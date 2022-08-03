ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appomattox, VA

WDBJ7.com

Honey Festival coming to Botetourt

DALEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Second Annual Botetourt County Honey Fest is coming August 20, on National Honey Bee Day. The event will be held from 8:30 a.m. to noon at the Daleville Town Center. The event is co-hosted by the Botetourt Farmers’ Market and the Botetourt Beekeepers Association. There...
DALEVILLE, VA
timesvirginian.com

Kickin’ Out Cancer event raises $1.3K

The numbers are in, and the annual “Kickin’ Out Cancer” Dance raised a total of $1,300 to benefit Appomattox Relay for Life this year. The event, which was held Saturday, July 23, at the Appomattox Moose Lodge, was sponsored by Appomattox Health and Rehabilitation Center and the Appomattox Moose Lodge.
APPOMATTOX, VA
wfxrtv.com

Drag show changes venues after backlash from Bedford Co. parents

(WFXR) — A self-proclaimed “drag extravaganza” caused controversy in Bedford County before finding a new home in Lynchburg at the Academy Center of the Arts. “A Knight with Kendall,” hosted by Kendall Mullins of Forest, was originally set to take place at Jefferson Forest High School as a fundraiser.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Steppin’ Out, Botetourt County Fair and more news happening today

Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across Southwest Virginia:. Over the Edge with EDCM will host a rappelling event in downtown Roanoke today and tomorrow. All money raised from the event will go directly toward the construction of a medical clinic in the community of Brisas Del Mar. It starts at 9 a.m. at the Higher Education Center at 108 N. Jefferson Street.
ROANOKE, VA
altavistajournal.com

Johnson Health Center hosts 8th annual Back to School Care Fair

Johnson Health Center will celebrate National Health Center Week in August with our Eighth Annual Back to School Care Fair, pledged to address the ever-increasing financial burden of school supplies. This is the eighth year this event been hosted by Johnson Health Center, and it has grown steadily over the last seven years. To date we have given out over 3,600 book bags.
LYNCHBURG, VA
chathamstartribune.com

‘Altavista Carnival’ to kickstart new school year with a bang

Altavista will see a taste of Uncle Billy’s Day later this month, when English Park is set to be the site of the Altavista Carnival. Hosted by the Altavista Chamber of Commerce, it is planned as a “back to school” celebration for the whole town. “This is...
ALTAVISTA, VA
WSLS

Rescued beagles arrive at Lynchburg Humane Society

LYNCHBURG, Va. – After a company was shut down for dozens of animal welfare violations, thousands of animals were sent to shelters across the nation – over 4,000 beagles that were bred for scientific experiments at the facility were in need of forever homes. Now, area shelters are...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Music scholarship set up in honor of local murder victim

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – A special tribute after a horrific tragedy. Emily Bivins was a victim of a triple homicide that happened in Pittsylvania County in 2019 that left the Southside shaken. Emily’s brother, Matthew Bernard was charged with brutally murdering her, her one-year-old son, and their mother.
timesvirginian.com

Lookin’ spiffy, Thomasville!

The exterior of the abandoned Thomasville Furniture building in Appomattox appears to have received a good cleaning recently. Gone are the dark stains that once gave the property the appearance of ancient ruins. Word from a reliable source indicates that a power washing job most likely did the trick. If...
APPOMATTOX, VA
WSET

One of ABC 13's own in Miss Virginia Volunteer pageant

LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — The Miss Virginia Volunteer pageant is happening soon at the Academy in Downtown Lynchburg!. The show is set for August 13th. Click here to learn more. Charles Billingsley is opening the show, with the theme of celebrating America!. Watch the video above to see the...
LYNCHBURG, VA

