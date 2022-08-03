Be Our Guest: $25 for a $50 gift certificate for The Upper Cut premium butcher

Read on fox4kc.com
Major discount retail store chain opens new location in KansasKristen WaltersOverland Park, KS
Popular discount retail store chain set to open another location in Missouri on August 31stKristen WaltersKansas City, MO
The founder of Howardville, Missouri also had a son who played for the New York Yankees and Kansas City MonarchsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Lee's Summit, Missouri's downtown historic district is on the National Register of Historic PlacesCJ CoombsLee's Summit, MO
Where Does Andy Reid Rank All Time Among Coaches?Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
RECIPE: Open face KC steak sandwich
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Roth Living Executive Chef Matt Chatfield joins FOX4’s Karli Ritter in the kitchen to make a delicious steak sandwich. This hearty steak delight is customizable with your favorite vegetable toppings and cheese. Ingredients. 1 cup pickled red onions. 1 cup heirloom grape tomatoes. 2...
BeOurGuest: Half off healthy eats at Cultivare Greens and Grains
Cultivare Greens and Grains welcomes dine-in, carry out, and also offers catering. To see a full menu and their hours of operation, visit their website cultivarekc.com.
RECIPE: “OMG!” Hot fudge sauce
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — FOX4’s Karli Ritter is joined by Roth Living Executive Chef Matt Chatfield to show you this sweet, chocolatey treat!. It’s hot outside and frozen treats or ice cream are a must have to stay cool. This topping will add a blast of chocolate flavor!
One Wild Adventure At ‘Jazzoo’

Smile With Confidence Thanks To Fry Orthodontics
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s never too early or too late to start treatment or improve your smile. Meet the Fry team today and learn more about the benefits of orthodontic treatment. To learn more about Fry Orthodontics, click here.
Pick flowers at Colonial Gardens for your own bouquet
BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — Every season, there is always something blooming at Colonial Gardens. Experience their U-Pick farm where you can pick from fresh berries to fresh flowers. Here’s Great Day KC Host, Toni Talley, and Botanical Brian with more from Colonial Gardens’ flower field. Check out...
Celebrate back to school with Oak Park Mall this Saturday
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — You’ll want to line up early for this back to school deal Saturday at Oak Park Mall. Saturday morning the first 25 people at Tradehome Shows will receive a $25 gift card to Tradehome Shoes. Learn more about Oak Park Mall’s Back To School...
Get started on Income Planning with Jones Advisory Group

Craft your own back to school boards

Joe’s Weather Blog: A hot weekend coming (THU-8/4)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s a muggy start for the region with clouds more common south of Interstate 70 while north of I-70, there is more sunshine. A front is draped in the heart of the metro this morning and areas towards northern Missouri are seeing a bit of a humidity break to start the day. From Kansas City south though, it’s pretty thick out there and I’m not expected a lot of change for today.
Hold on Tight! Pro Bull Riding takes over Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Orange is the new black when it come to bull riding in Kansas City. You’ll see professionals sporting the color all weekend long as Kansas City’s first professional bull riding team hits the stables. Bull riding meets Broadway as professional bull riding invades...
New drought monitor brings some improvement
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s been a busy time around Kansas City and the Midwest this past week, with rounds of heavy rain bringing flash flooding to St. Louis and eastern Kentucky. And then areas southeast of the KC metro last night. Calhoun, Missouri, in Henry County picked...
