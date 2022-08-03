Read on www.tmz.com
donna
3d ago
I can’t believe he was only sentenced for one year. After hitting the victim, leaving the scene and trying to hide his vehicle. He killed a man and tried to get away with it. Actually he did get away with it, a year and a fine.
Lilli Raindrop
3d ago
That doesn’t seem like a very long time for killing someone. This doesn’t feel like justice.
Tonald Drump
3d ago
You get more time for a simple burglary or drug possession.
