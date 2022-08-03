Indiana Task Force 1 continues search and rescue after Kentucky floods

Read on cbs4indy.com
Related
cbs4indy.com
Indiana Task Force 1 remains in Kentucky, more rain expected
EASTERN KENTUCKY – Indiana Task Force 1 has been in Kentucky since July 28 to support search and rescue efforts following record flooding. As of August 5, the team is on standby for more rainfall expected over the weekend. The team has been fighting heavy rainfall since being there,...
More storms bring renewed flood threat in hard-hit Kentucky
Thunderstorms on Friday brought a renewed threat of flooding to parts of Kentucky ravaged by high water a week ago. The National Weather Service issued a flood watch through Saturday morning for nearly the entire state. As residents continued cleaning up from the late July floods that killed at least...
WIFR
‘I felt helpless’: Kentucky family survives floods after stranded on hill for 16 hours
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - A woman in Kentucky is sharing her harrowing story of how she escaped rising floodwaters last week with her grandmother. Naomie Williams told WKYT that she was with her 82-year-old grandmother, Carylon, when the flooding started in their southeastern Kentucky neighborhood. “When we walked...
Search, rescue efforts end after eastern Kentucky flooding
The search and rescue effort to locate people stranded or injured by the devastating Eastern Kentucky flooding has concluded, Governor Beshear said Thursday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs4indy.com
Indiana steps up as Kentucky battles heavy rain and floods
INDIANAPOLIS — It’s been a little more than a week since Indiana Task Force 1 was deployed to Kentucky. Crews left Indiana on July 28 to help with search and rescue efforts in the state after heavy rain and devastating floods. Right now, there’s no set return date...
Farmer’s Almanac Predicts the First Frost Dates of 2022 in Tri-State Area: Indiana, Kentucky, & Illinois
Farmer’s Almanac Predicts the First and Last Frost Dates for the Tri-State. Here we are, sweating through one of the hottest summers in recent years, and I'm already talking about frost. What in the world is wrong with me? I know it seems strange, but Fall really isn't that far away. Before you know it, we all be bundled up, cheering for our team under those 'Friday night lights.' One indication that Fall has officially arrived is the appearance of frost.
PHOTOS: Here’s how eastern Kentucky looks after devastating floods
Homes are gone, and lives will never be the same. Ohio Valley Resource Data Reporter Justin Hicks has been cataloguing scenes from the cleanup.
cbs4indy.com
Storm chances Sunday for Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Storms will be scattered throughout our Sunday with highs in the low 90s and a heat index near triple digits. Hot and muggy weather is underway!. Sunday will be a bit more active than our Saturday. A line of showers and thunderstorms will roll through in the afternoon and evening hours. By 8 p.m. we may be looking at more organize storms around central Indiana.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Abandoned mines and poor oversight worsened Kentucky flooding, attorneys say
As eastern Kentuckians continue to search for missing loved ones, muck out their homes and prepare for more rain, they are beginning to ask who could be at fault for this past week's deadly flooding and whether it was a natural disaster or one caused by the coal mines that have drastically reshaped and scarred the landscape.
hazard-herald.com
Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Kentucky
Compiled a list of counties with the most born and bred residents in Kentucky using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
cbs4indy.com
Drought conditions improve in the last week
INDIANAPOLIS – Good news! Over the last week, we have picked up enough rain for our drought monitor to show improvement across Indiana! With the several rounds of showers and storms, we have added to our rainfall totals, improving our drought conditions. Since June 1, we have picked up 4.81″ of rainfall. We are still running almost 5″ below where we should have since June 1, however.
Record floods strand 1K people in Death Valley National Park
DEATH VALLEY NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — Record rainfall Friday trigged flash floods at Death Valley National Park that swept away cars, closed all roads and stranded hundreds of visitors and workers. There were no immediate reports of injuries but roughly 60 vehicles were buried in mud and debris...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLWT 5
PHOTOS: A look at damage across Eastern Kentucky amid catastrophic flooding
Communities across eastern Kentucky were ravaged by catastrophic flooding over the past several days, with some being completely wiped out. Here's a look at the damage caused by the historic flooding event.
‘We’re tough people’: Kentucky flood victims share their experiences
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WJHL) – Even though it’s been a week since flooding devasted eastern Kentucky, the terror of the flood is a memory many will never forget. “My son hollered, ‘Mom get out, get out now,’ and by the time I walked out it was just going over the porch and everything it almost […]
A father of 5 is among at least 37 dead in the Kentucky floods as battered infrastructure hampers search for the missing
Gabriel Hensley, a father of five who stopped to help an injured driver and was later swept away by floodwaters himself was found dead this week, as the storm damage across eastern Kentucky complicates efforts to find the many people still unaccounted for.
More rain, more bodies in flooded Kentucky mountain towns
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Another round of rainstorms hit flooded Kentucky mountain communities Monday as more bodies emerged from the sodden landscape, and the governor warned that high winds could bring another threat — falling trees and utility poles. Gov. Andy Beshear said the death toll rose to 37 while hundreds of people remained unaccounted for five days after one of the nation’s poorest regions was swamped by nearly a foot of rain. The water poured down hillsides and into valleys and hollows, engulfing entire towns. Mudslides marooned some people on steep slopes. Beshear suggested many of the unaccounted for would be located when cellphone service resumes. “When cell service gets back up, we do see a whole lot of people finding people they love and care about, so looking forward to those stories,” he said.
kentuckytoday.com
West Nile virus popping up again in Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – West Nile virus has started appearing in Kentucky once again this year, and although there are no vaccines to prevent it nor medications to treat it, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says there are steps you can take to prevent infection. Louisville...
Inspired Living: Six Summer Festivals in Indiana
Summer is coming to a close, but there’s still time to enjoy some fun, out-of-the-ordinary festivals with your family. With names like Augustravaganza, SausageFest, and POOCHELLA, here are six fun festivals in Indiana worth checking out.Founder and CEO of Indy Maven, Leslie Bailey shares more on each of these events.
WIBC.com
Farmers’ Almanac Anticipates A “Bone-Chilling Winter” For Indiana
Get ready for an “unreasonably cold and snowy” winter. The Farmers’ Almanac released their 2022-2023 winter forecast and it has predicted a bone-chilling winter. They say you should prepare to shake, shiver and shovel!. The annual American publication has been producing weather prognosis since 1818. The National...
Mystery Falls-The Stunning Kentucky Waterfall You Can Only Get to By Boat
Kentucky is full of stunning spots and scenic secrets, and this may just be one of Kentucky's best-kept secrets!. There's just something magical about waterfalls. Many people love finding a good waterfall to sit and enjoy for a while. In Kentucky, there are several stunning waterfalls just waiting for you to find them. Several beautiful Kentucky waterfalls are located in the Lake Cumberland area.
Comments / 0