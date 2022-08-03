MLB To Honor Vin Scully With League-Wide Moments Of Silence

Read on www.tmz.com
Dodgers Fan Grabs Woman Between Legs During Stadium Brawl
A Dodgers fan grabbed a woman between her legs during a fan brawl.
Kate Upton absolutely crushed the red carpet at All-Star Game
Albert Pujols wasn’t the only person who proved at the MLB All-Star Game festivities this week that he can still soak up the spotlight. Kate Upton made one heck of a statement, too. Upton, who is married to Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander, absolutely dominated the “Red Carpet Show”...
Former Dodgers Yasiel Puig, Kenley Jansen & Ross Stripling Pay Tribute To Vin Scully; Dodger Stadium Lights Up
Legendary Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully passed away Tuesday night at the age of 94. His death sparked an incredible outpour of love and appreciation for Scully, who spent 67 seasons broadcasting Dodgers games. Scully’s incredible career from Brooklyn to Los Angeles included multiple World Series titles and several...
Dodgers News: Watch LA All-Star Blast Two Home Runs in His First Rehab Game
Dodgers utility man Chris Taylor went yard not once, but twice for the OKC Dodgers on Wednesday.
Los Angeles Dodgers will wear a patch in tribute to Vin Scully on their jerseys for the rest of the baseball season after the legendary broadcaster who called their games for 67 years died age 94
The Los Angeles Dodgers will honor longtime broadcaster Vin Scully with a commemorative patch on their uniforms for the remainder of the season. Scully was the longest-tenured broadcaster with a single team in sports history, spending 67 years in the booth as the voice of the Dodgers in both Brooklyn and Los Angeles. He died on Tuesday at the age of 94.
Shannon Sharpe Expects NFL To Call Rodgers Over Psychedelics, 'Not A Good Look'
Roger Goodell could be on Aaron Rodgers' Line 1 very soon ... 'cause Shannon Sharpe says he expects the NFL commish to call the Packers star after the QB admitted to using psychedelics earlier this week. "I'm sure the NFL is probably going to give him a call and say,...
“Vin Scully Taught My Dad English” – A Remembrance
Until he was lost to Covid-19 in 2020, El Monte’s Alberto Rodriguez Sr. was a certified Dodgers NUT. “When we had his 80th birthday, my sisters and my brothers, they had everything-all-Dodgers: the cake, everything,” laughs his son, Alberto Rodriguez Jr., who is 64. “We had the hot dogs too.”
Dodgers Rumors: LA Made 'solid' Trade Offer for Juan Soto at the Deadline
According to one insider, the Dodgers were in on Juan Soto throughout the deadline, but fell short of trading for the Nationals star.
Dodgers: A Massive Outpouring of Love for Vin Scully on Display Around Stadium
Before Friday night's game, Roberts, team, and fans paid homage to long-time Dodgers announcer, Vin Scully who passed away Wednesday
Dodgers News: Veteran Reliever Barters with Fan for Miguel Vargas' Baseball
A nice moment of altruism from Dodgers reliever Blake Treinen and a Giants fan.
Dodgers Honor Vin Scully Before Game vs. Padres
The legendary broadcaster who spent 67 years broadcasting Dodgers games died at 94.
Yasiel Puig Says Vin Scully Was A Father Figure, I'm So Sad He's Gone
Yasiel Puig says he's heartbroken over Vin Scully's death -- telling TMZ Sports the legendary sportscaster was a father figure to him, and the former Dodgers star is crushed he's gone. "I'm so sad because when I met him when I play in Los Angeles, he's a good person," the...
Update: Paul George Will Not Play in Drew League
After announcing his return, Paul George will no longer be attending the Drew League
Dodgers Unveil Commemorate Patches to Honor Vin Scully
The Dodgers took the field on Wednesday night with Vin Scully patches on their jerseys.
Dodgers honoring legendary Vin Scully with microphone patch
Vin Scully, the legendary MLB announcer, died on Wednesday night at 94 years old. One of the most iconic voices of the summer, Scully spent 67 years calling games for the Los Angeles Dodgers. He's an icon for not just baseball fans, but sports fans in general. For the Dodgers,...
Vin Scully Tribute at Dodger Stadium: ‘He Loved the Game of Baseball’
Click here to read the full article. Vin Scully, the legendary Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster who died Aug. 2 at the age of 94, was remembered in a tribute Friday at Dodger Stadium as a towering but humble figure whose work extended beyond the team to become part of the fabric of baseball. “He wasn’t just a Dodger — he loved the game of baseball that we all love and care about,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said during the memorial ceremony that preceded the Blue Crew’s evening home game against the San Diego Padres. “Vin, you will be missed,” Roberts said from...
Dodgers News: LA Pays Tribute to Vin, Scully’s Most Memorable Calls, Fans React & More!
When all the news of the day is flooded with stories of one man, you know that person must be regarded highly. That’s just the case as news of Vin Scully’s unfortunate passing is all people were able to talk about yesterday after the world learned of his passing during the Dodgers-Giants game in San Francisco on Tuesday night.
Dodgers honor Vin Scully in pregame ceremony
The Los Angeles Dodgers paid tribute to Vin Scully before Friday evening’s game, their first at Dodger Stadium since their beloved legendary broadcaster’s death Tuesday at the age of 94. The Dodgers and San Diego Padres were lined up along the third and first base lines for a...
Mark Zuckerberg Signed Little League Baseball Card Going Up For Auction
Mark Zuckerberg was apparently a baseball star for a very small part of his life, and a signed piece of that history is hitting the auction block. The card's being sold at auction by ComicConnect.com in September ... it's allegedly been held by one of Mark's old camp counselors all these years.
Dodger Stadium says goodbye to Vin Scully with ceremony, banner
Three days after news of the death of Vin Scully was reported, Dodger Stadium finally got its chance to say goodbye to the titan of baseball broadcasting that spent so many decades in its broadcasting booth. Ahead of Friday's showdown with the San Diego Padres, the Dodgers held a ceremony...
