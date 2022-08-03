Elko home listings for people who need a lot of living space

SPRING CREEK—Arnold Lee Hannum, 75, of Spring Creek, Nevada passed away Friday, July 29, 2022, with his loving family by his side. He was born December 1, 1946, in Indiana to the late Arnold and Wanda Hannum. Lee served in the United States Navy in the south pacific from 1964 to 1967 on the USS Boyd. Following his service in the Navy, he worked in the mining industry in Wyoming and Nevada. Lee was an avid reader of historical non-fiction novels, which his family spent many hours tracking down as they were often the only thing on his Christmas wish list besides new slippers and a bag of walnuts.

SPRING CREEK, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO