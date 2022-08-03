During the public comment portion of a school board meeting this past winter, an individual who had recently moved to Johnson County suggested that, when it came to educating our kids, apathy was a problem. Around here, criticism from those escaping from less desirable circumstances is usually met with an uptick in sales of the “We Don’t Care How You Did It Where You Came From” bumper stickers, but this was different. The message was clear - Unless we are vigilant, we will wake up one morning to an educational environment that we neither recognize nor support.

JOHNSON COUNTY, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO