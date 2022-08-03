No criminal charges for Amador sheriff’s candidate who failed to report injuring boy with Taser

Mokelumne Hill, CA — A home burglary in Mokelumne Hill led to two suspects’ arrests in Valley Springs, and their accomplices’ apprehension thanks to an ankle monitor. A neighbor called 911 on the night of July 27th to report seeing a flashlight moving around inside a residence located in the 11000 block of Highway 26 in Mokelumne Hill that should have been unoccupied. An investigation was launched and, upon the arrival of Calaveras Sheriff’s Deputies to the home, evidence of an estimated $12,500 worth of items was found to have been taken.

MOKELUMNE HILL, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO