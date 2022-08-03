Listen to The Lounge Society’s breezy new single ‘Upheaval’

Click here to read the full article. The creators and star of the HBO Max series Station Eleven became worried about releasing a show about a pandemic during the second year of the Covid pandemic. However, creator Patrick Somerville, director Hiro Murai and star Himesh Patel focused on the limited series’ hopeful message. “We just tried to stay true to our initial conceit, which was to make this pandemic show about intimacy and people, and not be about despair,” Murai said at Deadline’s Contenders Television: The Nominees award-season event. Contenders TV: The Nominees — Deadline’s Complete Coverage Based on the Emily St. John...

TV SERIES ・ 40 MINUTES AGO