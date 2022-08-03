ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
donna
3d ago

I can’t believe he was only sentenced for one year. After hitting the victim, leaving the scene and trying to hide his vehicle. He killed a man and tried to get away with it. Actually he did get away with it, a year and a fine.

Lilli Raindrop
3d ago

That doesn’t seem like a very long time for killing someone. This doesn’t feel like justice.

Tonald Drump
3d ago

You get more time for a simple burglary or drug possession.

thesource.com

Driver of Nicki Minaj’s Father Hit-and-Run Fatality Receives Sentence

The driver who killed Nicki Minaj’s father in a hit-and-run has been sentenced. 72-year-old Charles Polevich of Mineola was sentenced to only one year behind bars. He pleaded guilty of hitting and killing 64-year-old Robert Maraj with his vehicle as he was walking in Mineola last year. Polevich had faced up-to-eleven-years behind bars, and will now also have to pay a five-thousand-dollar fine. The judge also ordered his driver’s license to be suspended for 6 months.
MINEOLA, NY
Nicki Minaj
