Kansas voters resoundingly protect their access to abortion

Read on www.wvua23.com
Related
wvua23.com
School leaders to parents: Being in class first day is imperative
School systems around West Alabama are reminding parents that having their children attend the first days of school isn’t a suggestion: It’s mandatory. A system’s federal funding is based on attendance, and the first 20 days of the school year is how the government determines how much money those schools get.
wvua23.com
Alabama hosting law enforcement, dog teams for explosives training
Fifteen dog teams from across Alabama and Mississippi are in Tuscaloosa for a three-day training offered by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. The University of Alabama is hosting the Department of Homeland Security’s Regional Explosives Detection Dog Initiative. REDDI is a program designed to enhance the abilities of police departments to detect bombs and improvised explosive devices.
Comments / 0