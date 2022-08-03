ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barton County, KS

Great Bend Post

Homeward bound: Dog returns north after care in Great Bend

There is no distance some won't go to help an injured animal. In May, Cuba's Nicki Havel found a "pile" of dogs some 145 miles north of Great Bend, just outside Belleville in Republic County. Months later, and with the help of the Golden Belt Humane Society, the story has a happy ending. Two weeks ago, Havel adopted Maggie, the most seriously injured of the dogs she found that day.
GREAT BEND, KS
KAKE TV

In-state and out-of-state residents seeing McPherson as a stop for cost-effective fuel

It seems like we have been feeling the pain at the pump for ages now, but for travelers living or driving through the City of McPherson, they may be in for a nice surprise. According to AAA, on Friday August 5, the national price for a gallon of gas is about $4.11 a gallon, but right now, in McPherson Kansas, you can snag a gallon of gas for under 3 dollars.... and not just at one gas station either. There are a few stops providing some ease for your wallet.
MCPHERSON, KS
Barton County, KS
Kansas State
Kansas Pets & Animals
Kansas Lifestyle
Great Bend Post

Gas discount event Monday in Wichita

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — If you're headed to Wichita on Monday, here's a chance to save some money at the pump. "Americans for Prosperity is working along with JumpStart stores, because we do want to bring relief to high gas prices," said economist Michael Austin. "For 90 minutes at the JumpStart at 790 North Broadway, this Monday at 2 p.m., we will lower unleaded gas price to $2.38 a gallon. We want to show that Washington and coastal elites can't solve the problems we face. We the people are the solution."
WICHITA, KS
Great Bend Post

Russell Fire Dept. awarded equipment for hazardous materials

The City of Russell Fire Department has been awarded a $5,127.00 grant to purchase hazmat equipment from the Kansas Pipeline Association, this equipment will enhance the department’s ability to respond to hazardous materials events. The Kansas Pipeline Association provided funds for the department to purchase:. • 3- Pro Drum...
RUSSELL, KS
Hutch Post

Teufel: Two hotel projects are moving, the hope is to get both

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Debra Teufel with the Hutchinson-Reno County Chamber of Commerce is pleased with the movement on getting more hotel rooms in the Salt City. "I feel like I have been having meetings, maybe daily about the hotel room situation in Hutchinson and really some positive movement. Now, I've mentioned that there have been three hotel developers looking at this market, I would say two more seriously at this point. Both are intent on the model that works best for them to be profitable, but also the mix of other things that will make it all make sense."
HUTCHINSON, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Chamber coffee hour (8/4)

Doors open at 9 a.m. and the program starts at 9:30 a.m. – Join in-person or watch virtually on Facebook LIVE & YouTube. Azria Health Woodhaven provides excellence at every level, delivering exceptional service to each individual – from their inviting welcome program to their individualized care planes. They are with you every step of the way. Their team considers every detail in making you feel at home, providing a high level of personal attention. The entire Azria Health Woodhaven experience is designed to encourage social activity and maintain regimens that foster health and well-being.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Bat Cats rout Wichita Black Sox 16-5

The Great Bend Bat Cats defeated the Wichita Black Sox 16-5 on day two of the SummberBall Showdown in Goddard Thursday night. The Bat Cats Struck for 6-runs in the first inning, then added three more in the in the third for a 9-0 lead and cruised the rest of the way to end pool play with a record of 1-1.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Bat Cats move on with 4-3 victory

GODDARD — The Great Bend Bat Cats have advanced to the quarterfinals of the Summerball Showdown in Goddard with a 4-3 victory over the Kansas Curve Friday night. The Bat Cats (32-12) scored 2-runs in both the seventh and eighth innings to take a 4-1 lead, then held on in the ninth as the Curve scored 2-runs to make the final 4-3.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

The Beauty Bar welcomes new stylist Schwager

The Beauty Bar announced that Amy Schwager will be returning as a stylist. Lexie Schneider, owner, says they are so excited to have Amy’s expertise and energy back at the salon. Amy is a Barton County native where her and her husband are raising their two children. She will...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Kansas bicyclist killed after struck by SUV in Hutchinson

RENO COUNTY — A Kansas man riding a bicycle died in an accident just after 8p.m. Thursday in Hutchinson. A Hyundai Tucson driven by 56-year-old Laurie Hinderliter of Hutchinson was northbound on Severance Street and struck 46-year-old Heath Volkman of Hutchinson on his bicycle at the 10th Street intersection, according to Hutchinson Police Capt. Michael Collins,
HUTCHINSON, KS
Great Bend Post

Sunflower’s autism program extends reach in service area

The local Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) program continues to expand its reach and now serves children with autism in Lyons and Larned. ABA is designed for children diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder. Sunflower Early Education Center, Great Bend, is one of the few entities in Kansas that offers the specialized therapies.
LARNED, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

