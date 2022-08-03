Man arrested in connection to Wednesday shooting in College Station

Read on theeagle.com
Bryan College Station Eagle
What you missed this week in notable Bryan-College Station crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Bryan-College Station Eagle. (9) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for August 6
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle. (7) updates to this series since Updated 15 min ago.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Vanessa Garza leaves a better College Station
Fourteen and one-half years ago, Venessa Garza arrived in College Station to take over the city’s Greenway, Bicycle and Pedestrian program. At the time, the program was floundering, having languished unattended in various city departments before being placed in Planning & Development Services. To say that Venessa reinvigorated the city’s efforts with bicycle, pedestrian and greenways planning and development is an understatement and she often did so against some pretty strong headwinds.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Andy’s Frozen Custard scheduled to open Sept. 7 in College Station
Andy’s Frozen Custard, a chain of frozen custard stores, is scheduled to open its College Station location on Sept. 7. The store is located at 101 Southwest Parkway behind Starbucks near the intersection of Wellborn Road. Andy’s was founded in 1986 and is based out of Missouri. There are...
Bryan College Station Eagle
CarMax building dealership on Texas 6 in College Station
CarMax, the nation’s largest used car retailer, is building a dealership off Texas 6 in College Station that is slated to open in spring 2023. The dealership will be located at 1320 Pavilion Avenue, next to Cooper’s Old Time Pit Bar-B-Que. A CarMax spokesperson said the dealership is expected to have 150 used vehicles on the lot. This will be the 26th CarMax location in Texas.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Despite high inflation, tax-free weekend helps families with back-to-school shopping
As students get ready to go back to school, families took to the mall for the start of a tax-free weekend on Friday and many were relieved for the tax break despite current inflation spikes. Kari Stewart of Giddings went tax-free shopping with her three daughters at Post Oak Mall...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Costco opens first College Station store
Shoppers in Bryan-College Station got their first chance to check out Costco Wholesale’s College Station location Thursday morning. The store, which is located off Texas 6 in Midtown, held a grand opening at 8 a.m. LaVergnee Carlson, a College Station resident, said she had been waiting for a Costco...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Students participate in B-CS Salvation Army’s 13th annual Back to School Shopping Event
Lasarahlee Kelley, a 13-year-old student at Davila Middle School, wandered the aisles of Walmart on Briarcrest Drive in Bryan on Thursday to find new shoes, clothes and a watch to start the school year. She was shopping with a $100 gift card she received from the Salvation Army of Bryan-College...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Brazos Valley community shows up for food bank at annual Feast of Caring
For the 29th year, celebrity servers donned aprons as the Brazos Valley Food Bank invited the community to the Brazos Center for its annual Feast of Caring on Wednesday. “This, to me, is probably my favorite event,” said John Cowan, president of the Brazos Valley Food Bank’s board of directors. “This is almost like a community meal. You sit down with someone you don’t know. You meet new people. You get to support the organization. And sometimes you may be sitting next to people that use our services, and you don’t even realize it. That’s impactful, and it’s meaningful.”
Bryan College Station Eagle
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $262,750
Exquisite 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Pleasant Hill from DR Horton! Beautifully constructed, the Auburn offers an open concept floor plan with a spacious living room, dining area, walk-in closets in every bedroom, and much more. Enjoy cooking in the gourmet kitchen featuring sparkling granite counters, Espresso cabinetry, island, pantry, and stainless appliance package. Escape to the primary suite with oversized tile shower, and huge walk-in closet. Smart home features include video doorbell, programmable thermostat, and smart lights at the front entry. Be one of the first to live in Phase 2 of this quiet subdivision conveniently located just minutes to Lake Bryan, Texas A&M’s RELLIS Campus, Historic Downtown Bryan, and a quick jaunt to the heart of Bryan/College Station. Don't forget the vinyl plank flooring throughout common areas, covered patio, and more! With an energy efficient design, this home is sure to be #1 on your list. Schedule your showing today and make it yours! Ready for Fall 2022 move-in!
