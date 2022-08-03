Red Cross volunteers from Nebraska assist in relief efforts after flooding in Kentucky

Read on www.ketv.com
KETV.com
Ponca Tribe of Nebraska honors victims of human trafficking with Red Sand Project
OMAHA, Neb. — Organizations from across the Metro area gathered outside the Ponca Tribe of Nebraska building Friday morning to take part in the Red Sand Project. The project, created in 2014, pays tribute to victims of human trafficking and domestic violence by pouring bright, red sand in the cracks between the concrete.
kbsi23.com
Family loses ‘virtually everything’ when wildfire destroys historical Nebraska ranch
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A family ranch that had been around for generations was reduced to rubble during the wildfire near Gering. Josh Ewing, who once lived on the western Nebraska ranch, said his family all has deep connections to the ranch and the land it was built on.
Kearney Hub
Nebraska’s rural health care crisis
KEARNEY — Nebraska’s battle against its critical shortage of rural health care professionals will likely center in Kearney. Next week the University of Nebraska Board of Regents will be asked to approve a broad training program so the University of Nebraska Medical Center can begin turning out physicians, pharmacists and more nurses at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
Farmer’s Almanac Predicts the First Frost Dates of 2022 in Tri-State Area: Indiana, Kentucky, & Illinois
Farmer’s Almanac Predicts the First and Last Frost Dates for the Tri-State. Here we are, sweating through one of the hottest summers in recent years, and I'm already talking about frost. What in the world is wrong with me? I know it seems strange, but Fall really isn't that far away. Before you know it, we all be bundled up, cheering for our team under those 'Friday night lights.' One indication that Fall has officially arrived is the appearance of frost.
Abandoned mines and poor oversight worsened Kentucky flooding, attorneys say
As eastern Kentuckians continue to search for missing loved ones, muck out their homes and prepare for more rain, they are beginning to ask who could be at fault for this past week's deadly flooding and whether it was a natural disaster or one caused by the coal mines that have drastically reshaped and scarred the landscape.
3 News Now
Roadside babies, dangerous births part of risk in small town Nebraska
Jasmine Gutschow felt nauseous when she woke up a few days before Thanksgiving last year. She brushed it off as typical pregnancy symptoms. She told her fiance he should head into work – the baby, not due for six more weeks, wouldn’t be coming anytime soon. Three hours...
sunflowerstateradio.com
Health Alert Issued for Three Nebraska Lakes
Lincoln – The state has issued a health alert for Harmful Algal Blooms (HAB), also known as toxic blue-green algae, at Iron Horse Trail Lake (Wildlife Management Area) in Pawnee County. Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County and Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County are still on health alert. Samples...
Eastern Kentucky flooding: Video emerges of devastation around city of Hazard
Video has emerged showing the scenes of devastation in eastern Kentucky following the deadly flash flooding that swept through the region last week. The footage, captured in communities around the city of Hazard, shows toppled homes, a washed-away bridge and debris scattered along roadways. "I think when it all clears...
klkntv.com
Nebraska farmers impacted by recent wildfires to receive funding
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture is offering financial assistance to farmers and ranchers impacted by recent wildfires. Landowners have until Aug. 19 to receive funding which will be provided to farmers through the Environmental Quality Incentives Program. Funding will help farmers plan and execute conservation...
voiceofmuscatine.com
Agronomist says Mother Nature isn’t providing Southwest Nebraska farmers with many options
Agronomist says Mother Nature isn’t providing Southwest Nebraska farmers with many options. The first pockets of exceptional drought have developed in Nebraska and an agronomist says farmers could be waiting awhile for relief. Jeff Wessels with Frenchman Valley Coop tells Brownfield most hope is lost for this year’s crop...
The Daily South
100 Dogs Rescued from Puppy Mill in Kentucky and Now They Need Our Help
Attention dog lovers: The Logan County Humane Society of Kentucky needs your help. The group has been overwhelmed by dogs who were all rescued from miserable conditions in a puppy mill found in the county. It all started when the Logan County Sheriff's Office was tipped off about possible animal...
WLWT 5
PHOTOS: A look at damage across Eastern Kentucky amid catastrophic flooding
Communities across eastern Kentucky were ravaged by catastrophic flooding over the past several days, with some being completely wiped out. Here's a look at the damage caused by the historic flooding event.
Kearney Hub
Friday, August 5 weather update for Nebraska
Friday will be extremely hot across the state, but the heat looks even worse tomorrow in eastern Nebraska. Small chances of severe storms Saturday and Sunday as well. Full details in our weekend forecast.
WOWT
Nebraska beef industry meets challenges
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s hard to imagine any industry in the U.S. that didn’t hit some rough spots early on in the COVID-19 pandemic and that includes the beef industry. Consumers in the Metro lined up to buy large quantities of meat products for their freezers, requiring some retailers to put limits on purchases. Some meat markets were so busy they had to tell individual customers they would have to wait months, up to a year, to butcher livestock or process wild game for them.
Record floods strand 1K people in Death Valley National Park
DEATH VALLEY NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — Record rainfall Friday trigged flash floods at Death Valley National Park that swept away cars, closed all roads and stranded hundreds of visitors and workers. There were no immediate reports of injuries but roughly 60 vehicles were buried in mud and debris...
wchstv.com
Flood watch issued for multiple counties in W.Va., Ky. and Ohio
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The National Weather Service in Charleston has issued a flood watch for multiple counties in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio. West Virginia counties under a watch that extends from 2 p.m. Thursday through Sunday evening include Kanawha, Putnam, Cabell, Wayne, Mason, Jackson,, Wood, Pleasants, Tyler, Lincoln, Roane, Wirt, Calhoun, Ritchie, Doddridge, Mingo, Logan, Boone, Clay, Braxton, Gilmer, Lewis, Harrison, Taylor, McDowell, Wyoming, Upshur, Barbour, northwest and southeast Raleigh, northwest and southeast Fayette, northwest and southeast Nicholas, northwest and southeast Webster, northwest and southeast Pocahontas and northwest and southeast Randolph.
WOWT
Nebraska medical marijuana supporters hope to see issue on 2022 ballot
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - State officials are hoping to have the signatures on petitions to put the issue of medical cannabis on the 2022 ballot verified potentially by next week. There are many people waiting to see how that count turns out. The Cannabis Factory is one of many cannabis...
A father of 5 is among at least 37 dead in the Kentucky floods as battered infrastructure hampers search for the missing
Gabriel Hensley, a father of five who stopped to help an injured driver and was later swept away by floodwaters himself was found dead this week, as the storm damage across eastern Kentucky complicates efforts to find the many people still unaccounted for.
doniphanherald.com
Special season is called a success after eight elk are killed in western Nebraska
Nebraska Game and Parks wildlife administrator Alicia Hardin is calling Nebraska’s first special elk depredation season a success after the harvest of eight of the animals. Five bulls and three cows were killed during the July 1-31 season on private land in specific parts of Lincoln, Perkins, Keith, Deuel and Garden counties.
After the rain, heat descends on flooded Kentucky towns
HINDMAN, Ky. (AP) — Withering heat was descending on a region of eastern Kentucky already reeling from massive flooding, forcing residents laboring to clean up after the deluge to cope with an oppressive new threat. The grim task of cleaning up from the flooding continued, but rising heat and...
