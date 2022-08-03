ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ashlandsource.com

Mapleton Schools developing a future “Preacher Man”

ASHLAND -- Tyler Hartzler, a soon-to-be 8th grader at Mapleton, is taking steps (and leaps, and sprints) toward his future. Tyler is involved in cross country and track at Mapleton Middle School, where he also serves on the Student Council and as Vice President of the National Junior Honor Society.
ASHLAND, OH
richlandsource.com

Mansfield planning epic 'Fantastic Final Friday Weekend' Aug. 26 to 28

MANSFIELD -- The unofficial end to summer in 2022 comes during the first weekend in September on Labor Day weekend. If that's the case, Mansfield is going out with a bang one weekend earlier on Aug. 26 to 28. Local News. Locally Powered. Our goal is to help make the...
richlandsource.com

Renaissance CEO Michael Miller announces his departure

MANSFIELD -- After a long and successful tenure, Renaissance Performing Arts Association CEO Michael Miller has announced that he will be transitioning to new endeavors this summer. Miller, who first became involved with the Renaissance in 2002 as a member of its Board of Directors, is leaving the organization to...
MANSFIELD, OH
Mount Vernon News

Hometown touch: Centerburg restaurant thrives with community support

Jessica Earick launched Eggmann's Eatery with her sister, Kristina Hagemann, in 2020, an uncertain time for the restaurant industry. But two years later, Earkick told the Mount Vernon News the Centerburg restaurant is still thriving. "Everything has been going awesome," said Earick, the restaurant's lead chef. "The support of the...
CENTERBURG, OH
Delaware Gazette

Action plan seeks ‘smaller, impactful’ changes to US 23

The next phase of the Route 23 Connect Study was recently announced after none of the six concepts that were initially proposed made the grade. “In Spring 2021, ODOT began the Route 23 Connect study to determine the feasibility of a free-flow connection between Toledo and Columbus, focusing on the segment of U.S. 23 between Waldo and I-270,” said a project update sent last week on behalf of the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT). “The project team spent the past year evaluating six concepts before announcing that none of the concepts presented could be reasonably implemented and therefore, would not be advanced. However, the study is not complete.”
COLUMBUS, OH
ashlandsource.com

Open Source: Four sisters earn karate black belts at YMCA

ASHLAND — What do a soon-to-be college graduate, an outdoors enthusiast, a happy-go-lucky high schooler, and a strong-willed middle schooler have in common?. They're all sisters, and they're all karate black belts. Support Our Journalism. Our reporting empowers people to individually and collectively achieve progress in our region. Help...
ASHLAND, OH
ashlandsource.com

Minding the money behind Melanie Miller's successful primary bid

ASHLAND — State Rep. candidate Melanie Miller received over $116,000 in donations from 136 donors since she announced her campaign in January, campaign finance records show. Local philanthropist Rob Archer and Grandpa's Cheesebarn owners Richard and Ronda Poorbaugh donated the most at $13,000 each. Also donating a significant amount was William Chandler of Chandler Systems, Inc. who donated $12,500.
ASHLAND, OH
richlandsource.com

Mansfield preps to accept $500K from Richland County for planned 'community park for all'

MANSFIELD -- The next step toward a planned $5 million "community park for all" is scheduled for discussion tonight at Mansfield City Council. The city's lawmakers will consider a "subgrant" agreement that will allow Richland County commissioners to award $500,000 toward construction of an inclusive Sterkel Park on the city's south side.
richlandsource.com

Mansfield City Council yanks employee bonuses from ARPA spending request

MANSFIELD -- Mansfield City Council pulled back on the reins a bit Wednesday night, albeit perhaps temporarily, on the administration's latest American Rescue Plan Act spending plan. Mayor Tim Theaker had proposed about $3.3 million in new ARPA spending, half of which was approved by local legislators. Local News. Locally...
MANSFIELD, OH
Galion Inquirer

Galion swears in two police officers

GALION — The City of Galion held a city council meeting last week in which multiple city employees were sworn into new roles. Officers Collin Fox and Zachary Gregory are set to be two of Galion’s newest police officers. “Zach had worked previously for Crestline and he (Collin)...
GALION, OH
NBC4 Columbus

For sale: Historic home near Intel’s Ohio site for $850,000

NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — Colonnades lead from a four-car garage to this eleven bedroom mansion built by the storied Weiant family — complete with pocket doors, mahogany floors and a private tunnel to escape into the gardens. There are only two stoplights between the house on Marne Road before the streets turn into a freeway […]
NEWARK, OH
ashlandsource.com

The Inn at Ashland Woods hosts dog-themed "Mutt Strut" event

ASHLAND — The sounds of sniffing and panting filled the air at The Inn at Ashland Woods' first Mutt Strut Wednesday, where dogs of all shapes and sizes showed their stuff and socialized. Around 100 people and a few dozen dogs (plus one feline infiltrator in a backpack) showed...
ASHLAND, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Council approves annexation despite warning

BUCYRUS—Public hearings were held Tuesday night prior to the approval of the rezoning of 510-520 N. Sandusky Ave. into the downtown business district. The rezoning paves the way for the creation of the Norton Bicentennial Park, located on the site of the former Freddie’s Restaurant and the old ice plant.
BUCYRUS, OH
Knox Pages

Here's how Knox County voted in Tuesday's Special Election

MOUNT VERNON -- In a rare August primary election – with no candidates running for local offices – nearly 12% of registered voters in Knox County cast a ballot Tuesday, representing a higher turnout than six of the county's seven neighbors. Knox County saw a 11.61% voter turnout...
KNOX COUNTY, OH