Bryan College Station Eagle
Calendar for Thursday, Aug. 4
Country singer-songwriter Cody Johnson returns to headline the Aggies Back to School Bash on Aug. 27 at Wolf Pen Creek Amphitheatre, 1015 Colgate Drive in College Station. Josh Ward and Jesse Raub Jr. also perform. Doors at 5 p.m., show starts at 7 p.m. No chairs, blankets, outside food or beverages. $45. codyjohnsonmusic.com/events/college-station-tx.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Former Arizona State pitcher Madison Preston signs with Texas A&M softball team
Left-handed pitcher Madison Preston, who has been out of softball for two seasons, has signed with Texas A&M and rejoined her former head coach Trisha Ford. Preston, who started her career at Alabama, went 5-4 with a 2.77 earned run average and 69 strikeouts in 53 innings in 2020 at Arizona State under Ford, who was recently hired by A&M.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Caldwell’s Doris Hieden places fourth at world championship horseshoe event
Caldwell’s Doris Hieden placed fourth in the women’s division of the National Horseshoe Pitchers Association’s world championship tournament in Monroe, Louisiana, last month. Competing in her 10th world championship, Hieden reached the 16-player finals for the eighth time, going 10-5 in match play with 77.76% ringers. Wisconsin’s...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Blinn names Alexandria Jackson new women’s soccer coach
BRENHAM — Blinn announced the promotion of Alexandria Jackson as its new head women’s soccer coach on Friday. Jackson spent the last three seasons serving as the Buccaneers’ assistant men’s and women’s soccer coach under Michael McBride, who will continue to run the men’s program. Jackson played for Northwestern State, where she earned her bachelor’s degree in 2014. She also earned a master’s at Columbia Southern and coached with the Waldorf women’s soccer team for five seasons. She also coached the Phoenix Rising club soccer teams before moving to Blinn.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Machinski announces candidacy for Bryan City Council, Place 3
Doris Machinski announced her candidacy Wednesday for Bryan City Council Single Member District 3 and, if elected, said she wants to be a voice for the people. “The citizens are what made me decide to run for city council,” she said Thursday. “I want citizens to have an equal say in what happens in the governments of Bryan. I don’t feel like they are fairly represented right now.”
Bryan College Station Eagle
College Station Cougars receive commemorative Texas Football magazines
In less than a decade the College Station football program has state championship and runner-up hardware in the trophy case. Now the Cougars can add a customized 2022 Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine. Cougar players and coaches received commemorative copies of this year’s Texas Football magazine on Friday morning....
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan City leaders discuss Riverside Innovation Corridor
The city of Bryan is navigating ways to expand by rezoning its preexisting Riverside Parkway Texas 47 Corridor to become the new Riverside Innovation Corridor that will cover 4,700 acres of land within its current city limits. City leaders held a public input meeting July 21 at the Texas A&M...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M baseball team earns academic team award
The Texas A&M baseball team had a 3.166 grade point average for the season to earn the American Baseball Coaches Association’s team academic excellence award. The Aggies were among 118 NCAA Division I teams to earn the honor. Other Southeastern Conference and Texas schools that earned the award include Abilene Christian, Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Kentucky, Lamar, Missouri, Ole Miss and Tennessee.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Former Texas A&M softball coach Jo Evans lands at UC Santa Barbara
Former Texas A&M softball coach Jo Evans received a late birthday gift Thursday when she was hired by UC Santa Barbara. Evans, who turned 62 last week, went 987-504-2 in 27 seasons at A&M, making three Women’s College World Series appearances including a runner-up finish to Arizona State in 2008. The Aggies were 31-28 last season, making their 20th straight NCAA tournament. A&M opted not to renew Evans’ contract, hiring Arizona State’s Trisha Ford.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Local author brings adventure to August First Friday with relaunch of Zany Zia's children's book series
Local author Erin Casey is taking children on a new adventure aboard the Titanic in 1912 as she releases the third installment of her “Zany Zia’s Hats to Where” book series. The series follows children who pick out a magical hat while visiting a traveling circus that...
