See Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's Daughter Audrey Show Her Vocal Skills

See Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Dannielynn Pose with Janet Jackson at Concert
Watch: Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Poses With Janet Jackson. That's the way (fan) love goes. Anna Nicole Smith's daughter Dannielynn Birkhead, 15, and her father Larry Birkhead had an experience to remember over the weekend when they saw Janet Jackson in concert and spent some time with the "All for You" singer backstage.
Blake Shelton Reveals He Was 'Shocked' To Hear About Wynonna Judd & Drummer Cactus Moser's Engagement
Wynonna Judd rose to stardom from troubled beginnings and became one of the most widely recognized female country singers of all time — but a particularly special part of her life was her unlikely love story with famed drummer Cactus Moser, who she married in 2012. Although their love appeared to be written in the stars, there was one country legend who was surprised by the pairing. The Voice judge Blake Shelton admitted he couldn't believe his ears when he heard they'd decided to say "I do.""I was shocked, ya know, when I found out that the two of them...
WATCH: Tim McGraw & Faith Hill’s Youngest Daughter Covers Pat Benatar’s ‘Fire and Ice’
The apple didn’t fall far from the tree in Tim McGraw’s household. McGraw and his… The post WATCH: Tim McGraw & Faith Hill’s Youngest Daughter Covers Pat Benatar’s ‘Fire and Ice’ appeared first on Outsider.
‘The Voice’ Singer Nolan Neal Dead at 41
Nashville-based singer-songwriter Nolan Neal has died. The 41-year-old former contestant on both The Voice and America's Got Talent was found dead in his apartment on Monday (July 18). Neal first came into the American spotlight during Season 11 of The Voice (2016), when he won a spot on Adam Levine's...
Steve Burton Files For Divorce From Pregnant Wife Sheree After 23 Years Of Marriage
General Hospital star Steve Burton and Sheree Burton will now divorce, following a monthslong separation. According to TMZ, Steve, 52, officially filed papers to end the union of 23 years, citing “irreconcilable differences” and listing March 1 as their official date of separation. The couple have had a tumultuous year. Fitness professional Sheree, 45, announced that she was pregnant with her fourth child — which Steve says isn’t his — in May, touching off their separation. And back in November, Steve was fired from the iconic ABC soap opera after failing to comply with vaccine mandates.
musictimes.com
Elvis Presley Health Issues: What Caused Rocker To Become So Heavy Before Death?
Elvis Presley seemingly lost his King of Rock and Roll title during his final days and lived as "Fat Elvis" instead. Presley's dramatic physical transformation horrified his fans - even Linda Thompson - as he was a far cry from what he looked like during his heyday. Even on the...
Jon Bon Jovi’s Eldest Son Jesse Bongiovi Is Engaged to Longtime Girlfriend Jesse Light
He liked it and put a ring on it! Jon Bon Jovi’s eldest son, Jesse Bongiovi, proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Jesse Light, and shared the exciting news on Monday, August 1. The...
Kelly Clarkson Is Known For Her Voice, But Her Hip-Thrusting Skills Are On Point In BTS Video From Talk Show
Kelly Clarkson is a woman of many talents. She is, of course, the Season 1 winner of American Idol who has gone on to release nine studio albums. As a coach on The Voice for eight seasons, the Texas native won four times, giving her the highest winning percentage of any coach through the NBC singing competition’s 21 seasons. To top it off, her talk show — which you better believe includes its share of singing — has won 13 Daytime Emmy Awards in its first three seasons. But it’s not just about her voice, y’all, because the “Since U Been Gone Singer” just showed she’s got hip-thrusting skills for days.
Why Nicole Kidman Reportedly Banned Keith Urban From Partying On Tour
Although various media outlets have reported that Nicole Kidman allegedly banned her husband and country music star Keith Urban from partying on tour, here is exactly what happened. According to Popculture, InTouch Weekly reported that Kidman was in Las Vegas during the majority of Keith Urban’s eight-month residency. An alleged...
Bindi Irwin’s Daughter Spots a Photo of ‘Grandpa Crocodile’ Steve Irwin at the Australia Zoo [Watch]
Bindi Irwin's 16-month-old daughter, Grace Warrior, has a strong bond with her grandpa Steve Irwin — aka the Crocodile Hunter — even though he died long before she was born. Irwin proved it with an adorable video she shared recently of the young girl recognizing the man she calls "Grandpa Crocodile" in a photo at the Australia Zoo.
