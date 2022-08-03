Police release video of 2020 shooting at MTC, ask public for info

WEST VALLEY CITY — One person is dead after a three-car accident in West Valley City Friday evening when police say a car veered into oncoming traffic. At 7:18 p.m., a vehicle westbound on 4100 South in West Valley City crossed over into the eastbound lanes and hit a vehicle on its way to make a lefthand turn onto 4000 West, according to West Valley City Police Lt. Jason Vincent. The vehicle that was hit then collided with a third car in the eastbound lanes of the street.

WEST VALLEY CITY, UT ・ 6 HOURS AGO