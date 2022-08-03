ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Listen to The Lounge Society’s breezy new single ‘Upheaval’

By Tom Skinner
NME
 3 days ago
NME

Willow announces new album ‘COPINGMECHANISM’

Willow Smith has announced she will release a new album titled ‘COPINGMECHANISM’ next month. The musician took to Instagram yesterday (August 3) to announce that the new record – the follow-up to last year’s ‘Lately I Feel Everything’ – will be arriving on September 23. A new single called ‘Hover Like a Goddess’ is also set to drop later tonight. See the announcement post below:
MUSIC
NME

Listen to Slipknot’s thundering new single, ‘Yen’

Slipknot have today (August 5) shared a thundering new single called ‘Yen’. The latest single is taken from the band’s upcoming new album, ‘The End, So Far’, which is released on September 30 via Roadrunner Records, marking the band’s final record with the label after first signing with them in 1998. You can pre-order the album here.
MUSIC
NME

Elbow and Easy Life announced for Glastonbury’s Pilton Party

Elbow and Easy Life have been announced as headliners for this year’s Glastonbury Pilton Party. Both acts will perform at the Worthy Farm bash, which will be held for the first time since 2019, on September 2. They also appeared on the Pyramid Stage during the summer. Every September,...
MUSIC
NME

Robbie Williams shares new ‘XXV’ album single ‘Lost’ about “reckless behaviour”

Robbie Williams has released ‘Lost’, a new single about “reckless behaviour” that features on his 25th anniversary album ‘XXV’. The new song, which is produced by Guy Chambers and Richard Flack, is a poignant ode to turbulent times. “‘Lost’ is about the times in my life when I’ve abandoned myself to reckless behaviour,” Williams said in a statement.
MUSIC
NME

Watch Gang of Youths cover Travis’ ‘Why Does It Always Rain on Me?’

Gang of Youths have performed a cover of ‘Why Does It Always Rain on Me?’ by Travis while appearing on Australian radio station triple j’s Like a Version segment. The band, who are currently in the midst of a tour of their home country in support of third album ‘Angel in Realtime’, stay relatively faithful to the 1999 original, paring it back somewhat for an acoustic rendition, with frontman Dave Le’aupepe accompanied by strings and piano.
MUSIC
NME

Hundreds of venues sign up to not take cut of artists’ merchandise sales – but campaigners want more

A campaign to stop music venues from taking a cut of artists’ merchandise sales is proving successful, but campaigners say that more live music spaces still need to sign up. Back in January, the Featured Artists Coalition (FAC) announced a new directory highlighting music venues that charge zero commission on the sale of merchandise. The ‘100% Venues’ database aimed to address the “outdated and unfair” practice of performance spaces taking a cut of acts’ merch proceeds at gigs.
ENTERTAINMENT
NME

‘Stranger Things’ star Jamie Campbell Bower announces new single ‘I Am’

Stranger Things star Jamie Campbell Bower has announced that he’s releasing a new song called ‘I Am’ next week. The actor and musician portrays the sinister villain Vecna in the fourth season of the hit Netflix show. As Kerrang! notes, he was previously the frontman of the London punk band Counterfeit before launching a career as a solo artist.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘Station Eleven’ Challenged Himesh Patel & Creators To Make Pandemic Show “Not Be About Despair” – Contenders TV: The Nominees

Click here to read the full article. The creators and star of the HBO Max series Station Eleven became worried about releasing a show about a pandemic during the second year of the Covid pandemic. However, creator Patrick Somerville, director Hiro Murai and star Himesh Patel focused on the limited series’ hopeful message. “We just tried to stay true to our initial conceit, which was to make this pandemic show about intimacy and people, and not be about despair,” Murai said at Deadline’s Contenders Television: The Nominees award-season event. Contenders TV: The Nominees — Deadline’s Complete Coverage Based on the Emily St. John...
TV SERIES
NME

Samson, Mammoth singer Nicky Moore has died, aged 75

Nicky Moore – a former vocalist for heavy metal outfit Samson and hard-rockers Mammoth, as well as the frontman of his own project, Nicky Moore And The Blues Corporation – has died at the age of 75. His passing was announced on Wednesday (August 3) through a statement...
MUSIC
NME

P Money releases “gaming anthem” ‘Outplayed’ with Tundra Esports

P Money has released ‘Outplayed’ in partnership with London-based Tundra Esports, with footballer Virgil van Dijk starring in the music video. Today (August 4), Tundra Esports described ‘Outplayed’ – a track created by P Money, an ambassador to the group – as “the first official grime gaming song.”
FIFA

