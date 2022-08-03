Elko home listings for people who need a lot of living space

Read on elkodaily.com
Nature Notes: Being a camp host
People who camp at Thomas Canyon Campground in Lamoille Canyon appreciate the work done by the camp hosts. We appreciate the clean bathrooms and camp sites, the help we receive in finding a site, the handling of reservations and posting of information. Two camp hosts are responsible for maintaining the...
Portion of Lamoille Canyon parking area closed for SnoTel installation
ELKO – Natural Resources Conservation Service, in cooperation with the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest’s Mountain City-Ruby Mountains-Jarbidge Ranger District, are coordinating a helicopter sling operation to install a SnoTel site in Lamoille Canyon near Elko. This site will provide more accurate information to both the public and meteorologists regarding...
Spring Creek Association starts five-year strategic planning
SPRING CREEK – What do Spring Creek Association homeowners want to see in their community in the next five years?. According to a survey, residents are wanting better public safety and more community facilities, events and business growth. The University of Nevada, Reno’s Center for Economic Development at the...
Pickup burns on road near South Fork
ELKO – Firefighters responded to a vehicle fire on the Jiggs Highway this week and a wildland fire in Ruby Valley. The vehicle fire near South Fork on Wednesday also burned into adjacent wildland but was held to less than an eighth of an acre. When Elko County Fire Protection District’s Station 21 arrived on the scene the pickup was already completely in flames. Also involved in fighting the blaze were Ten Mile volunteers.
Rewrite: News from past issues
——— Valentine Walther was in from Huntington Wednesday with a load of currants and raspberries, raised on his place. He was not long in disposing of his entire load. Indian Hal Clayton has gone on a visit to Fort Hall, Idaho. He was called there to consult with some of the Bannock chiefs.
Letter: Mott went beyond her responsibilities
To add to the comments in the article, “Lasting Impressions at Work”, in the July 29th issue of the Elko Free Press, I want to say that Carol Mott was wonderful help to our newspaper, The Wells Progress, that was printed for 14 years with her help. A...
Spring Creek animal control calls down
SPRNG CREEK – Spring Creek area animal control calls are down from a year ago, according to a report from the Elko County Sheriff’s office. Lt. Doug Fisher provided the numbers for the first six months of the year to the Spring Creek Association Board of Directors on July 27.
Watch now: Barrick board meets in Elko, gets update on NGM joint venture
ELKO – Barrick Gold Corp.’s board of directors met in Elko this week, three years after the company launched its massive joint venture with Newmont to create the largest gold mining complex in the world. “Since we announced this venture we’ve produced 10.1 million ounces here in Nevada,”...
Nite at the Races slated Aug. 19
ELKO — Communities In Schools of Northeastern Nevada, an affiliate of the fifth largest state office of the nation’s leading dropout prevention organization, announces the return of its annual fundraiser, Nite at the Races at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, at the Elko Conference Center. Guests are invited...
Barrick CEO Mark Bristow speaks to board of directors in Elko
Barrick Gold Corp. CEO Mark Bristow gives the company's board of directors an update on progress Aug. 2, 2022, in Elko's Dalling Hall, three years after forming the Nevada Gold Mines joint venture.
Felony and gross misdemeanor arrests
Jay L. Allen, 39, of West Wendover was arrested July 31, 2022, for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime and failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $6,245. Anthony P. Burnett, 54, of Carlin was arrested July 30, 2022, on West Idaho Street near...
Arnold Lee Hannum
SPRING CREEK—Arnold Lee Hannum, 75, of Spring Creek, Nevada passed away Friday, July 29, 2022, with his loving family by his side. He was born December 1, 1946, in Indiana to the late Arnold and Wanda Hannum. Lee served in the United States Navy in the south pacific from 1964 to 1967 on the USS Boyd. Following his service in the Navy, he worked in the mining industry in Wyoming and Nevada. Lee was an avid reader of historical non-fiction novels, which his family spent many hours tracking down as they were often the only thing on his Christmas wish list besides new slippers and a bag of walnuts.
County may consider forensic audit of primary election
ELKO – After hearing concerns that at one point got rowdy about the validity of Elko County’s primary election and a recount requested by a candidate for governor, Elko County Commissioners informally agreed this week that they may look at a forensic audit of the election results. “The...
Elko man arrested for downtown bar assault
ELKO – An Elko man was arrested for hitting a man with a handgun at a downtown bar about five months ago. Manuel R. Lujan, 28, was charged with battery with a deadly weapon and assault with a deadly weapon, both category B felonies, and a lesser charge of aiming a firearm at a human being, a gross misdemeanor.
Elko woman jailed on New Year's Day car theft
ELKO – An Elko woman was arrested for car theft eight months after the vehicle was loaned to her for a trip to a local store. Brandi Dennis, 32, was booked in Elko County Jail on Wednesday for grand larceny of a motor vehicle. According to court documents, the...
What you missed this week in notable Elko crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Elko Daily Free Press. (13) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Carlin man arrested on suspicion of lewdness with teen
ELKO – A Carlin man was booked in jail on Tuesday on suspicion of committing a lewd act on a child under 16 years old that occurred over a range of about two years. Jose I. Hernandez, 55, was arrested on one count of lewdness with a 14 or 15 year old child by a person 18 years of age or over, a category “B” felony, and a lesser charge of unlawful contact with a child under 16 years old, a gross misdemeanor.
