ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Albon extends deal to continue driving for F1 team Williams

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OzOfK_0h3KY9ik00
1 of 3

LONDON (AP) — Alex Albon has signed a multi-year contract extension to continue driving for Formula One team Williams.

The 26-year-old Albon joined Williams this season as a replacement for George Russell, who moved to Mercedes.

Williams said on Wednesday that the London-born Thai had signed a “multi-year agreement,” but it didn’t specify the length of the extension.

“It’s really exciting to be staying with Williams Racing for 2023 and I look forward to seeing what we can achieve as a team in the remainder of this season and next year,” Albon said. “The team is pushing hard to progress, and I am really motivated to continue this journey and further develop our learnings together.”

Albon has accounted for all of the team’s points — three — this season with a 10th-place finish in Australia and ninth in Miami. Nicholas Latifi is Williams’ other driver.

Team principal Jost Capito called Albon a “tremendous driver.”

“Alex brings a great blend of skill and insightful learnings that will help bring the team greater success in the future,” Capito said. “He’s a fierce competitor, has proved a popular and loyal team member and we are delighted that he will provide a stable base for us to continue to develop in this new F1 car era.”

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Formula 1: Ferrari situation gets worse with latest update

Ferrari’s Hungarian Grand Prix disaster leaves them with little hope of ending their long Formula 1 driver and constructor world championship droughts. Following a French Grand Prix they should have won, Sunday’s Hungarian Grand Prix at the Hungaroring was supposed to be Ferrari’s bounce-back race, one in which they closed the 82-point gap to Red Bull in the Formula 1 constructor standings and one in which Charles Leclerc closed the 63-point gap to Max Verstappen in the driver standings.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Alpine boss admits age was a factor in not offering Fernando Alonso a long-term contract

Alpine boss Otmar Szafnauer has admitted that Fernando Alonso’s ability in the car as he progreses into his 40s was a factor in not offering the Spaniard a long-term contract. Two-time world champion Alonso stunned F1 and his own team by accepting a “multi-year contract” to race for Aston Martin from next year, leaving Alpine with a spare seat to partner Esteban Ocon in 2023. While reserve driver Oscar Piastri was their first choice and Alpine announced him as their driver, Piastri has since insisted he has not signed a contract and won’t be racing for Alpine next year....
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Albon
BBC

Diamond League: Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce runs world leading 10.66 seconds for 100m

World champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce has run the fastest women's 100m of the year, clocking 10.66 seconds to win at the Diamond League in Silesia, Poland. Jamaican Fraser-Pryce, 35, who won a record fifth women's 100m world title last month in Oregon, skipped the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. American Aleia Hobbs...
SPORTS
The Independent

Gymnastics participation ‘through the roof’ due to British success, Max Whitlock claims

Max Whitlock believes male participation in gymnastics “has gone through the roof” as a direct result of the achievements of medal winners over the last decade.The six-time Olympic medallist was joined by England Commonwealth Games champions Courtney Tulloch and Georgia-Mae Fenton on Friday as they surprised a room full of young children at his first club, South Essex Gymnastics.Speaking from the venue, Whitlock said the sport is “thriving” and claimed the rise in male participation is down to major victories from British men’s teams.“Obviously, there’s still more girls who do (gymnastics) in the grand scheme of things than boys at...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Driving#Australia#Mercedes#Thai
The Independent

England defeat world champions New Zealand to set up Australia semi-final

England made experience count as they sunk reigning world champions New Zealand 54-44 to book a Commonwealth Games netball semi-final against Australia.England were never behind as they fashioned a one-point half-time advantage before pulling away to lead by six at end of the third quarter and staged another final quarter surge to secure a 10-point cushion.The result, in front of a raucous home crowd at the NEC Arena, means Jess Thirlby’s team will face a rematch of the memorable 2018 final against the Australians, who suffered a shock 57-55 defeat to Jamaica earlier on Thursday in their final group stage...
SPORTS
The Independent

Commonwealth Games 2022: Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix eyes second gold plus netball and cricket semis

England netball prepare to face Australia in a mouth-watering netball semi-final while Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix will be watched by famous dad Fred as she dives for her second gold of the Games.Here, the PA news agency looks ahead to Saturday’s major showdowns and reflects on Friday’s action as we enter the final weekend of competition.Netball rematchEngland and Australia go head to head in their netball semi-final after the hosts thumped world champions New Zealand by 10 points to earn their place in the last four.Australia limped through to the knockout stages after a shock defeat to Jamaica, but England coach Jess...
SPORTS
The Independent

England excited by chance to ‘do the job on Australia’ in netball semi-finals

England goalkeeper Geva Mentor is relishing the prospect of shaking up netball’s well-established world order on the eve of the hosts’ Commonwealth Games rematch against Australia at the NEC in Birmingham on Saturday.Mentor and her team-mates head into the unexpected semi-final showdown on a high after thumping world champions New Zealand 54-44 on Thursday, after Jamaica had upset the odds to sink the Australians and claim top spot in Group A.The result means England and Australia will reprise their thrilling Gold Coast showdown one match earlier than expected, with the prize at stake a place in the final that had...
SPORTS
BBC

Commonwealth Games: Ferdinand Omanyala's 100m triumph the 'perfect race'

Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Ferdinand Omanyala says winning the 100m title at the Commonwealth Games was the "perfect...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Formula One
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sports
motor1.com

Williams confirms Albon in F1 race seat for 2023 season

Albon has spearheaded Williams’ efforts since making his full-time return to F1 with the team this season, scoring all three of its points in 2022. An extension of Albon’s deal was thought to be a formality, but Williams has now confirmed he will be staying put for 2023.
MOTORSPORTS
Daily Mail

'I'm still angry. I will be thinking about it for the next two years': Adam Peaty admits he's FUMING over shock 100m defeat despite claiming 50m gold... and swim star vows to use it to fuel him to glory at the Paris Olympics

Adam Peaty is sitting upstairs in the Library of Birmingham, as good a place as any to have a quiet moment to reflect. It has been, as he puts it, an 'emotional week' – from the agony of losing his first meaningful 100metres breaststroke race in eight years, to the ecstasy of completing his major medal set with victory in the 50m, and a whole lot of talk in between.
SWIMMING & SURFING
The Independent

Jack Laugher wins 1m springboard gold to retain his Commonwealth Games crown

England’s Jack Laugher produced three nerveless and near-faultless final dives to clinch 1m springboard gold for a third successive Commonwealth Games. His late surge to the top of the leaderboard saw teammate Jordan Houlden knocked off top spot and forced to settle for bronze, as Australia’s Shixin Li took silver. Scotland’s James Heatly, whose grandfather won this event at the Vancouver 1954 Commonwealth Games, finished fourth. In the absence of Tom Daley, who is taking a break from the sport to spend time with his family, the English spotlight has been shining brightly on Laugher this week. The 27-year-old carries...
SPORTS
Mens Journal

Pan America 1250 Special Proves Harley-Davidson Can Attract the Next Generation of Riders

Last year, Harley-Davidson proudly crowed that the Pan America 1250 Special was the best-selling “adventure touring” motorcycle in the country. There’s a good reason for the storied Wisconsin brand to phrase their achievement in precisely those terms. What exactly is an “adventure touring” motorcycle? That’s a good question. Broken down simply, it’s about as vague […]
CARS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
490K+
Post
476M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy