Tyler Riggs

ABC4

Target shooting temporarily banned in these Utah wildlife areas

UTAH (ABC4) – A temporary ban on target shooting has been activated on 25 Utah wildlife areas due to continuing wildfire concerns. The Utah Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) says temporary restrictions on recreational target shooting with a firearm will be effective beginning Friday.  DWR hopes the ban will decrease the risk of wildfires being […]
UTAH STATE
travelawaits.com

My 4 Favorite Places To RV In Utah

My husband and I just wrapped up a few months of RV life in Utah, and wow, were we surprised and pleased. I can’t speak highly enough about the state of Utah, which is way more than what I think the rest of the world knows. You don’t have to be a rockhound, mountain climber, or National Park enthusiast to visit the Beehive State, but rest assured that you might not want to leave once you get here. There’s something extraordinary about Utah and these four places to RV on your journey. Take a look!
UTAH STATE
Herald-Journal

Fair shouldn't be pushing out 4-Hers

As a resident of Cache Valley, I am concerned about how the fair managers are continuing to push 4-H programs out of the fair. Their reason for doing so? They say it is because these programs do not make money. Cachecounty.org says, "The mission of the Cache County Fairgrounds is to support community economic vitality, health and well-being, education, tourism, and enhance overall quality of life." It seems to me that they are focusing on only the economic part of their mission statement.  
CACHE COUNTY, UT
Tyler Riggs
utahstories.com

Water Adventures in a Desert State – Ogden, Utah

The winter snow isn’t the only place to get your ski on in Utah. Jet skiing is a popular activity for adventure seekers and relaxation connoisseurs alike. Utahns love jet skiing for many reasons. Trevor Stauffer says he loves drifting around, doing donuts and watching the wakes he creates. Mikayla Sanders says she can go anywhere she wants to let her mind clear. Bret Hansen loves the wind flowing through his hair as he is “hitting the waves.” Katelyn Bindrup Kopecky says it makes her feel alive and helps her recognize how beautiful our world truly is.
OGDEN, UT
Fit*Life*Travel

The captivating Mighty Five national parks in Utah and how they compare

One of the most adventure filled places in the U.S.A. can be found in the state of Utah. If you’d ever visited Utah, I have no doubt that you would certainly agree. The options for activity are numerous and ranges from summertime fun to winter wandering. The outdoor excursions are endless. The places where you can take the detours and outings are in the captivating Utah’s Mighty Five parks.
UTAH STATE
Herald-Journal

New solar panel options help Utah forest service squad reduce waste

Squad-81 in the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest is reducing its battery waste with new solar power technology because of recent funding from a U.S. Forest Service Green Microgrant. Supervisor of Squad-81 Davis Oatway applied for the grant in 2020 after seeing how many AA batteries were wasted by his team in...
UTAH STATE
ABC4

The best things to do in Utah in August

UTAH (ABC4) – As we embark on the new month, we prepare for summer to come to a close, as it does annually on August 31. With this in anticipation, we’re prompted to think about how we can best maximize the last few days we have left of summer. To help, ABC4 has compiled the […]
UTAH STATE

