WSLS
Lynchburg back-to-school event to provide free school supplies, shoes, haircuts
LYNCHBURG, Va. – On Saturday, there will be a special back-to-school event to help families get the supplies they need. One Community, One Voice is sponsoring the free event at the University of Lynchburg from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Along with fun activities and prizes, they’ll be handing...
WSLS
Lynchburg barbershop offers support to struggling families
LYNCHBURG, Va. – When Ted & Ted’s Barber Shoppe opened in Lynchburg five years ago, Ted Jennings Sr. said the goal was to provide barbers with a space to give a clean cut and get a clean start on life. “Some of them have been in trouble, locked...
WSLS
‘Drag extravaganza’ receives support after concerns, moves show to Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. – ‘A Knight with Kendall,’ originally promoted as a ‘drag extravaganza,’ took centerstage at Lynchburg’s Academy Center of the Arts on Thursday after it was moved from Jefferson Forest High School due to residents’ concerns. Organizers of ‘A Knight with Kendall’...
wfxrtv.com
‘CODE RED’: Bedford Co. Animal Shelter holding adoption events to free up space
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — An ‘SOS’ has been issued on behalf of the Bedford County Animal Shelter, which is overflowing with so many furry friends — especially after taking in dozens of felines whose owner was evicted — that it needs the community’s help to avoid heart-wrenching decisions.
WDBJ7.com
Honey Festival coming to Botetourt
DALEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Second Annual Botetourt County Honey Fest is coming August 20, on National Honey Bee Day. The event will be held from 8:30 a.m. to noon at the Daleville Town Center. The event is co-hosted by the Botetourt Farmers’ Market and the Botetourt Beekeepers Association. There...
timesvirginian.com
Kickin’ Out Cancer event raises $1.3K
The numbers are in, and the annual “Kickin’ Out Cancer” Dance raised a total of $1,300 to benefit Appomattox Relay for Life this year. The event, which was held Saturday, July 23, at the Appomattox Moose Lodge, was sponsored by Appomattox Health and Rehabilitation Center and the Appomattox Moose Lodge.
wfxrtv.com
Drag show changes venues after backlash from Bedford Co. parents
(WFXR) — A self-proclaimed “drag extravaganza” caused controversy in Bedford County before finding a new home in Lynchburg at the Academy Center of the Arts. “A Knight with Kendall,” hosted by Kendall Mullins of Forest, was originally set to take place at Jefferson Forest High School as a fundraiser.
WDBJ7.com
Bedford County Animal Shelter receives 50 cats after owner is evicted
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Bedford County Animal Shelter has received 50 cats from a person who was evicted. The animal shelter was already at capacity and code red before the cats arrived. Right now, they say they have around 80 cats but only have room for 35. Friends of...
WSLS
Steppin’ Out, Botetourt County Fair and more news happening today
Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across Southwest Virginia:. Over the Edge with EDCM will host a rappelling event in downtown Roanoke today and tomorrow. All money raised from the event will go directly toward the construction of a medical clinic in the community of Brisas Del Mar. It starts at 9 a.m. at the Higher Education Center at 108 N. Jefferson Street.
altavistajournal.com
Johnson Health Center hosts 8th annual Back to School Care Fair
Johnson Health Center will celebrate National Health Center Week in August with our Eighth Annual Back to School Care Fair, pledged to address the ever-increasing financial burden of school supplies. This is the eighth year this event been hosted by Johnson Health Center, and it has grown steadily over the last seven years. To date we have given out over 3,600 book bags.
wfxrtv.com
Employees left jobless after sudden closure of Joe Goodpies in Vinton
VINTON, Va. (WFXR) -Popular pizza place, Joe Goodpies in Vinyard Station was always full on a Friday night. That’s what people stopping by said as they read a notice on the door saying the restaurant would not be reopening for business. A sign on the door Friday said that...
chathamstartribune.com
‘Altavista Carnival’ to kickstart new school year with a bang
Altavista will see a taste of Uncle Billy’s Day later this month, when English Park is set to be the site of the Altavista Carnival. Hosted by the Altavista Chamber of Commerce, it is planned as a “back to school” celebration for the whole town. “This is...
1st beagles removed from Virginia breeding facility adopted
The first of the rescued beagles from the shuttered Envigo breeding facility in Cumberland County have found new homes in Roanoke.
WSLS
Rescued beagles arrive at Lynchburg Humane Society
LYNCHBURG, Va. – After a company was shut down for dozens of animal welfare violations, thousands of animals were sent to shelters across the nation – over 4,000 beagles that were bred for scientific experiments at the facility were in need of forever homes. Now, area shelters are...
WSLS
Music scholarship set up in honor of local murder victim
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – A special tribute after a horrific tragedy. Emily Bivins was a victim of a triple homicide that happened in Pittsylvania County in 2019 that left the Southside shaken. Emily’s brother, Matthew Bernard was charged with brutally murdering her, her one-year-old son, and their mother.
timesvirginian.com
Lookin’ spiffy, Thomasville!
The exterior of the abandoned Thomasville Furniture building in Appomattox appears to have received a good cleaning recently. Gone are the dark stains that once gave the property the appearance of ancient ruins. Word from a reliable source indicates that a power washing job most likely did the trick. If...
timesvirginian.com
‘Happy (school) days are here again!’: Appomattox County 2022-23 back-to-school information
As expected, at the beginning of each school year, traffic in and around our schools increases. Please allow extra travel time to accommodate this. Your patience is appreciated during the first few weeks while buses and cars are adjusting to drop off and pick up times. Here are a few...
WSLS
Clear The Shelters: Lynchburg Humane Society asking for help to get blind dog a home
LYNCHBURG, Va. – 10 News is working for you to Clear The Shelters. All this month, 10 News will be highlighting adoptable pets to help out local shelters during a busy time of year. And the Lynchburg Humane Society has one dog that needs some extra love. Zo, a...
WSET
Lynchburg Kroger celebrates $1.86 million dollar remodel, new shopping options
Lynchburg, VA (WSET) — The Kroger on Timberlake Road in Lynchburg is celebrating the completion of its $1.86 million dollar remodel. The store kicked off the grand reopening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and donations to local organizations like the Lynchburg Humane Society. The lighting, flooring, and décor have been...
WSET
One of ABC 13's own in Miss Virginia Volunteer pageant
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — The Miss Virginia Volunteer pageant is happening soon at the Academy in Downtown Lynchburg!. The show is set for August 13th. Click here to learn more. Charles Billingsley is opening the show, with the theme of celebrating America!. Watch the video above to see the...
