buffalobulletin.com
Penny wise and pound foolish
For the first time in three budget years, the county’s valuation has ticked upward. For budget purposes, the county’s valuation is a big deal because taxes are assessed on that valuation. As the valuation goes up, so does property tax revenue. Three Johnson County special tax districts voluntarily...
county17.com
Campbell County divorces through August 6
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Here is a list of divorces that were granted August 16 through August 6. All filings are reported to County 17 by the Campbell County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Campbell County. Marc...
county17.com
Forest Service considering changes to camping regulations in Bighorn National Forest
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Recreation managers for the Big Horn National Forest are considering changes to dispersed camping regulations, according to the U.S. Forest Service. Starting Aug. 4 in Gillette at the Campbell County Public Library, the forest service will host a series of six public forums that will take place in several Wyoming communities ending in Greybull on Sept. 6, according to an Aug. 2 release.
county17.com
Gillette engineer: Monte Vista closure extends to Sept. 2 for asphalt
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Gillette has extended through Sept. 2 its closure of Monte Vista Lane from Butler Spaeth Road through Overland Trail. City of Gillette Civil Engineer Nick Marty said Friday that the city extended the closure until the contractor’s paving subcontractor replaces the asphalt. While DRM has a subcontractor under contract, paving isn’t done yet, Marty said.
The Deadliest Weapon On Display In Wyoming is Not A Gun
On display at the Jim Gatchell Memorial Museum is an old bugle that looks like it was run over by a truck. The only thing is that the damage that was done to it happened before trucks were invented. The bugle was damaged by the man who was swinging it...
Sheridan Media
Sheridan Rope Maker Knew How To Tie Things Up
One Sheridan area resident decided whenever he reaches the end of his rope, he’d make more. Fred ‘Slick’ Mueller is a retired machinist and built his first rope master machine back in 1957. Some machines have 3 hooks to make rope, while others have 4 or 7...
newslj.com
Wyoming soldier named best warrior of Army National Guard
LARAMIE (WNE) — A member of the Wyoming Army National Guard won the 2022 All-Guard Best Warrior Competition in Tennessee in July. Sgt. Tyler Holloway of Sheridan earned the award Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year, according to a news release from the Wyoming National Guard. Holloway is a fire...
county17.com
2 award-winning Campbell County teachers resign after feeling ‘defeated and done’
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A Campbell County School District teacher who said she would die in the classroom decided to resign this past school year. Jennifer Farnes taught sixth grade at Rawhide Elementary for seven years. She was. named Campbell County School District Teacher of the Year in 2020. And...
county17.com
Group to continue effort to locate Irene Gakwa with fourth search on Saturday
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The drive to locate anything that could help locate a Gillette woman who has been missing for months continues with a fourth search effort scheduled to take place this weekend. Residents will be gathering at the Foothills Theatre parking lot on Highway 14-16 on Saturday, Aug....
cowboystatedaily.com
“Longmire Days” Returns to Buffalo, Wyoming On August 18
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. It’s been two years since Walt and “The Ferg” patrolled the streets of Buffalo. Robert Taylor and Adam Bartley, the actors who played Absaroka County Sheriff Walt Longmire and Deputy Sheriff Archie Ferguson in the television show “Longmire,” are returning to Buffalo, the inspiration for the fictional community of Durant.
Sheridan Media
YMCA will close for maintenance
The Sheridan County YMCA will shut its doors for one week to perform maintenance and cleaning of areas that require a little extra attention. A regular practice, the Y uses the week closure to perform maintenance touch-ups and deep cleaning processes to ensure the environment is as safe as possible for users.
buffalobulletin.com
Go pig or go home: Mini pig and dog raise money on annual trip to Sturgis
GILLETTE —“The epic year.”. That’s what Debra Jo Chiapuzio is calling this year’s Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. At this year’s event, she will celebrate 20 years of attending the rally, her husband Jim will celebrate 28 years, their Labrador/Great Dane Emma Zen will celebrate her 15th year and Baby Banks, their miniature pig, rounds out the group with her 10th appearance in Sturgis. Combined, the family will have more than 70 years of experience at one of the largest motorcycle rallies in the world.
buffalobulletin.com
Veals get probation for 2021 incident in Bighorns
WORLAND — Father and son Niles Wesley Veal, 71, and Cody James Veal, 42, both of Sheridan County, received probation for charges that stemmed from an incident in the Bighorn Mountains in September 2021. The incident on Sept. 14, 2021, began with a call from the campground host for...
county17.com
C17 Crime Clips for Thursday, Aug. 4
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Property destruction, Aug. 3, College Park Circle, GPD. A city employee called the...
county17.com
C17 Crime Clips for Friday, Aug. 5
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Crash, Aug. 4, S. Garner Lake Road, GPD. No one was injured when...
county17.com
Arrests, Arraignments for Friday, Aug. 5
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
county17.com
Arrests, Arraignments for Thursday, Aug. 4
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
county17.com
C17 Crime Clips for Wednesday, Aug.3
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Crash, Aug. 2, S. Douglas Highway, GPD. A 36-year-old woman and a 6-month-old...
county17.com
Car, motorcycle collision sends at least 1 to hospital
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A car and a motorcycle were involved in the collision at Union Chapel Road and Sleepy Hollow Boulevard in Gillette Monday evening that necessitated emergency medical care for at least one man, according to local public safety scanner traffic. The man had sustained, at a minimum,...
county17.com
Man Life Flighted following motorcycle crash near Sleepy Hollow
Gillette, Wyo. — An 18-year-old man was flown to Montana with life-threatening injuries following a crash near Sleepy Hollow yesterday, a local law enforcement official said Tuesday. The crash occurred near the intersection of Sleepy Hollow Boulevard and Union Chapel Road around 6:40 p.m. on Aug. 1, according to...
