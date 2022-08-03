Listen to The Lounge Society’s breezy new single ‘Upheaval’

Read on www.nme.com
Willow announces new album ‘COPINGMECHANISM’
Willow Smith has announced she will release a new album titled ‘COPINGMECHANISM’ next month. The musician took to Instagram yesterday (August 3) to announce that the new record – the follow-up to last year’s ‘Lately I Feel Everything’ – will be arriving on September 23. A new single called ‘Hover Like a Goddess’ is also set to drop later tonight. See the announcement post below:
Listen to Slipknot’s thundering new single, ‘Yen’
Slipknot have today (August 5) shared a thundering new single called ‘Yen’. The latest single is taken from the band’s upcoming new album, ‘The End, So Far’, which is released on September 30 via Roadrunner Records, marking the band’s final record with the label after first signing with them in 1998. You can pre-order the album here.
Elbow and Easy Life announced for Glastonbury’s Pilton Party
Elbow and Easy Life have been announced as headliners for this year’s Glastonbury Pilton Party. Both acts will perform at the Worthy Farm bash, which will be held for the first time since 2019, on September 2. They also appeared on the Pyramid Stage during the summer. Every September,...
Listen to Cassyette’s stripped-back cover of Harry Styles’ ‘As It Was’
Cassyette has covered Harry Styles recent hit single ‘As It Was’ – you can listen to it below. The ‘Sad Girl Summer’ singer-songwriter delivered a stripped-back and emotional performance of the ‘Harry’s House’ track during a live session on BBC Radio 1 last night (August 3).
Robbie Williams shares new ‘XXV’ album single ‘Lost’ about “reckless behaviour”
Robbie Williams has released ‘Lost’, a new single about “reckless behaviour” that features on his 25th anniversary album ‘XXV’. The new song, which is produced by Guy Chambers and Richard Flack, is a poignant ode to turbulent times. “‘Lost’ is about the times in my life when I’ve abandoned myself to reckless behaviour,” Williams said in a statement.
Watch Gang of Youths cover Travis’ ‘Why Does It Always Rain on Me?’
Gang of Youths have performed a cover of ‘Why Does It Always Rain on Me?’ by Travis while appearing on Australian radio station triple j’s Like a Version segment. The band, who are currently in the midst of a tour of their home country in support of third album ‘Angel in Realtime’, stay relatively faithful to the 1999 original, paring it back somewhat for an acoustic rendition, with frontman Dave Le’aupepe accompanied by strings and piano.
Hundreds of venues sign up to not take cut of artists’ merchandise sales – but campaigners want more
A campaign to stop music venues from taking a cut of artists’ merchandise sales is proving successful, but campaigners say that more live music spaces still need to sign up. Back in January, the Featured Artists Coalition (FAC) announced a new directory highlighting music venues that charge zero commission on the sale of merchandise. The ‘100% Venues’ database aimed to address the “outdated and unfair” practice of performance spaces taking a cut of acts’ merch proceeds at gigs.
‘Stranger Things’ star Jamie Campbell Bower announces new single ‘I Am’
Stranger Things star Jamie Campbell Bower has announced that he’s releasing a new song called ‘I Am’ next week. The actor and musician portrays the sinister villain Vecna in the fourth season of the hit Netflix show. As Kerrang! notes, he was previously the frontman of the London punk band Counterfeit before launching a career as a solo artist.
Kelis “happy” Beyoncé removed ‘Milkshake’ interpolation from ‘Renaissance’ track: “I won”
Kelis has responded to the news that Beyoncé has removed the interpolation of ‘Milkshake’ from ‘Renaissance’ track ‘Energy’, after Kelis claimed elements of the song were used without her permission or proper credit. Earlier this week, ‘Renaissance’ was updated on streaming platforms to...
Beyoncé joins forces with Madonna for ‘The Queens’ remix of ‘Break My Soul’
Beyoncé has come through with yet another remix of ‘Break My Soul’, this time linking up with Madonna for a take on the lead single from ‘Renaissance’ dubbed ‘The Queens Remix’. Clocking in at almost six minutes long, the track leans heavily into...
Samson, Mammoth singer Nicky Moore has died, aged 75
Nicky Moore – a former vocalist for heavy metal outfit Samson and hard-rockers Mammoth, as well as the frontman of his own project, Nicky Moore And The Blues Corporation – has died at the age of 75. His passing was announced on Wednesday (August 3) through a statement...
Listen to Modest Mouse’s Isaac Brock cover ‘I Heard It Through The Grapevine’
Modest Mouse’s Isaac Brock has covered ‘I Heard It Through The Grapevine’ for a new documentary. Check out his cover below. The song is being used in the upcoming documentary Claydream, which follows the life of Oscar-winning claymation pioneer Will Vinton. A synopsis of the film reads:...
The Mars Volta announce first album in 10 years and share new single ‘Vigil’
The Mars Volta have shared details of their first album in a decade alongside the release of a new single called ‘Vigil’. The self-titled album, ‘The Mars Volta’, is released on September 16 via Cloud Hill and marks the band’s first record since 2012’s ‘Noctourniquet’.
Watch Beavis and Butt-Head debate BTS: “J-Hope doesn’t even have the positive attitude, like Suga”
Four episodes of the new Beavis and Butt-Head revival have arrived on Paramount+, granting fans the first opportunity to see the animated show’s titular characters share their opinions on contemporary music. In the new season’s fourth episode, Beavis and Butt-Head watch the music video for BTS‘ hit ‘Dynamite’. As...
Watch the moment Eddie Vedder joins The Strokes for ‘Juicebox’ in Seattle
Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder joined The Strokes on stage in Seattle this week. The band were opening for Red Hot Chili Peppers when Vedder joined them for a rendition of ‘Juicebox’. Vedder has long been a fan of the song, which appeared on The Strokes’ 2005 album,...
See footage from Phoebe Bridgers’ secret acoustic show in California
Before kicking off the North American leg of her ‘Reunion’ tour in San Francisco, Phoebe Bridgers detoured through Sonoma County to perform an intimate and unplugged – and most notably, unannounced – gig for less than 100 curious fans. The free show – which took place...
P Money releases “gaming anthem” ‘Outplayed’ with Tundra Esports
P Money has released ‘Outplayed’ in partnership with London-based Tundra Esports, with footballer Virgil van Dijk starring in the music video. Today (August 4), Tundra Esports described ‘Outplayed’ – a track created by P Money, an ambassador to the group – as “the first official grime gaming song.”
