Hired muscle can scrape, but not eradicate, invasive zebra mussels

TROUBLED WATERS: When the river runs dry
UPDATE: Since this article was written and published in August 2022 issue of The Picayune Magazine, the Williamson County Commissioners Court failed to approve the resolution presented by the Central Texas Water Coalition that has so far been approved by commissioners in Travis and Burnet counties. It died for lack of a second at the Aug. 2 meeting. The resolution is on the agenda for the Hays County Commissioners Court meeting on Aug. 9. The Central Texas Water Coalition is still working on setting a date with the Llano County Commissioners Court.
TROUBLED WATERS: Colorado River cuts through heart of Texas and its history
This story is part of a series on water issues in the Highland Lakes. The series kicked off in the August 2022 issue of The Picayune Magazine. For an up-to-date list, visit the Troubled Waters webpage. One of the most flood-prone rivers in the state of Texas, the Colorado River...
Several Central Texas cities announced water restrictions, San Marcos conditions may worsen
Many cities in Central Texas have announced new water restrictions due to the Texas drought. Though San Marcos has water restrictions, issued April 04, 2022, there is a chance of restrictions increasing. Austin, Round Rock, Hutto, Buda, Kyle, and Georgetown all have new water restrictions that affect residential areas, commercial...
New Chronic Wasting Disease Surveillance, Containment Zones Proposed in Five Counties
AUSTIN - Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission will consider proposed Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) surveillance and containment zones during its upcoming meeting, Aug. 24-25. If passed, these zones would enhance efforts to monitor and contain CWD in portions of Bandera, Duval, Jim Wells, Kimble, Live Oak, McMullen, Medina and Uvalde counties ahead of the upcoming hunting season.
State parks reopen, wildfires continue with warnings of extreme danger
Enchanted Rock State Natural Area and Pedernales Falls State Park reopened after closing Wednesday, Aug. 3, to the public due to nearby wildfires. Enchanted Rock reopened on Thursday and Pedernales Falls on Friday. The Big Sky Fire near Fredericksburg in Gillespie County and the Smoke Rider Fire in Blanco County...
Texas man kayaks nearly 300 miles from Austin to Gulf
Kyle resident Dylan Mumma kayaked nearly 300 miles from east Austin to Matagorda Bay in the Gulf of Mexico.
90% of wildfires in Texas are caused by humans
AUSTIN, Texas — With multiple fires burning in Central Texas this week, we wanted to learn the most common causes in order to help prevent them from starting. This year, we have seen more wildfires than in recent years, but the fires have luckily burned less acreage because they were caught earlier.
Water usage advocates want LCRA to update Water Management Plan as drought, development stress water supply
AUSTIN, Texas — This week, the Williamson County Commissioners Court declined to take a vote to recommend the Lower Colorado River Authority update its Water Management Plan sooner rather than later. "They did not want to get out of their lane and said that the works of LCRA with...
Texas Monthly
Welcome, Critters: An Experts’ Guide to Wildscaping Your Texas Garden
There’s a reliable rhythm to growing things here in Texas: the wildflowers bloom before the tomatoes, the peppers before the figs. And just as predictable as a bluebonnet sighting in April or a completely crisp garden bed in July, something happens in between: perfect little fawns begin to find their footing in backyards across the state. It can be thrilling to behold, unless you’re a Texas gardener. This year, half a dozen deer took up residence at our backyard salad bar, the adults grazing on our sunflower and melon seedlings while their offspring snoozed and pranced nearby. Our vegetable plants were gone long before the heat had a chance to destroy them.
Mill Creek Fire: 10 acres burned, 15 Salado homes threatened
SALADO, Texas — Texas A&M Forest Service is reporting a fire in Salado. Named the Mill Creek Fire, it's located off of Royal Ridge Drive. As of now, authorities say over ten acres have burned with 15 homes threatened in the area. The fire hasn't progressed but so far...
EXCLUSIVE: Border-barrier crews taking water from South Texas canals despite drought restrictions
MISSION, Texas (Border Report) — Despite water restrictions imposed on Rio Grande Valley residents due to an ongoing drought, water is being taken from irrigation canals beside for use on border barrier construction, Border Report has learned. At a canal south of the town of Mission on Thursday, trucks...
TROUBLED WATERS: LCRA letter to cities explains stance on reevaluating water plan
This story is one of a series on water issues in the Highland Lakes. The series kicked off in the August 2022 issue of The Picayune Magazine. For an up-to-date list, visit the Troubled Waters webpage. Inflows into the Highland Lakes are the lowest on record, but the lakes are...
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 8.4.22
The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
Smoke Rider Fire Now Estimated at 1,210 Acres and 70% Contained
The Smoke Rider Fire in Blanco County has burned 1,210 acres and is 70% contained, Blanco County Emergency Management said late Thursday. The increase in acreage — the fire was originally thought to cover 800 acres — is due to the completion of accurate mapping of the fire line today. Previously, the western boundary of the fire had been estimated but was completely mapped by the Texas A&M Forest Service,” an administrator posted on Facebook.
Drought situation in Texas becoming dire
HOUSTON - The drought situation across Texas has become even more dire. The new U.S. Drought Monitor maps released Thursday morning show a worsening situation for most of the state with 62% of Texas now classified as being in extreme or exceptional drought (the two highest levels). Exactly one year...
Texas has an official death count from the 2021 blackout. The true toll may never be known.
In Minal and Rajeeta Shah’s backyard, there once stood a cedar tree. The tall, broad canopy provided shade for the sisters’ garden below, a garden with sunflowers and tulsi and lemongrass. It’s a garden their mother, Manjula, pruned and nurtured for nearly two decades. It still flourishes, despite the best efforts of the Texas sun.
Smoke Rider Fire near Dripping Springs displaces shelter animals
While shelter staff rushed to put all of its shelter animals into carriers, its general manager called Stay 'N' Play Pet Ranch. Its manager welcomed the evacuees with no hesitation.
Will Central Texas See a Repeat of the February 2021 Winter Storm?
I'm not sure what the Farmers Almanac had planned for Killeen or Temple, Texas for the summer of 2022, but I do hope they have it right for the winter months cause it's so hot outside, I saw a chicken lay a hard boiled egg. So what does the Farmers...
Video shows calf riding shotgun down Texas highway
Texans are used to seeing some unusual things while driving on the highway: hairy tarantulas, sweet proposals and even dancing on top of cars. Now, people are going wild on TikTok after a pickup truck driver was seen cruising down the freeway with an unusual passenger next to him. TikTok...
Catch up on the latest Thursday headlines with KXAN Live
KXAN Digital anchor Will DuPree has your latest headlines. since the news on KXAN at that time is pre-empted by the Hall of Fame Game.
