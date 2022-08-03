Police release video of 2020 shooting at MTC, ask public for info

Read on ksltv.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Outstanding Shows Run Regularly At The Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Filipino Americans Put On A Show At Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
"Singin' In The Rain" Is Playing At The Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
A Visit To American Fork Canyon is BeautifulS. F. MoriAmerican Fork, UT
Bankok Thai Restaurant Is Located in Park City, UtahS. F. MoriPark City, UT
Related
ksl.com
Charges: Man detained, threatened to shoot couple he thought took his pet raccoon
SALT LAKE CITY — A man accused of threatening to shoot two other men because he thought they had stolen his pet raccoon, according to police, now faces several charges. Daniel Joseph Chivers, 43, was charged this week with two counts of aggravated kidnapping in the course of committing unlawful detention, illegal discharge of a firearm and possession of a gun by a restricted person, all third-degree felonies; and drug possession, a class A misdemeanor.
SLCPD release timeline of controversial response to DV fight turned homicide
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) released a timeline today providing additional information on the agency’s response to the homicide of Ryan Outlaw that occurred in the fall of 2020. In November of 2020, Fernanda Tobar, 22, was arrested on suspicion of murder in the stabbing death of her […]
Police searching for Costco theft suspects in Sandy
SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen these women? Sandy Police are searching for two women for their alleged connection to a Costco theft. The women were caught on surveillance camera footage inside the store. If you recognize these women or have additional details about the case, contact police at (801) 799-3000 and reference case […]
KSLTV
Caught on camera: Man steals package off South Salt Lake porch
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — Police are asking the public for information after a man was caught stealing a package from the front porch of a South Salt Lake home. The incident happened at 2:58 p.m. Friday, according to the South Salt Lake Police Department. Police said the victim’s...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police: Utah man stabbed woman in the eye with broken meth pipe
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A Taylorsville man is behind bars after police say he stabbed his roommate in the eye with a broken piece of a glass meth pipe. The incident happened on Thursday in the area of 5000 South Scarsdale Court in Taylorsville. According to arresting documents, the suspect, 45-year-old James Griggs, began to […]
KUTV
Man uses stolen excavator to rip up Salt Lake store parking lot, police say
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A man was arrested after police said he stole an excavator, drove nearly a mile down the street, and started ripping up the ground at a grocery store parking lot in Salt Lake City. The incident happened just after noon Saturday, according to Salt...
SLCPD: Man arrested after hotel shooting in high-crime zone
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A suspect has been arrested in relation to a shooting that took place overnight in the epicenter of a police-targeted area. Anthony Griffin, 42, is facing one count of Felony Discharge of a Firearm, one count of Possession of a Dangerous Weapon by a Restricted Person, and one count of […]
Davis County woman arrested for allegedly stabbing juveniles over TikTok video
DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A Davis County woman has been arrested after allegedly stabbing two people and leaving multiple others injured over a TikTok video in Bountiful. Bountiful Police have arrested the suspect, Mia Ruth Hansen, 20, on 11 charges related to a group fight that left six people injured on July 30. Police […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
kjzz.com
Member of white supremacist gang, local fugitive wanted from Utah County
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A member of a white supremacist gang is wanted in Utah County. The focus of this weeks At Large: Utah Fugitives is a habitual criminal who managed to slip away from law enforcement on June 30th. Codi Shaun Halladay has an extensive criminal history...
KSLTV
Three critically injured following head-on crash in Utah County
UTAH COUNTY, Utah — Three people are in critical condition following a head-on collision on U.S. Highway 6. The crash happened at mile marker 206 just before 4 p.m. Friday. Trooper Mike Alexander with the Utah Highway Patrol said a Ford Explorer was traveling eastbound on U.S. 6 when it crossed into the westbound lanes and was t-boned by a Mazda 6, then rolled.
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
FOX 13 Investigates: Despite training, SLCPD stands over a stabbing victim instead of giving first aid
SALT LAKE CITY — The victim cried for help. A 911 caller asked for permission to help. Even the stabber pleaded for her boyfriend to receive help. Despite hours of medical training, two white officers with the Salt Lake City Police Department stood over a Black stabbing victim for approximately eight minutes, choosing not to give first aid.
Police search for man missing from Murray
MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – Police are searching for a man who’s been missing from Murray since Wednesday around 12 p.m. Victor Acosta Duran was last seen on Wednesday at the Murray Post Office, according to police. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a gray shirt, black running shoes, and a blue cap. He is […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Two Utah fugitives arrested at Nevada hotel
MESQUITE, Nev. (ABC4) – Two female fugitives from Salt Lake County were arrested Thursday after police received a tip stating that the women were possibly staying in Mesquite, Nevada. Erika Rochelle Vigil, 31, of Magna was arrested along with 28-year-old Sherri Lee Vigil of Salt Lake City. Detectives followed up on the tip they initially […]
kjzz.com
Utah family remembers firefighter who died in motorcycle crash
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Alex Kluger retired from the Unified Fire Authority in April after a 22-year career. This week, 49-year-old Kluger was killed in a motorcycle crash not far from his home in Salt Lake City’s Sugar House neighborhood. “He was a hero, he’s our hero....
4 more teens arrested in death of Utah 16-year-old
Four more people have been arrested for their involvement in the death of a 16-year-old who died following an altercation Monday
ksl.com
Salt Lake man with violent history charged with shooting delivery driver's finger
MILLCREEK — A Salt Lake man was charged Friday with shooting a delivery driver in the finger after allegedly trying to breaking into the driver's vehicle. Marcello Alfonso Martinez, 21, is charged in 3rd District Court with shooting a gun and causing injury, a second-degree felony. The charge is the latest in a series of arrests accusing him of violent behavior.
ksl.com
West Valley City crash Friday evening causes 1 fatality
WEST VALLEY CITY — One person is dead after a three-car accident in West Valley City Friday evening when police say a car veered into oncoming traffic. At 7:18 p.m., a vehicle westbound on 4100 South in West Valley City crossed over into the eastbound lanes and hit a vehicle on its way to make a lefthand turn onto 4000 West, according to West Valley City Police Lt. Jason Vincent. The vehicle that was hit then collided with a third car in the eastbound lanes of the street.
UTA: Several closures due to police activity
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – At this time 1700 South Main Street to 300 West is closed off while officers work to clear up an incident that was thought to involve a hazardous or suspicious item. Detective Ruff with the Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) confirmed to ABC4 that the object in question was […]
KUTV
Police release unseen footage of Missionary Training Center shooting on 2nd anniversary
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Authorities released never-before-seen surveillance footage of a drive-by shooting that happened in Provo in 2020, according to a statement from the BYU Police Department. Wednesday marks the second anniversary of the shooting at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' Missionary Training Center, when...
KSLTV
Layton teens jump into water to save distressed swimmer
LAYTON, Utah — A group of 17 year olds is emphasizing the importance of water safety after jumping in to save a swimmer at Holmes Reservoir. Ryker Jensen, Cooper Smith and Peter Debry were fishing on shore when they heard commotion in the water Thursday. “We heard people on...
Comments / 0