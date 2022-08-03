(WDAY Radio) -- North Dakota ranks 26th in the nation for average wages, according to the U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics. This is according to the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics' Employment Situation Summary for the month of July. The report, which charted an increase of one-half million jobs last month and a national unemployment rate of three point five percent, noted that North Dakota's average hourly wage of 26 dollars per hour is two dollars below the corresponding national average.

ECONOMY ・ 10 HOURS AGO