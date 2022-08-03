Read on www.architecturaldigest.com
Woman shocked by cultural differences moving to Iowa from California
surprised woman smilingPhoto by Vinicius Wiesehofer (Unsplash) A woman moved from California to Iowa and was shocked by the cultural differences. The following video was posted by Katie Bishop on TikTok.
I’m a thrifty shopper – three items I no longer buy and what I now use saving me $100s a year on my grocery bill
MAKING changes to your shopping could not only help save the planet but save you money as well. Getting benefits from the government or cutting your weekly spending bill are some rewards you may get by changing your consumer habits. Eco-friendly savings pro Kathryn Kellogg, who is known as “goingzerowaste_”...
How tin foil can keep your home cool during a heatwave
The UK could see its hottest day on record this week, with temperatures forecast to hit up to 41C (106F).The Met Office has issued a red extreme heat warning for Monday and Tuesday in much of England, including London, the southeast, and as far north as York and Manchester. As the mercury rises, many people are looking for unorthodox ways to keep cool amid the rising mercury. While fans and cooling devices may play a central role, an unlikely kitchen staple can also offer some respite from the oppressive heat. Aluminium foil is both pliable, cheap and highly resistant...
See Inside This Experimental Off-Grid Cabin With No Bedrooms or Doors
What does it look like when a home’s interior is more important than its exterior? Steven Holl Architects, a New York–based firm, provided one answer to that question through their design of a secluded cabin, in Rhinebeck, New York. Completed in 2016, the home was recently featured in the newest episode of Unique Spaces, a YouTube series for AD. “We were interested in the interiors, and we called the projects ‘Explorations of In,’’’ Steven Holl, principal architect, says of the project in the video.
Before and After: A Zero-Cost, 10-Minute Reorganization Turns a Messy Drawer into a Tidy One
Buying organizing products is fun, but it’s far too easy for them to turn into a distraction that hinders efforts to get rid of things and wastes money. This is why organizing experts stress the importance of decluttering before buying containers and organizing products. When you wait until you’ve thinned out your belongings and then categorized them, you ensure that you won’t be neatly storing items you should have gotten rid of, and you can measure and buy precisely the containers you need.
This Apartment in Madrid Packs a Punch in Just 970 Square Feet
In this apartment in Madrid’s Salamanca neighborhood, what was once a forgettable office has become, thanks to Estudio Rebuelta, a modern light-filled sanctuary. The detail-filled 970-square-foot apartment offers an appealingly fresh take on urban life for its owner. “Our goals were to connect the various spaces in the apartment...
The Godfather House Is Now on Airbnb
Airbnb’s latest listing is The Godfather house. Diehard fans of the film have an opportunity to spend a summer getaway in the English Tudor that served as the exterior of Vito Corleone’s home in the iconic 1972 mafia movie. In celebration of the 50th anniversary of the film’s release, the 6,248 square-foot Staten Island manse will be available for a 30-night Airbnb booking at $50 per night during the month of August.
EXCLUSIVE: Inside Martha Stewart's intimate 81st birthday dinner at her home in Maine where the lifestyle goddess treated pals to lobster, caviar-filled potatoes and her own chardonnay
Martha Stewart celebrated her 81st birthday at her estate in Seal Harbor, Maine with her closest pals. The icon spoke exclusively to DailyMail.com about her party, revealing that she rang in her birthday with a dinner party for 20 at her home Skylands, which is just outside Acadia National Park.
The Aboveground Pool Is Chic Now
Swimming pools seem like a great idea when a summer heat wave hits, but with the excavation and expense involved in the construction of a traditional in-ground pool, they don’t provide a last-minute solution. That’s why a once-maligned marvel of early-20th-century design—the aboveground pool—is finally enjoying its moment.
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Has Amazing Home Markdowns
All products featured on Architectural Digest are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Starting today, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale will finally be opening to the general public. While early access to the sale opened up for...
Walmart has epic summer deals on patio furniture, grills and more—save up to 20% now
Walmart is offering huge summer deals on patio essentials right now. Shop markdowns on outdoor furniture, grills and more.
Tom Sachs Premieres First U.S. Furniture Show in 20 Years, Blu Dot Launches Bedding Line, and More News
From significant business changes to noteworthy product launches, there’s always something new happening in the world of design. In this biweekly roundup, AD PRO has everything you need to know. Business. Emerald Holding adds wholesale marketplace Bulletin Inc. to its portfolio. Emerald Holding, parent company of NY NOW, acquired...
Are You Ready for a Paisley Print Comeback?
All products featured on Architectural Digest are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Whether you want it back or not, paisley print is going to be the next pattern to experience a revival wave. With the...
The Best Nonstick Cookware Sets, Tested by Allrecipes
We made countless omelets and pots of rice pilaf to test which nonstick cookware sets are really the best of the best, with the Farberware Dishwasher Safe Nonstick Cookware Pots and Pans Set fighting its way to the top. Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by...
Sofia Vergara’s Beverly Hills Home Is For Sale and More Real Estate News
From high-profile design commissions to exciting listings, there is always something new happening in the world of real estate. In this roundup, AD PRO has everything you need to know. On the market. Sofia Vergara selling Beverly Hills home for $19.6M. Hollywood lovebirds Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello are flying...
Can Buyback Programs, AI, and Blockchain Rid the Industry of Knockoff Furniture?
Buy now for unlimited access and all of the benefits that only members get to experience. Dupes, replicas, reproductions, knockoffs. Whatever you call them and however you feel about them, counterfeit designs have been around as long as there have been designs to copy. Knockoffs have remained a persistent problem across the entire design industry, from fashion to furniture, because they’re low-cost and widely available alternatives to pricey iconic pieces. Talk to brand owners, and they’ll tell you the appetite for knockoff furniture has grown insatiable in recent years, thanks to factors like lengthy lead times from manufacturers, poorly regulated e-commerce platforms, and a white-hot resale market still booming from the Great Redecoration.
Overhead Lofts Leveled Up These 6 Renovated Homes
Overhead lofts can be a lifesaver for those of us living in small spaces. Whether they serve as an office for a work-from-home job, a space for a bed, or just some extra room for storage, even if they are somewhat unorthodox, overhead lofts have tons of potential. Below, we round up some wonderful spaces featured on Clever that prove just that. From a compact Los Angeles studio to a bright and airy Australia home, it’s crystal clear that overhead lofts are just as useful as they are unique.
Keep your dorm spotless with these 25 items under $25
Organizing all your things in a dorm room can be a huge task. And to make matters trickier, dorm rooms are typically very, very small. We asked experts to help us pick out 25 of the absolute best dorm room organizers, all priced under $25.
Shop the Best Early Prime Day Deals Under $100
All products featured on Architectural Digest are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. If you’re anything like us, then you appreciate a good deal—and the thrill of the hunt never gets old. So, searching for the...
Sales are soaring for Tui but the cost of living crisis could soon bite
Results this week will reveal the tour giant’s post-Covid boom, but what might a deep recession do to holiday bookings?
