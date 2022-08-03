Read on thesiuslawnews.com
eugeneweekly.com
July 29, 2020
Anyone present during the Black Unity-led protest in Springfield’s Thurston Hills neighborhood on July 29, 2020, will likely remember it forever. The protest focused on supporting a local Black resident and educating people about the racist history of nooses after a neighbor “decorated” his yard with a skeleton on a noose. Dozens of anti-racist protesters showed up in solidarity to march and chant, with some residents joining in. Other neighbors appeared to join with counter-protesters to heckle, harass and assault the protesters.
beachconnection.net
Charleston's Seafood, Beer 'n Wine Fest Makes Big Comeback to S. Oregon Coast
(Charleston, Oregon) – So many south Oregon coast goodies - so little time. The end of summer will taste especially good in the southern Oregon coast town of Charleston. There, from August 12 - 14, the Annual Charleston Seafood, Beer & Wine Festival returns after two years of being canceled. 2021 was especially hard on many fans of the longtime event, which would've reached its 30th year in 2020 if not for the pandemic. (Photo courtesy Manuela Durson - see Manuela Durson Fine Arts for more)
yachatsnews.com
Iconic beachfront motel Deane’s Oceanfront Lodge gets new owners — and soon a new name and bit of a makeover
Glen and Katherine Aukstikalnis were driving down Highway 101 in November 2009 looking a rental house to buy. Instead, three miles north of Yachats they saw a “For Sale” sign on Deane’s Oceanside Lodge. The 19-room oceanfront motor lodge had sat empty for a year after its...
Thesiuslaw News
Lane County hosting Aug. 9 public hearing for referral of five-year local option parks levy
Aug. 4, 2022 — The Board of Lane County Commissioners is holding a public hearing regarding the possible referral of a five-year local option levy to support county parks. The public hearing is Tuesday, Aug. 9, at 1:30 p.m. People can attend in-person at the Lane County Public Service Building in Harris Hall, 125 E. 8th Ave., Eugene, or they can attend remotely by using the log-in link located on the meeting agenda at “Board of Commissioners Agendas” on www.lanecounty.org.
beachconnection.net
Oregon Coast Traffic Delays / Detours at Florence, Warrenton
(Florence, Oregon) – Some amount of roadwork is taking place in two areas of the Oregon coast that may cause you some delays or detours. Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) said to keep an eye out for traffic situations in Florence and at Warrenton. In Florence, expect traffic delays...
natureworldnews.com
Oregon: Santiam, McKenzie Canyons Reopen to Welcome Campers Two Years After Wildfire Closure
East of Salem and Eugene in the Willamette National Forest, a sizable area of public land that was previously shut down by wildfires, which included the 2020 Labor Day fires, has reopened. People will be able to camp at some locations, hike trails, and visit popular locations that have been...
philomathnews.com
Highest-rated steakhouses in Eugene, according to Tripadvisor
Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Eugene on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.
Thesiuslaw News
Public Works closes 35th Street for hazard tree removal Aug. 4
Aug. 4, 2022 — According to the City of Florence, 35th Street between Myeena Loop (west) and Myeena Loop (east) will be closed on Thursday, Aug. 4, between 9 and 11 a.m. in order to remove three hazard trees. Traffic west bound on 35th Street (heading towards Rhododendron Drive)...
kezi.com
Body of missing person recovered in Cottage Grove Lake
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. -- A deceased person has been recovered from Cottage Grove Lake. An official with the Lane County Sheriff's Office confirmed on the morning of August 3 that a body was located in the water at Cottage Grove Lake. According to the official, the identity of the body has been confirmed to be that of Harry McIntire, 75, who went missing on July 24.
oregontoday.net
Death Investigation, Lane Co., Aug. 5
Thursday morning at approximately 1:05am, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office received a call that someone had been stabbed at a residence in the 84000blk of Cloverdale Rd. The caller advised that her ex-husband had stabbed her boyfriend before departing the location on foot. Deputies quickly arrived on scene and attempted life-saving measures including CPR. Medics arrived and also attempted to revive him, but the victim did not survive. The victim’s identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification. An extensive area search was conducted however the suspect was not immediately located. He was identified as 42 year old Brandon Travis Lamb. Later in the morning detectives from the Lane County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon State Police, and Springfield Police Department tracked Lamb to an apartment complex near 1st St. and F St. in Springfield. He was found in a vehicle in the parking lot and taken into custody without incident. Lamb will be lodged at the Lane County Jail on charges including Assault in the Second Degree. This case is still under active investigation.
