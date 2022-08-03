ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

MLB To Honor Vin Scully With League-Wide Moments Of Silence

TMZ.com
 3 days ago
Florida State
Daily Mail

Los Angeles Dodgers will wear a patch in tribute to Vin Scully on their jerseys for the rest of the baseball season after the legendary broadcaster who called their games for 67 years died age 94

The Los Angeles Dodgers will honor longtime broadcaster Vin Scully with a commemorative patch on their uniforms for the remainder of the season. Scully was the longest-tenured broadcaster with a single team in sports history, spending 67 years in the booth as the voice of the Dodgers in both Brooklyn and Los Angeles. He died on Tuesday at the age of 94.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

“Vin Scully Taught My Dad English” – A Remembrance

Until he was lost to Covid-19 in 2020, El Monte’s Alberto Rodriguez Sr. was a certified Dodgers NUT. “When we had his 80th birthday, my sisters and my brothers, they had everything-all-Dodgers: the cake, everything,” laughs his son, Alberto Rodriguez Jr., who is 64. “We had the hot dogs too.”
EL MONTE, CA
Vin Scully
#Tmz Sports#The Blue Jays#Giants
Variety

Vin Scully Tribute at Dodger Stadium: ‘He Loved the Game of Baseball’

Click here to read the full article. Vin Scully, the legendary Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster who died Aug. 2 at the age of 94, was remembered in a tribute Friday at Dodger Stadium as a towering but humble figure whose work extended beyond the team to become part of the fabric of baseball. “He wasn’t just a Dodger — he loved the game of baseball that we all love and care about,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said during the memorial ceremony that preceded the Blue Crew’s evening home game against the San Diego Padres. “Vin, you will be missed,” Roberts said from...
LOS ANGELES, CA
San Francisco Giants
Los Angeles Dodgers
Toronto Blue Jays
MLB
Baseball
Sports
HeySoCal

Dodgers honor Vin Scully in pregame ceremony

The Los Angeles Dodgers paid tribute to Vin Scully before Friday evening’s game, their first at Dodger Stadium since their beloved legendary broadcaster’s death Tuesday at the age of 94. The Dodgers and San Diego Padres were lined up along the third and first base lines for a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
TMZ.com

Mark Zuckerberg Signed Little League Baseball Card Going Up For Auction

Mark Zuckerberg was apparently a baseball star for a very small part of his life, and a signed piece of that history is hitting the auction block. The card's being sold at auction by ComicConnect.com in September ... it's allegedly been held by one of Mark's old camp counselors all these years.
BASEBALL