Brad Pitt gushes about ‘very beautiful’ daughter Shiloh
Just call him Dad Pitt. Brad Pitt gushed over his 16-year-old daughter Shiloh and her dance skills Monday while walking the red carpet at the “Bullet Train” premiere at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles. “It brings a tear to the eye,” the actor told “Entertainment Tonight” when asked about a viral video of his daughter dancing to Doja Cat’s “Vegas,” adding that she is “very beautiful.” Pitt, 58, also joked about not knowing where Shiloh got her moves from, as he admitted he does not have the sharpest dance skills. “I don’t know where she got it from. I’m Mr. Two-Left-Feet here,” he...
Fans Are Emotional After Blake Shelton Posts Tribute To Gwen Stefani On Their Wedding Anniversary: 'Forever to Go'
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani just proved that they are the cutest celebrity couple once again! The country singer, 46, is melting fans hearts with his latest Instagram post— a loving tribute to his ska-punk musician wife, 52, honoring their one-year wedding anniversary. Along with a photo of the...
Goldie Hawn, 76, Pairs Black Swimsuit With Sexy Sarong On Italian Getaway With Kurt Russell: Photos
Ciao bella! Goldie Hawn, 76, looked like she was having a great time while vacationing in Nerano, Italy with her fabulous family on Monday, Jul. 11, 2022. The First Wives Club actress was spotted enjoying a relaxing lunch at Lo Scoglio with famous daughter Kate Hudson, 43, her husband Danny Fujikawa, 36, and Goldie’s longtime love Kurt Russell, 71, before making a splash on a private yacht.
Wynonna Judd Shares What She’s Learned After Her Mother’s Death
It has been a little over two months since the matriarch of the Judd family, Naomi Judd passed away at the age of 76. After her death, her family got together to perform songs in her honor during a special on CMT. Last week, Wynonna joined Brandi Carlile on stage in Nashville during her tour to honor her mom as well.
After Nearly 40 Years on TV, What Is Kelly Ripa's Net Worth?
It’s safe to say that Kelly Ripa has one of the most recognizable faces on TV. The 51-year-old has been in the spotlight since she was 16 years old, when she first nabbed a role as a dancer on Dance Party USA. Since then, she's gone on to become an award-winning soap star, executive producer, and host of one of the most famous daytime talk shows in television history. Now, with the premiere of Generation Gap, Kelly can add "game show host" to her impressive resume.
Watch A 19-Year-Old Miranda Lambert Wow The Crowd With Standout Performances On ‘Nashville Star’
Miranda Lambert, Chris Young, Kacey Musgraves… all three got their early exposure on the competitive singing show Nashville Star. Chris was the only one that won his season, but Kacey Musgraves and Miranda Lambert have gone on to become the most decorated stars the show has ever produced. Back...
Kenny Chesney Brings His Mom Onstage to Sing With Him in Denver [Watch]
Kenny Chesney brought a very special duet partner onstage to sing with him during the Denver stop of his 2022 Here and Now Tour: His mom, Karen Chandler. The singer invited his mom out to share the spotlight during his performance of "Everything's Gonna Be Alright," a No. 1 hit from his 2018 No Zip Code album. In the studio version of the song, Chesney's duet partner is David Lee Murphy, but the song took on a sweet new meaning as a mother-son duet.
Scotty McCreery can’t wipe the smile off his face after getting approval from George Strait
Scotty McCreery talks his single, ‘Damn Strait,’ climbing the charts, how he’s readying for fatherhood and more with Katie Neal on the Superstar Power Hour
Bachelor Nation is cringing over what might be the most uncomfortable first kiss ever
For the first time ever, The Bachelorette is starring two women, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia, who are set to date the same group of men. However, that's not what led to the most uncomfortable part of Monday night's premiere. The moment Bachelor Nation can't stop talking about was actually the first kiss of the season between Gabby and Mario Vassall.
Waylon Jennings Asked Alan Jackson “What The Hell Is A Chattahoochee?” When It Was Released
You can always count on Waylon Jennings to tell is like it is, so when “Chattahoochee” hit country radio, he couldn’t help but ask Alan Jackson… what the hell is a “Chattahoochee?”. “I think Waylon said one time, Waylon Jennings, ‘what the hell is a...
