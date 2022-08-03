GILLETTE —“The epic year.”. That’s what Debra Jo Chiapuzio is calling this year’s Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. At this year’s event, she will celebrate 20 years of attending the rally, her husband Jim will celebrate 28 years, their Labrador/Great Dane Emma Zen will celebrate her 15th year and Baby Banks, their miniature pig, rounds out the group with her 10th appearance in Sturgis. Combined, the family will have more than 70 years of experience at one of the largest motorcycle rallies in the world.

GILLETTE, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO