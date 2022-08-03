Read on www.galioninquirer.com
ashlandsource.com
Mapleton Schools developing a future “Preacher Man”
ASHLAND -- Tyler Hartzler, a soon-to-be 8th grader at Mapleton, is taking steps (and leaps, and sprints) toward his future. Tyler is involved in cross country and track at Mapleton Middle School, where he also serves on the Student Council and as Vice President of the National Junior Honor Society.
richlandsource.com
Mansfield planning epic 'Fantastic Final Friday Weekend' Aug. 26 to 28
MANSFIELD -- The unofficial end to summer in 2022 comes during the first weekend in September on Labor Day weekend. If that's the case, Mansfield is going out with a bang one weekend earlier on Aug. 26 to 28. Local News. Locally Powered. Our goal is to help make the...
richlandsource.com
Renaissance CEO Michael Miller announces his departure
MANSFIELD -- After a long and successful tenure, Renaissance Performing Arts Association CEO Michael Miller has announced that he will be transitioning to new endeavors this summer. Miller, who first became involved with the Renaissance in 2002 as a member of its Board of Directors, is leaving the organization to...
Mount Vernon News
Hometown touch: Centerburg restaurant thrives with community support
Jessica Earick launched Eggmann's Eatery with her sister, Kristina Hagemann, in 2020, an uncertain time for the restaurant industry. But two years later, Earkick told the Mount Vernon News the Centerburg restaurant is still thriving. "Everything has been going awesome," said Earick, the restaurant's lead chef. "The support of the...
Delaware Gazette
Action plan seeks ‘smaller, impactful’ changes to US 23
The next phase of the Route 23 Connect Study was recently announced after none of the six concepts that were initially proposed made the grade. “In Spring 2021, ODOT began the Route 23 Connect study to determine the feasibility of a free-flow connection between Toledo and Columbus, focusing on the segment of U.S. 23 between Waldo and I-270,” said a project update sent last week on behalf of the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT). “The project team spent the past year evaluating six concepts before announcing that none of the concepts presented could be reasonably implemented and therefore, would not be advanced. However, the study is not complete.”
ashlandsource.com
Open Source: Four sisters earn karate black belts at YMCA
ASHLAND — What do a soon-to-be college graduate, an outdoors enthusiast, a happy-go-lucky high schooler, and a strong-willed middle schooler have in common?. They're all sisters, and they're all karate black belts. Support Our Journalism. Our reporting empowers people to individually and collectively achieve progress in our region. Help...
ashlandsource.com
Minding the money behind Melanie Miller's successful primary bid
ASHLAND — State Rep. candidate Melanie Miller received over $116,000 in donations from 136 donors since she announced her campaign in January, campaign finance records show. Local philanthropist Rob Archer and Grandpa's Cheesebarn owners Richard and Ronda Poorbaugh donated the most at $13,000 each. Also donating a significant amount was William Chandler of Chandler Systems, Inc. who donated $12,500.
Galion Inquirer
Nina and Ryan Day give $1 million to establish mental health resilience fund at Ohio State
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State University head football coach Ryan Day and his wife, Nina, are making a $1 million gift to the university to fund research and services that promote mental health at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and College of Medicine. The Nina and...
richlandsource.com
Back on track: Mansfield City Council to reconsider bike trail connection to Trimble Road
MANSFIELD -- A connector between the Richland B&O Bike Trail and Trimble Road is apparently back on track, a project first considered in 2018 that is now being propelled forward with more information. Less than 48 hours after Mansfield City Council unanimously voted against committing $500,000 in American Rescue Plan...
Mount Vernon News
Knox County Landmarks Foundation protests demolition of downtown properties
MOUNT VERNON – The Knox County Landmarks Foundation told the Mount Vernon City Council it was upset with city plans to tear down three historic properties downtown even as the city closed on the fourth and final property for its municipal court project. The city announced on July 26...
richlandsource.com
Mansfield preps to accept $500K from Richland County for planned 'community park for all'
MANSFIELD -- The next step toward a planned $5 million "community park for all" is scheduled for discussion tonight at Mansfield City Council. The city's lawmakers will consider a "subgrant" agreement that will allow Richland County commissioners to award $500,000 toward construction of an inclusive Sterkel Park on the city's south side.
richlandsource.com
Richland County Land Bank, Mansfield NAACP discuss future of 'Daisy Thomas House'
MANSFIELD -- The best future for the first home in Richland County built and owned by African-American residents may be an Ohio historical marker on a lot owned by the Mansfield branch of the NAACP. The historic brick home the corner of Wood and First streets, condemned earlier this year...
richlandsource.com
Mansfield City Council yanks employee bonuses from ARPA spending request
MANSFIELD -- Mansfield City Council pulled back on the reins a bit Wednesday night, albeit perhaps temporarily, on the administration's latest American Rescue Plan Act spending plan. Mayor Tim Theaker had proposed about $3.3 million in new ARPA spending, half of which was approved by local legislators. Local News. Locally...
Galion Inquirer
Galion swears in two police officers
GALION — The City of Galion held a city council meeting last week in which multiple city employees were sworn into new roles. Officers Collin Fox and Zachary Gregory are set to be two of Galion’s newest police officers. “Zach had worked previously for Crestline and he (Collin)...
richlandsource.com
The worst disaster in American maritime history took a toll on Richland County
MANSFIELD -- The men that boarded the steamship thought they were leaving the Civil War behind them. They finally felt safe. It was April 1865. The throng of Union soldiers had survived the horrors of war -- conflict and captivity, starvation and disease. Now the war was over and they were finally going home.
For sale: Historic home near Intel’s Ohio site for $850,000
NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — Colonnades lead from a four-car garage to this eleven bedroom mansion built by the storied Weiant family — complete with pocket doors, mahogany floors and a private tunnel to escape into the gardens. There are only two stoplights between the house on Marne Road before the streets turn into a freeway […]
Wind farm controversy in rural Ohio: Crawford County voters will likely decide if wind turbine plans can proceed
BUCYRUS, Ohio – When the Ohio legislature passed Senate Bill 52 last summer it gave local authorities the ability to quash proposed wind farms rather than leave their fate to the Ohio Power Siting Board. The Crawford County commissioners took advantage of that law in May when they created...
ashlandsource.com
The Inn at Ashland Woods hosts dog-themed "Mutt Strut" event
ASHLAND — The sounds of sniffing and panting filled the air at The Inn at Ashland Woods' first Mutt Strut Wednesday, where dogs of all shapes and sizes showed their stuff and socialized. Around 100 people and a few dozen dogs (plus one feline infiltrator in a backpack) showed...
crawfordcountynow.com
Council approves annexation despite warning
BUCYRUS—Public hearings were held Tuesday night prior to the approval of the rezoning of 510-520 N. Sandusky Ave. into the downtown business district. The rezoning paves the way for the creation of the Norton Bicentennial Park, located on the site of the former Freddie’s Restaurant and the old ice plant.
Knox Pages
Here's how Knox County voted in Tuesday's Special Election
MOUNT VERNON -- In a rare August primary election – with no candidates running for local offices – nearly 12% of registered voters in Knox County cast a ballot Tuesday, representing a higher turnout than six of the county's seven neighbors. Knox County saw a 11.61% voter turnout...
