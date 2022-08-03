HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Debra Teufel with the Hutchinson-Reno County Chamber of Commerce is pleased with the movement on getting more hotel rooms in the Salt City. "I feel like I have been having meetings, maybe daily about the hotel room situation in Hutchinson and really some positive movement. Now, I've mentioned that there have been three hotel developers looking at this market, I would say two more seriously at this point. Both are intent on the model that works best for them to be profitable, but also the mix of other things that will make it all make sense."

