Lainey Wilson returns to the road following her father’s health crisis: “I have seen the power of prayer”

Lainey Wilson Posts Photo of ‘My Deddy. My Cowboy,’ Asks for More Prayers After Canceling Shows
Lainey Wilson is asking fans for more prayers as her father continues to battle a "critical" health emergency that caused her to cancel two upcoming shows. The country hitmaker and Yellowstone actor turned to social media on Wednesday morning (July 27) to reveal that two concerts scheduled for the weekend could not go forward as planned.
Lainey Wilson Cancels Shows, Asks for Prayers Amid ‘Family Emergency’
Lainey Wilson is asking fans for prayers as the singer has been forced to cancel two upcoming shows in Iowa due to what she terms a "family emergency." The country singer and Yellowstone actor turned to social media on Wednesday morning (July 27) to share the news with fans, writing, "Due to a family emergency, I’m unable to play this weekend’s shows in Maquoketa, IA and Arnold Park, IA. I’m so sorry to cancel last minute, but please trust I would not be backing out if it weren’t critical."
Lainey Wilson’s Father Undergoes Surgery: ‘He Is Not Going Down Without a Fight’
Lainey Wilson's father has been fighting for his life over the past few days as she has repeatedly asked fans for prayers, and in a hopeful new Facebook post, her sister says he has undergone successful surgery, adding that "he is not going down without a fight." The country singer...
People
Lainey Wilson Asks Fans to 'Keep the Prayers Coming' for Her Dad amid Ongoing Health Issues
Lainey Wilson is sharing an update on her father Brian's health. In an Instagram video posted Wednesday with the caption, "Checkin' in with y'all," the 30-year-old country singer-songwriter thanked fans for their support, asked them to keep praying for him and announced she'll resume her scheduled tour dates to "make him proud."
