com
Could Anthony Switzer actually play for Utah State this season?
In Anthony Switzer, Utah State had its replacement for Justin Rice, and that is saying something. Rice was a standout for the Aggies last season, as he was at every stop during his college career. He was the type of player that only comes around every so often, a coach on the field who effectively directs the entire defense and who sometimes then goes rogue only to make the right play time and again.
deseret.com
‘Hit the ground running’: BYU opens preseason training camp with an experienced, veteran-laden football team
BYU football coach Kalani Sitake, 46, likes to refer to himself as a “new, old daddy” these days because he became a new father again for the first time in 12 years last month when his wife, Timberly, delivered a baby girl. Sitake’s other children are 18, 15...
deseret.com
How QB Cam Rising’s improved arm strength could impact Utah’s offense
One year ago, Utah’s Cam Rising was still recovering from shoulder surgery and embroiled in a quarterback battle with Baylor transfer Charlie Brewer during fall camp. Brewer won the job but Rising eventually replaced him and led the Utes to the Pac-12 championship and a Rose Bowl appearance. Now,...
deseret.com
Does BYU need to ‘bounce back’ from a 10-3 season?
BYU football has enjoyed plenty of success the past two seasons — the Cougars have won double-digit games in back-to-back years for the first time in over a decade, and the team has been ranked in the final Associated Press poll each of the past two years. Can Kalani...
deseret.com
BYU golfer Carson Lundell fares well at Utah Korn Ferry event, other former Cougars in contention
Carson Lundell couldn’t stop shaking his head. He had just made a bogey after hitting his drive some 325 yards, within 80 yards of the green on his final hole in his first round at the Korn Ferry Tour’s Utah Championship at Oakridge Country Club. Lundell’s shot from...
deseret.com
Are you ready for some (college) football? If not, this ESPN hype video will get you there
There’s just over three weeks until the 2022 college football season kicks off on Aug. 27. Soon, teams will be hitting the field and fans will be cheering at a college stadium near you. Until then, though, updates from fall camp — and preseason NFL action — will have...
deseret.com
Utah will usher in new Utes sports year with fan event at Rice-Eccles Stadium
Going into the much-anticipated 2022-23 sports season, Utah athletics is inviting fans to a special event. The school is hosting “A Night at Rice-Eccles Stadium” on Aug. 20 from 7 to 9 p.m. to recognize and celebrate all 20 of the Utes’ programs on the field and in the Ken Garff Red Zone at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
deseret.com
Will NCAA Transformation Committee be able to cure what ails college sports?
Given the state of college football (it’s a steaming hot mess), you might be asking yourself this (completely understandable) question:. What do those crusty old NCAA officials do anyway now that they can’t sanction a school for providing snacks to a hungry athlete or because an assistant coach got his picture taken with a recruit at the wrong time of year? Where’s the fun in that?
deseret.com
‘Elevating the game’: What inspired Built Brands owner Nick Greer to join forces with BYU football
Looking back, Nick Greer’s relationship with BYU got off to an uneasy start. After multiple attempts (four to be exact) to gain admission to the university of his dreams, the future Built Brands owner and CEO finally achieved what he wanted: an acceptance letter from Brigham Young University. Such dogged determination and resiliency helped pave the way to Greer’s successful entrepreneurial career, one that came full circle on a warm August day last summer in Provo when his health and energy foods company entered into a landmark name, image and likeness (NIL) deal with the BYU football program.
deseret.com
What about a Utah-Alabama rematch … in this year’s CFP semifinals?
A signature moment in Utah football’s history came on Jan. 2, 2009, when the Utes beat blue blood program Alabama 31-17 in the Sugar Bowl. If the hype surrounding the Utah program this season comes to fruition, the Utes could again be presented with the chance for another momentous moment in the school’s history.
deseret.com
Former BYU golfers near top of leaderboard at Utah Championship
Golfers with BYU ties made up nearly 5% of the field in this week’s Korn Ferry Tour Utah Championship at Oakridge Country Club with seven golfers competing. Because of two weather delays Friday, the cut won’t come until Saturday morning, but at least four of the Cougar contingent will play on the weekend with another having a chance.
deseret.com
BYU women’s basketball receives commitment from Idaho’s Kambree Barber
After the commitment on Tuesday of high schooler Ali’a Matavao and the addition on Wednesday of Gabby Bosquez, who transferred to BYU from Arizona State and will be eligible this fall, the BYU women’s basketball team added another commitment to a future recruiting class on Thursday. The Cougars...
247Sports
Three-star big man Cyril Martynov commits to Georgia Tech and reclassifies
Cyril Martynov, a three-star big man out of Canada, has committed to Georgia Tech and will enroll early for this upcoming 2022-23 season, he tells 247Sports. "This year for 2022, I will be attending Georgia Tech," said Martynov. The 6-foot-11, 210-pound center playing out of Lawrenceville (N.J.) School committed to...
