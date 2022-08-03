Coroner: Georgia couple found dead in home from heat stroke

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — An elderly couple found dead in their Georgia home likely perished from heat stroke, according to the local coroner.

Authorities discovered the bodies of Larry and Mary Greer on Monday after someone called to request a welfare check.

Bulloch County Coroner Jake Futch said the husband and wife were both in their 80s and lived in a mobile home with no air-conditioning. The day the Greers were found dead, temperatures in the area reached 95 degrees (35 Celsius).

It seemed much hotter inside the couple’s mobile home, even with several box fans running.

“It felt like 110 degrees (43 Celsius),” Futch told the Statesboro Herald.

He said the Greers both had recent health problems. The couple was last seen Friday, the coroner said, when Larry Greer asked a neighbor for a glass of ice water.