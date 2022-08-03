Four days of high water temperatures close Yampa River again

Read on www.summitdaily.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Summit Daily News
Reader photos: Moose roam throughout Summit County
Two moose gaze over to their right while on Peak 7 in Breckenridge in the summer of 2022. A moose and its calf graze on Buffalo Mountain near Silverthorne on July 22, 2022. A moose stands in a meadow near Silverthorne in the summer of 2022. A moose chomps away on some food in Summit County in the summer of 2022. A moose chomps away on some food in Summit County in the summer of 2022. A moose stretches its neck in Summit County in the summer of 2022. A moose chomps away on some food in Summit County in the summer of 2022. A moose eyes the photographer in Summit County in the summer of 2022. A moose raises its head over some bushes in Summit County in the summer of 2022. A moose crosses a portion of the recpath in Frisco on Monday, July 25, 2022. A moose peeks out from behind the bushes while wading in a pond in the summer of 2022.
Summit Daily News
Ski resorts hope for a snowy winter after a drizzly Summit summer
Autumn is little more than a month away, and with it comes the anticipation of ski season. The summer of 2022 has brought monsoonal rains to Summit County nearly every day. So what does that mean for the ski industry?. “We hope all of the precipitation we’ve received this summer...
Summit Daily News
Intermittent, temporary trail closures due to wildfire mitigation planned for Frisco area
Members of the Rocky Mountain Youth Corps will cut dead standing trees and create slash piles as part of a wildfire fuel reduction project near the North Tenmile Trail in Frisco starting Aug. 15. Work will take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and continue through the end of...
Summit Daily News
Summit County’s required 30-foot zone between homes and forest still puts homes at risk of wildfires, fire officials say
In the near future, there will be a prescribed burn in the open space near Keystone Shooting Range. Friends of the Dillon Ranger District hosted a walk through of Keystone to give residents and visitors a tour of what wildfire mitigation looks like in the White River National Forest. They...
Summit Daily News
Visitors offer mixed comments on new Frisco Bay Marina paid parking program
Frisco instituted paid parking at the Frisco Bay Marina this summer through a partnership with Interstate Parking Company. The decision — stemming from a desire to curtail traffic and encourage alternatives to driving — faced contention and opposition at Frisco Town Council meetings. Some slip holders and those paying to rack their paddle craft felt like they were being double-billed.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Fire destroys rural home south of Silt Thursday
A Thursday afternoon fire south of Silt destroyed a home and touched off a brush fire, according to Colorado River Fire Rescue officials. Firefighters were called out at 2:17 p.m. Thursday to 840 Garfield County Road 326 for a reported structure fire. “While en route to the fire, the smoke...
Summit Daily News
State considers designating wolves reintroduced to Colorado as experimental, which would allow livestock producers more flexibility to harass, injure or kill
As Colorado Parks and Wildlife continues its meetings and process to reintroduce grey wolves back to the Western Slope, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is beginning its process to introduce a 10(j) rule at the request of the state. On Wednesday, leadership from Parks and Wildlife and the Fish and Wildlife Service met in Silverthorne to continue public engagement about the process.
Summit Daily News
Vail Town Council OKs ban on new permits for East Vail project that would house Vail Resorts workforce
The Vail Town Council Tuesday imposed a moratorium on new permits for the former Booth Heights project, now known as the East Vail Workforce Housing subdivision. The vote was 6-1, with Council member Barry Davis opposed. The moratorium is intended to preserve the property while the town works to acquire...
Summit Daily News
Celebrate the 25th anniversary of Keystone’s Bluegrass and Beer Festival with these breweries, bands
I had a blast at Keystone’s Bluegrass and Beer Festival in 2021, and I’m glad to report that the 25th-anniversary version this weekend will be even bigger than before. The festival runs from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, and Sunday, Aug. 7, in River Run Village to bring live music, tasty brews and delectable dishes to all.
Summit Daily News
Preliminary plans for a new hotel in Silverthorne get approved for a 3rd time
The Silverthorne Planning Commission approved the preliminary site plan for a new hotel for the third time Tuesday, Aug. 2, initiating the process to construct the 147-room Element Hotel by Westin on Meraly Way. Commissioners initially approved the preliminary plans back in 2018, which outlined a 101,201-square-foot hotel with 114...
Summit Daily News
EPA advisory bring PFAS levels into consideration across county
Drinking water across the county was tested for PFAS, or “forever chemicals,” in 2020. While all wells remain in regulatory compliance with Colorado’s standards for PFAS, changes to the Environmental Protection Agency’s standards put some in questionable status as local officials wait on more information from state and federal regulators.
Summit Daily News
Letter to the Editor: Teachers, servers deserve to be able to afford their housing in Summit County
Recently, I have had conversations with some county residents who work in the school district and in Frisco restaurants. The teacher was lamenting the lack of housing for the new teachers who had been hired right out of college. One server told me that she needed two jobs so she could pay the rent. She said most of her fellow servers worked three jobs. Another server told me that the restaurant was not open for lunch due to lack of staffing.
Summit Daily News
For third week in a row, Summit County COVID-19 incidence rate declines
Summit County’s COVID-19 incidence rate has decreased in the past week. According to the county’s website, its cumulative seven-day incidence rate is 97 cases per 100,000 people, down from 161 cases last week. From Wednesday, July 27, to Wednesday, Aug. 3, the county totaled 39 new cases. In...
Summit Daily News
Full-Service Fitness
We all love our specific sports, whether it’s biking, hiking, paddleboarding, skiing, snowboarding or a combination of recreational activities. But to prevent injuries and stay fit, we need a well-rounded approach to fitness, from strength and cardio to flexibility — and perhaps a little boot camp to get our booty, and everything else, in tip-top shape. That’s where Summit Barre & Fitness Studio in Frisco comes into play.
Summit Daily News
Photos: Frisco’s Concert in the Park series features Laney Lou and The Bird Dogs
Band members of Laney Lou and The Bird Dogs pose on Aug. 4, 2022 at the Frisco Historic Park gazebo and lawn. As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible. Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Summit Daily News
Summit Community Care Clinic hosting annual golf tournament on Aug. 29
On Monday, Aug. 29 the Summit Community Care Clinic will host its annual Breck Rally for the Cure charity golf event at the Breckenridge Golf Course. The scramble format tournament will raise money for the clinic in order to provide free breast cancer screening for women in the Summit community who lack adequate health insurance.
Affidavit: New Castle PD chief drunkenly muzzle thumped friend
The police chief of New Castle allegedly "muzzle thumped" a friend after drunkenly and falsely accusing him of murdering his wife, according to the chief's arrest affidavit.
Summit Daily News
Opinion | Susan Knopf: Where’s my ballot?
Woo, Woo. Flashing red light. If you live in the town of Dillon you will not be mailed a ballot for the Sept. 13 election. You will need to show up in person. I know. It’s so weird. You can do this. Town Clerk Adrienne Stuckey wrote me, “This...
