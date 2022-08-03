Report: Ridgecrest needs more than two fire stations: Council to hear presentation today

Read on www.ridgecrestca.com
Bakersfield Californian
LOIS HENRY: Groundwater agency to pay $8,500 per acre-foot for SJV water rights
The Indian Wells Valley Groundwater Authority in eastern Kern County has signed a “letter of intent” to buy the rights to 750 acre-feet of state water for $6,396,000 from a State Water Project contractor in Kings County. The purchase is part of the authority’s plan to bring that...
Tehechapi News
What you need to know about city, county sales tax measures
Here are some things you might want to know about sales tax measures the Tehachapi City Council and Kern County Board of Supervisors have put on the Nov. 8 ballot:. • If the measures pass, the sales tax within the city of Tehachapi and in unincorporated areas of Kern County will increase by 1 cent, which will bring it even with the sales charge taxed in the city of Bakersfield (8.25 percent).
Bakersfield Californian
City of Bakersfield announces road closures
The city of Bakersfield announced a series of road closures Friday afternoon that are expected to impact traffic next week. A nighttime lane closure has been scheduled for all northbound lanes of Highway 99 between Ming Avenue and Highway 58.
Do you support the idea of California counties seceding from the state?
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — San Bernardino County residents now have the opportunity to vote on whether they want to potentially secede from California. The county’s board of supervisors agreed to put the question on the ballot in November. County leaders say San Bernardino is owed more state and federal funds than they currently receive. Despite […]
Tehechapi News
What might becoming a ‘blue zone’ mean for Tehachapi area residents?
Four members of the board of directors of Tehachapi Valley Healthcare District attended a special meeting at Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley hospital last week to learn about a concept called blue zones. Additional presentations were made to representatives of the city of Tehachapi, local organizations and hospital staff. Blue zones...
KMPH.com
27 without home due to structure fires in Tulare County
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. — 27 people are now without a home due to a fire that spread to multiple structures in Tulare County. The Tulare County Fire Department responded to the call on Thursday in the City of Richgrove. The number of houses damaged was not disclosed but the...
sjvsun.com
Desert-based water agency eyes multi-million dollar deal to buy water out of Kings County
A Kern County water agency is looking to purchase water from a state contractor located in Kings County. Earlier this week, the Indian Wells Valley Groundwater Authority, located in eastern Kern County, signed a letter of intent to buy the lifetime rights to 750 acre-feet of Kings River water from Utica J.L.J. LLC.
Bakersfield Californian
Offender walks away from reentry facility
California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation agents are looking for Andres Carrera, who they said walked away from the Male Community Reentry Program facility in Bakersfield on Sunday. Carrera was discovered missing at 10:37 a.m., according to a corrections news release, which said both its Office of Correctional Safety agents...
Courthouse News Service
A battle for safe drinking water grows heated amid drought in California’s Central Valley
WEST GOSHEN, Calif. (CN) — Thousands of acres of crops, from corn to nectarines, surround Melynda Metheney’s community in West Goshen, California — one of the key battlegrounds where residents say irrigation and overpumping have depleted drinkable water. “You know what you’re up against when you live...
Low-Income Californians Face Difficulty Buying, Charging Electric Vehicles
When Tulare resident Quentin Nelms heard California was offering a hefty state subsidy to help lower-income residents buy electric cars, he applied right away. But it wasn’t as easy as he thought it would be. Nelms spent four months on a waitlist before he was accepted into one of...
Bakersfield Californian
Charter school could face another rejection from BCSD
Bakersfield City School District staff once again recommended a denial for a petition from the Central Academy for the Arts and Technology, which is seeking to open a charter school on Truxtun Avenue in downtown Bakersfield. “Specifically, there were issues regarding their instructional program,” BCSD Superintendent Mark Luque said Friday...
thesungazette.com
Tulare County Parks giving away free mulch
VISALIA – Tulare County Parks is offering free wood chip mulch to interested residents and businesses for landscaping purposes, whether it be to beautify landscapes and gardens or reduce water evaporation from high and dry temperatures. The mulch will be available for the taking on Fridays until supplies run out.
Thousands attend 2022 Ready-Set Back-2-School event in Bakersfield
School supplies, backpacks, and food are among those back-to-school necessities. And all of that was available to children at the Kern County Museum just ahead of the school year.
Crews battle an abandoned house fire in East Bakersfield on Friday
Fire officials say the abandoned structure was filled with debris that caught fire, increasing the possibility that it could spread to nearby homes.
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Ribbon cutting, open house held for the Ridgecrest Montessori Children's House
Looking for an alternative to public school teaching for your child?. At the Ridgecrest Montessori Children's House, its all about a peaceful environment. Miss Abby Alhayek, owner/director, said the school will open Aug. 8, with a back to school night to be held tonight Aug. 5. "Kids can bring their...
Man in crash near Centennial High, identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Corner’s Office identified a man who died in a motorcycle crash near Centennial High School on Wednesday just after 6 a.m. Tyler Jordan Bishop, 28, of Bakersfield was identified as the motorcyclist who died at the scene, according to the coroner’s office. According to the coroner’s office, Bishop […]
One person dead following firey crash in Delano
According to the California Highway Patrol, a Dodge Challenger collided with another car at 2 a.m. Saturday morning and caught fire. It happened at the intersection of Garces Highway and Melcher Road.
Bakersfield properties attract investors
Bakersfield: a city with a hometown feel. It's not just people moving out of big, more expensive coastal cities buying into that lifestyle: It's also attracting investors.
Bakersfield Californian
North Carolina company's move to Bakersfield advances local push for tech jobs
Bakersfield's efforts to become a center of energy innovation have attracted a North Carolina company developing battery-charging technology that could one day serve California's goal of better connecting electric vehicles to the state power grid. SineWatts Inc.'s work on power inverters and electronics design have won it a series of...
At least 1 hurt in Westside Parkway crash
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At least one person was hurt Saturday after a rollover crash on the Westside Parkway. The collision was reported on at around 5:15 p.m. in westbound lanes of the Westside Parkway near the Mohawk Street onramp. A dark sedan was seen on its roof off the right side of the roadway. […]
