Amador County, CA

No criminal charges for Amador sheriff’s candidate who failed to report injuring boy with Taser

By Hilda Flores
KCRA.com
 3 days ago
KCRA.com

1 killed in Rancho Cordova shooting, police say

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — One man is dead after a late-night shooting in Rancho Cordova, authorities said. The shooting happened on Friday around 11:21 p.m. in the 3000 block of Ramsgate Way, which is just off of Mather Field Road and near Folsom Boulevard, the Rancho Cordova Police Department said in a release on Saturday.
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
mymotherlode.com

Burglary, Suspicious Vehicles, And An Ankle Monitor Result In Four Arrests

Mokelumne Hill, CA — A home burglary in Mokelumne Hill led to two suspects’ arrests in Valley Springs, and their accomplices’ apprehension thanks to an ankle monitor. A neighbor called 911 on the night of July 27th to report seeing a flashlight moving around inside a residence located in the 11000 block of Highway 26 in Mokelumne Hill that should have been unoccupied. An investigation was launched and, upon the arrival of Calaveras Sheriff’s Deputies to the home, evidence of an estimated $12,500 worth of items was found to have been taken.
MOKELUMNE HILL, CA
County
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
crimevoice.com

Three arrested after stolen cat. converter, narcotics reportedly found in car

Originally published as a Placer County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post:. “Just before 5 a.m. on August 1st, Placer County Sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop on Yeoman Drive and Junction Boulevard, in Roseville. Deputies contacted the driver of the vehicle and immediately observed a sawed-off catalytic converter behind...
ROSEVILLE, CA
FOX40

Vehicle crashes into house after fleeing from police

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Thursday, a vehicle drove into a home in the 8100 block of Valley Hi Drive after Sacramento police officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle containing a suspect with multiple felony warrants. Police said that after briefly stopping the suspect fled from the stop in the vehicle, […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Galt Police use drone to find stolen vehicle

GALT, Calif. (KTXL) — Under the watchful eye of their unmanned aerial systems (UAS) officers with the Galt Police Department were able to secure a stolen vehicle on Monday, according to police. Police said that they received reports of a suspicious vehicle located in an orchard in the 10200 block of Walnut Avenue. The vehicle […]
GALT, CA
ABC10

Roseville police say 4 people overdosed on Fentanyl in 36 hours

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — The fentanyl crisis continues to sweep the nation and have a harsh impact on Placer County. "Just in the last few years, we've really seen an explosion of the number of overdoses specifically related to Fentanyl," said Rob Oldham, Director of Health and Human Services for Placer County.
ROSEVILLE, CA
FOX40

Rancho Cordova police arrestee dies before being booked into jail

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KTXL) — A 47-year-old man died after having a medical emergency in the garage of the Sacramento County Main Jail on Tuesday. According to a press release from the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, the arrestee was taken into custody at 1:31 p.m. for a felony no-bail probation warrant, felony evasion of a […]
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
CBS Sacramento

1 dead after shooting in Manteca

MANTECA – An investigation is underway after a shooting left a man dead in Manteca Friday morning. The scene was along the 100 block of Trevino Avenue. Manteca police say officers responded a little after 8 a.m. to investigate reports of a shooting. At the scene, officers found a male shooting victim who had suffered fatal injuries. Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear, but detectives say it doesn't appear to be random. No suspect information has been released at this point. 
MANTECA, CA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
FOX40

Driver continues pursuit after driving over spike strip

JACKSON, Calif. (KTXL) — An Amador County Sheriff deputy successfully deployed a spike strip during a pursuit, but the suspect vehicle still continued driving, according to the Amador County Sheriff’s Office. The pursuit began at around 1 a.m. on Friday when a deputy initiated a traffic stop on an Acura SUV that was being driven […]
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
crimevoice.com

Nevada County man found sleeping in running vehicle arrested on suspicion of fentanyl possession

A Nevada County man was recently arrested on suspicion of fentanyl possession after deputies reportedly found him passed out in his vehicle. Deputies confirmed during the call that Britton was currently on active probation for the sale of narcotics, thus subject to a probation search. Upon conducting the search, deputies reportedly located over 200 grams of suspected fentanyl hidden in various spots throughout the car, as well as a digital scale and other evidence of sales.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man dead, woman hospitalized following shooting in Stockton

STOCKTON -- A man is dead and a woman is hospitalized following a shooting Thursday evening in Stockton. The local police say the shooting happened shortly before 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Morada Lane and Maranatha Drive, on the city's north side.First-responders found the victims in the a car. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, but the woman passenger was brought to a local hospital for treatment. She is expected to survive. The shooting remains under investigation. No arrests have been made. 
STOCKTON, CA

