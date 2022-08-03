The man who killed Nicki Minaj’s father in a hit-and-run last year has been sentenced to one year in prison after pleading guilty in May.Charles Polevich admitted to leaving the scene of the incident in Long Island, New York, and tampering with evidence.The 72-year-old was also ordered to pay a $5,000 (£4,116) fine and had his driver’s license suspended for six months.Polevich’s lawyer, Marc Gann, suggested his client may have had a medical issue at the time of the crash and that he wasn’t fully aware of what had happened when he fled.Polevich said in court that he’s “been...

