Target shooting temporarily banned in these Utah wildlife areas
UTAH (ABC4) – A temporary ban on target shooting has been activated on 25 Utah wildlife areas due to continuing wildfire concerns. The Utah Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) says temporary restrictions on recreational target shooting with a firearm will be effective beginning Friday. DWR hopes the ban will decrease the risk of wildfires being […]
DWR restricts recreational shooting throughout the state
SALT LAKE CITY — In response to Utah’s ongoing drought and wildfire concerns, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, in collaboration with the corresponding county sheriff’s departments, has temporarily restricted […]
travelawaits.com
My 4 Favorite Places To RV In Utah
My husband and I just wrapped up a few months of RV life in Utah, and wow, were we surprised and pleased. I can’t speak highly enough about the state of Utah, which is way more than what I think the rest of the world knows. You don’t have to be a rockhound, mountain climber, or National Park enthusiast to visit the Beehive State, but rest assured that you might not want to leave once you get here. There’s something extraordinary about Utah and these four places to RV on your journey. Take a look!
kslnewsradio.com
Rockhounders should ‘dig’ this new app from the Utah Geological Survey and Bureau of Land Management
Salt Lake City — Rockhounders, grab your eye protection, hammer and mobile device. A new app launched by the Utah Geological Survey (UGS) and the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) provides rockhounders with accurate and verified information on where to sniff out and dig up rocks, minerals, and fossils in Utah.
ksl.com
Utah board approves 'historic' $190M in secondary water meter grants. Here's why that matters
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Board of Water Resources on Thursday approved $190 million in grants toward dozens of projects that will add about 114,000 meters, helping cover more than half of the remaining unmetered secondary water connections in the state in the coming years. The list of...
Utah spends $190 million to enact statewide water conservation measures
A little known, but very important state board went through money like it was water on Thursday — all to enact some new conservation measures across Utah.
Herald-Journal
Fair shouldn't be pushing out 4-Hers
As a resident of Cache Valley, I am concerned about how the fair managers are continuing to push 4-H programs out of the fair. Their reason for doing so? They say it is because these programs do not make money. Cachecounty.org says, "The mission of the Cache County Fairgrounds is to support community economic vitality, health and well-being, education, tourism, and enhance overall quality of life." It seems to me that they are focusing on only the economic part of their mission statement.
Utah solar project launches to help power Meta’s data center
CARBON COUNTY, Utah — Greenbacker, a green energy investment company, announced that its Graphite Solar project in Carbon County, Utah, has entered commercial operation. Project partners and local officials hosted […]
kslnewsradio.com
Utah Board of Water Resources approves nearly $200 million to build secondary water meters
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Board of Water Resources signed off on almost $200 million in grants yesterday — all to be used to build secondary water meters across the state. The funds for the grants come from H.B.0242, which was signed into law earlier this year by Gov. Spencer Cox.
I visited a ghost town in the middle of Utah's desert that was once an oasis to Hawaiian settlers. Take a look around.
Today, Iosepa, Utah, isn't much more than a graveyard and pavilion. But in 1889, it was a thriving community with roads, homes, and a reservoir.
utahstories.com
Water Adventures in a Desert State – Ogden, Utah
The winter snow isn’t the only place to get your ski on in Utah. Jet skiing is a popular activity for adventure seekers and relaxation connoisseurs alike. Utahns love jet skiing for many reasons. Trevor Stauffer says he loves drifting around, doing donuts and watching the wakes he creates. Mikayla Sanders says she can go anywhere she wants to let her mind clear. Bret Hansen loves the wind flowing through his hair as he is “hitting the waves.” Katelyn Bindrup Kopecky says it makes her feel alive and helps her recognize how beautiful our world truly is.
The captivating Mighty Five national parks in Utah and how they compare
One of the most adventure filled places in the U.S.A. can be found in the state of Utah. If you’d ever visited Utah, I have no doubt that you would certainly agree. The options for activity are numerous and ranges from summertime fun to winter wandering. The outdoor excursions are endless. The places where you can take the detours and outings are in the captivating Utah’s Mighty Five parks.
Herald-Journal
New solar panel options help Utah forest service squad reduce waste
Squad-81 in the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest is reducing its battery waste with new solar power technology because of recent funding from a U.S. Forest Service Green Microgrant. Supervisor of Squad-81 Davis Oatway applied for the grant in 2020 after seeing how many AA batteries were wasted by his team in...
ksl.com
'There is so much wisdom in this room': Utah celebrates 130 centenarians
WEST JORDAN — The year Salt Lake City native James Broadwater was born, President Warren G. Harding installed the first radio in the White House, the Lincoln Memorial was dedicated, work began on the original Yankee Stadium, and the Ottoman Empire collapsed. That was 1922. On April 12 of...
Glen Canyon Dam changes urged to address Colorado River flow
Keeping the Colorado River flowing. Environmental groups are sounding the alarm about a problem upstream.
Gephardt Daily
Salt Lake County Democratic Party suspends Sen. Gene Davis following harassment allegations
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Longtime Utah Sen. Gene Davis has been suspended from attending any Salt Lake County Democratic Party events following allegations he harassed a legislative intern. Party Chairwoman Eva Lopez says she recently learned that an intern for Davis, D-Salt Lake...
Wasatch Back residents missing out on millions of dollars in unclaimed property
The state Unclaimed Property Division handles the task of safeguarding unclaimed money and tangible properties and returning it to their rightful owners. Unclaimed property comes from sources like dormant bank accounts, overpaid medical bills, uncashed checks, safe deposit box contents, and unpaid insurance benefits. Utah State Treasurer Marlo Oaks said...
Last boats pulled from the Great Salt Lake marina
The last boats have been pulled from the Great Salt Lake Marina. FOX 13 News documented cranes lifting the remaining boats out on Wednesday. It is a result of the Great Salt Lake
kjzz.com
Utah laws reveal it takes longer to renew car registration than it does to buy a gun
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Our 2News Investigative team looked into Utah gun laws and found it takes longer to get your car registration renewed than it does to buy a gun. Uvalde, one of the most recent violent school shootings in history just as school was letting out for the summer.
The best things to do in Utah in August
UTAH (ABC4) – As we embark on the new month, we prepare for summer to come to a close, as it does annually on August 31. With this in anticipation, we’re prompted to think about how we can best maximize the last few days we have left of summer. To help, ABC4 has compiled the […]
