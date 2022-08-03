No criminal charges for Amador sheriff’s candidate who failed to report injuring boy with Taser

Read on www.kcra.com
Man accused of possessing 83 pounds of methamphetamine and thousands of fentanyl pills
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A federal grand jury indicted a Stockton man Thursday, charging him with possession with intent to distribute large amounts of methamphetamine and fentanyl, according to the office of U.S. Attorney Philip A. Talbert. Gildardo Perez Avilez, 38, was allegedly found to be in possession of 83 pounds of methamphetamine and 8,800 […]
KCRA.com
1 killed in Rancho Cordova shooting, police say
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — One man is dead after a late-night shooting in Rancho Cordova, authorities said. The shooting happened on Friday around 11:21 p.m. in the 3000 block of Ramsgate Way, which is just off of Mather Field Road and near Folsom Boulevard, the Rancho Cordova Police Department said in a release on Saturday.
mymotherlode.com
Burglary, Suspicious Vehicles, And An Ankle Monitor Result In Four Arrests
Mokelumne Hill, CA — A home burglary in Mokelumne Hill led to two suspects’ arrests in Valley Springs, and their accomplices’ apprehension thanks to an ankle monitor. A neighbor called 911 on the night of July 27th to report seeing a flashlight moving around inside a residence located in the 11000 block of Highway 26 in Mokelumne Hill that should have been unoccupied. An investigation was launched and, upon the arrival of Calaveras Sheriff’s Deputies to the home, evidence of an estimated $12,500 worth of items was found to have been taken.
16-year-old girl died from suspected fentanyl overdose in Roseville, police say
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A 16-year-old girl died from a suspected fentanyl overdose in Roseville, police say. Roseville Police Department officials responded to reports of a drug overdose death involving a 16-year-old girl on June 21. Investigators who are investigating the death now suspect it was fentanyl-related. Roseville Police encourage...
crimevoice.com
Three arrested after stolen cat. converter, narcotics reportedly found in car
Originally published as a Placer County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post:. “Just before 5 a.m. on August 1st, Placer County Sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop on Yeoman Drive and Junction Boulevard, in Roseville. Deputies contacted the driver of the vehicle and immediately observed a sawed-off catalytic converter behind...
KCRA.com
Dozens of smash-and-grabs in Davis believed to be connected, police say
DAVIS, Calif. — Some Davis residents woke up to find shattered car windows and broken glass on the ground after a string of early morning break-ins. Kamyar Choubak was one of the unlucky car owners who park on the street. "I had to go to work, so I drove...
abc10.com
Stockton Police concerned about homicide count after double shooting
Thursday's deadly shooting leaves the city's homicide count at 31. Last year's homicide count totaled 38.
Vehicle crashes into house after fleeing from police
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Thursday, a vehicle drove into a home in the 8100 block of Valley Hi Drive after Sacramento police officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle containing a suspect with multiple felony warrants. Police said that after briefly stopping the suspect fled from the stop in the vehicle, […]
Galt Police use drone to find stolen vehicle
GALT, Calif. (KTXL) — Under the watchful eye of their unmanned aerial systems (UAS) officers with the Galt Police Department were able to secure a stolen vehicle on Monday, according to police. Police said that they received reports of a suspicious vehicle located in an orchard in the 10200 block of Walnut Avenue. The vehicle […]
Roseville police say 4 people overdosed on Fentanyl in 36 hours
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — The fentanyl crisis continues to sweep the nation and have a harsh impact on Placer County. "Just in the last few years, we've really seen an explosion of the number of overdoses specifically related to Fentanyl," said Rob Oldham, Director of Health and Human Services for Placer County.
Rancho Cordova police arrestee dies before being booked into jail
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KTXL) — A 47-year-old man died after having a medical emergency in the garage of the Sacramento County Main Jail on Tuesday. According to a press release from the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, the arrestee was taken into custody at 1:31 p.m. for a felony no-bail probation warrant, felony evasion of a […]
1 dead after shooting in Manteca
MANTECA – An investigation is underway after a shooting left a man dead in Manteca Friday morning. The scene was along the 100 block of Trevino Avenue. Manteca police say officers responded a little after 8 a.m. to investigate reports of a shooting. At the scene, officers found a male shooting victim who had suffered fatal injuries. Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear, but detectives say it doesn't appear to be random. No suspect information has been released at this point.
Driver continues pursuit after driving over spike strip
JACKSON, Calif. (KTXL) — An Amador County Sheriff deputy successfully deployed a spike strip during a pursuit, but the suspect vehicle still continued driving, according to the Amador County Sheriff’s Office. The pursuit began at around 1 a.m. on Friday when a deputy initiated a traffic stop on an Acura SUV that was being driven […]
Man dies from 'medical emergency' in Sacramento County Main Jail garage
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Rancho Cordova police officers were about to book a 47-year-old man into the Sacramento County Main Jail when officials said the man suffered from a fatal "medical emergency" in the jail's garage. He was initially taken into custody at 1:47 p.m. Wednesday on a felony probation...
crimevoice.com
Nevada County man found sleeping in running vehicle arrested on suspicion of fentanyl possession
A Nevada County man was recently arrested on suspicion of fentanyl possession after deputies reportedly found him passed out in his vehicle. Deputies confirmed during the call that Britton was currently on active probation for the sale of narcotics, thus subject to a probation search. Upon conducting the search, deputies reportedly located over 200 grams of suspected fentanyl hidden in various spots throughout the car, as well as a digital scale and other evidence of sales.
KCRA.com
Man dies, girl injured after being shot in vehicle, Stockton police say
STOCKTON, Calif. — A man has died and a teenage girl was sent to the hospital Thursday evening after they were shot while inside a vehicle in the Morada neighborhood of Stockton, police said. Officers went to Morada Lane and Maranatha Drive around 5:25 p.m. for a report of...
CBS News
Deputies searching for wanted person south of Modesto; People urged to avoid the area
MODESETO -- The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office asked Thursday afternoon that people to stay away from an area south of Modesto as deputies search for a wanted person. The sheriff's office asked people to avoid the 1600 block of Dallas Street in the Bret Harte area. Residents in the vicinity are urged to stay inside and secure their property.
Man dead, woman hospitalized following shooting in Stockton
STOCKTON -- A man is dead and a woman is hospitalized following a shooting Thursday evening in Stockton. The local police say the shooting happened shortly before 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Morada Lane and Maranatha Drive, on the city's north side.First-responders found the victims in the a car. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, but the woman passenger was brought to a local hospital for treatment. She is expected to survive. The shooting remains under investigation. No arrests have been made.
Four suspected overdoses in two days reflect Placer County’s challenge with fentanyl
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Roseville Police Department shared on social media that within the last 48 hours they have reported to four suspected fentanyl overdoses. Police said that the overdoses took place over three separate incidences in the past 36 hours. All four were administered the life saving Narcan, which all Roseville Fire and […]
Family Of 11-Year-Old Boy Attacked By Police At State Fair Believe His Civil Rights Were Violated
A Black boy was singled out amongst his white friends at the annual Cali Expo in a police attack the family claims violated his civil rights.