kezi.com
Suspect in custody following stabbing death
LANE COUNTY, Ore. - A man is in custody after a stabbing early Thursday morning that left another man dead, according to the Lane County Sheriff's Office. Around 1:05 a.m., the Lane County Sheriff’s Office got a call that someone had been stabbed at a residence in the 84000 block of Cloverdale Road. The caller said that her ex-husband had stabbed her boyfriend before he ran off.
beachconnection.net
Sewage Warning Partially Lifted for Newport's Yaquina Bay on Central Oregon Coast
(Newport, Oregon) – One bay on the central Oregon coast can return to normal after a nasty sewage issue - mostly normal, that is. After a major sewage line rupture last month that closed off waters of the Yaquina Bay in Newport, that water hazard warning is now partially lifted as of today, August 3. The City of Newport Public Works announced the reopening of much of the shoreline of the central Oregon coast bay's waters, although not all of it.
kezi.com
Motorcycle versus car collision leaves one dead
VENETA, Ore. -- One person is dead after a fatal crash in Veneta late Tuesday night, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said. The LCSO says the crash happened just after 11:30 p.m. on August 2 at the intersection of Territorial Highway and Demming Road. Officials say a motorcyclist was headed south on Territorial Highway, passed a vehicle at high speeds, and collided with a Honda CR-V that was turning onto Demming Road. Deputies say the motorcycle did not appear to have a functional headlight prior to the crash.
kezi.com
Woman accused of assaulting disabled young man to appear in court
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Jennifer Mast, the woman accused of injuring a young disabled man on multiple occasions, has had new charges filed against her. Mast was arrested by Springfield police on June 28 on charges of second-degree assault and three counts of first-degree criminal mistreatment. A video had surfaced of Mast apparently shoving an object into a disabled young man’s ear. Police say their investigation at the time showed that Mast had broken some of his fingers and assaulted him in the head and groin on previous occasions.
Sports Business Journal
Reser Stadium renovations progressing on schedule
Oregon State AD Scott Barnes said that Reser Stadium renovations are "still on budget and on time,” according to Nick Ursini of Eugene-based KEZI-ABC. There are "cranes moving steel," and columns are "up on the west side of the stadium." OSU will "still play their home games at Reser Stadium," but with "no seating on the west side, there will be roughly 26,000 seats available." OSU coach Jonathan Smith said that it “will be a hot ticket" to watch the team. Smith: "There will be a demand to get a seat. ... It’s going to be packed on one side and the energy will be there. I think it will be a fun experience" (KEZI.com, 8/3).
Oregon shoe reseller defrauded customers, banks out of millions: DOJ
A Eugene man and woman running a business that posed as a limited edition shoe seller have been charged with defrauding customers and banks out of a combined $85 million, the U.S. Attorney in Oregon said.
KTVL
Oregon man and woman charged in $85 million shoe-selling scheme
EUGENE, Ore. (KATU) — The U.S. Attorney’s Office has charged 39-year-old Michael Malekzadeh, the former owner, and chief financial officer of Zadeh Kicks LLC, a now-defunct Oregon-based corporation, with wire fraud, conspiracy to commit bank fraud, and money laundering. A second person has also been charged. 39-year-old Bethany...
kezi.com
Suspect detained after shots fired, Lane County deputies say
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. -- A suspect has been detained after gunshots were reported on Cottage Grove Lorane Road, officials say. The Lane County Sheriff’s Office says they received a call at about 12:04 p.m. on August 3 from the 2800 block of Cottage Grove Lorane Road, a few miles west of Cottage Grove. They say the caller reported that they overheard someone threatening to shoot somebody else. According to the LCSO, the caller then said they heard gunshots.
kqennewsradio.com
WOMAN HURT IN TWO-VEHICLE WRECK
A woman was hurt in a two-vehicle wreck near Sutherlin on Wednesday. A report from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said the accident took place at about 9:20 a.m. in the 300 block of Rathbun Road. A male driver admitted to pulling his vehicle in the front of the other one after to failing to ensure there was no oncoming traffic. The driver whose vehicle was hit sustained an injury to her neck. Both vehicles could be driven from the scene. Public works staff was advised of damage to the guard rail.
kqennewsradio.com
VEHICLE WRECKS AFTER DRIVER FALLS ASLEEP
A vehicle wrecked after a driver apparently fell asleep early Thursday morning. An Oregon State Police report said just after 4:30 a.m. a trooper responded to the accident on Highway 38, about three miles west of Scottsburg. The passenger side of the eastbound vehicle dipped into the ditch and the side of the pickup hit a protruding rock that flattened a tire.
