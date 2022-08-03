Read on greatbendpost.com
Homeward bound: Dog returns north after care in Great Bend
There is no distance some won't go to help an injured animal. In May, Cuba's Nicki Havel found a "pile" of dogs some 145 miles north of Great Bend, just outside Belleville in Republic County. Months later, and with the help of the Golden Belt Humane Society, the story has a happy ending. Two weeks ago, Havel adopted Maggie, the most seriously injured of the dogs she found that day.
Wet or dry: Party in the Park parade offers fun for all
Main Street has long been the hub of parades in Great Bend. City Coordinator Christina Hayes is trying to change that, if only for one day in August each summer. On Saturday, Aug. 13, the wet/dry parade returns to Veterans Park as part of Party in the Park. Hayes reiterates...
‘Brush Up Barton County’ with funds to freshen up homes
The "Brush Up Barton County" program exists in Barton County to provide paint and supplies to citizens to paint the exterior of their home. Last month, the program spearheaded by the Great Bend Economic Development extended assistance to their first house in Great Bend. The owner mentioned he wanted to...
In-state and out-of-state residents seeing McPherson as a stop for cost-effective fuel
It seems like we have been feeling the pain at the pump for ages now, but for travelers living or driving through the City of McPherson, they may be in for a nice surprise. According to AAA, on Friday August 5, the national price for a gallon of gas is about $4.11 a gallon, but right now, in McPherson Kansas, you can snag a gallon of gas for under 3 dollars.... and not just at one gas station either. There are a few stops providing some ease for your wallet.
Gas discount event Monday in Wichita
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — If you're headed to Wichita on Monday, here's a chance to save some money at the pump. "Americans for Prosperity is working along with JumpStart stores, because we do want to bring relief to high gas prices," said economist Michael Austin. "For 90 minutes at the JumpStart at 790 North Broadway, this Monday at 2 p.m., we will lower unleaded gas price to $2.38 a gallon. We want to show that Washington and coastal elites can't solve the problems we face. We the people are the solution."
🎤County Edition: Sheriff Brian Bellendir
Hear this week's County Edition show with Eagle Radio's Steve Webster and Barton County Sheriff Brian Bellendir that aired Aug. 4, 2022. The County Edition program airs every Thursday at 11:05 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
Russell Fire Dept. awarded equipment for hazardous materials
The City of Russell Fire Department has been awarded a $5,127.00 grant to purchase hazmat equipment from the Kansas Pipeline Association, this equipment will enhance the department’s ability to respond to hazardous materials events. The Kansas Pipeline Association provided funds for the department to purchase:. • 3- Pro Drum...
Teufel: Two hotel projects are moving, the hope is to get both
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Debra Teufel with the Hutchinson-Reno County Chamber of Commerce is pleased with the movement on getting more hotel rooms in the Salt City. "I feel like I have been having meetings, maybe daily about the hotel room situation in Hutchinson and really some positive movement. Now, I've mentioned that there have been three hotel developers looking at this market, I would say two more seriously at this point. Both are intent on the model that works best for them to be profitable, but also the mix of other things that will make it all make sense."
Great Bend Chamber coffee hour (8/4)
Doors open at 9 a.m. and the program starts at 9:30 a.m. – Join in-person or watch virtually on Facebook LIVE & YouTube. Azria Health Woodhaven provides excellence at every level, delivering exceptional service to each individual – from their inviting welcome program to their individualized care planes. They are with you every step of the way. Their team considers every detail in making you feel at home, providing a high level of personal attention. The entire Azria Health Woodhaven experience is designed to encourage social activity and maintain regimens that foster health and well-being.
Bat Cats rout Wichita Black Sox 16-5
The Great Bend Bat Cats defeated the Wichita Black Sox 16-5 on day two of the SummberBall Showdown in Goddard Thursday night. The Bat Cats Struck for 6-runs in the first inning, then added three more in the in the third for a 9-0 lead and cruised the rest of the way to end pool play with a record of 1-1.
Bat Cats move on with 4-3 victory
GODDARD — The Great Bend Bat Cats have advanced to the quarterfinals of the Summerball Showdown in Goddard with a 4-3 victory over the Kansas Curve Friday night. The Bat Cats (32-12) scored 2-runs in both the seventh and eighth innings to take a 4-1 lead, then held on in the ninth as the Curve scored 2-runs to make the final 4-3.
Rolling Sculpture car show returns to Barton Co. Historical Society
Tap on the brakes and park it at the 10th annual Rolling Sculpture Car Show on the Barton County Historical Society’s grounds on Saturday, Aug. 20 from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Admission to the museum grounds is free and concessions will be provided by 32 degrees of Rush Center.
The Beauty Bar welcomes new stylist Schwager
The Beauty Bar announced that Amy Schwager will be returning as a stylist. Lexie Schneider, owner, says they are so excited to have Amy’s expertise and energy back at the salon. Amy is a Barton County native where her and her husband are raising their two children. She will...
Great Bend downtown building hoping to add 15-17 apartments
Last September, the City of Great Bend approved an application to apply for a Moderate Income Housing grant on behalf of the Great Bend Economic Development. The Kansas Housing Resources Corporation provides grants to cities with populations fewer than 60,000. If awarded, the grant would offset the cost to renovate...
Man killed in bicycle crash in Hutchinson
A Hutchinson man died when an SUV crashed into his bicycle Thursday evening.
Kansas bicyclist killed after struck by SUV in Hutchinson
RENO COUNTY — A Kansas man riding a bicycle died in an accident just after 8p.m. Thursday in Hutchinson. A Hyundai Tucson driven by 56-year-old Laurie Hinderliter of Hutchinson was northbound on Severance Street and struck 46-year-old Heath Volkman of Hutchinson on his bicycle at the 10th Street intersection, according to Hutchinson Police Capt. Michael Collins,
Ellis County voter turnout highest in years; commission races tight
Ellis County voter turnout was nearly 50% in Tuesday’s primary election. According to unofficial results Tuesday, 9,467 of the 19,324 registered voters in Ellis County cast a ballot on or before election day for a voter turnout of 48.99%. The two contested races in Ellis County were among Republicans...
Sunflower’s autism program extends reach in service area
The local Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) program continues to expand its reach and now serves children with autism in Lyons and Larned. ABA is designed for children diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder. Sunflower Early Education Center, Great Bend, is one of the few entities in Kansas that offers the specialized therapies.
Kansas mother, daughter hit by car are set to be released from hospital in less than 2 weeks
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KAKE) - A mother and daughter from Nickerson who, along with two other family members, where hit by a car in Louisville, Kentucky, last month are set to be released from the hospital in less than two weeks to start rehabilitation at home. A family member said on...
Reif ready to serve northern Barton County as new commissioner
No local race in the 2022 primary election featured more candidates than the Barton County Commission, District 1 race. With Kirby Krier not seeking reelection, five and then four candidates had their hats in the ring on Election Day. Hoisington's Duane Reif thanked voters after edging out Linda Moeder for the job.
