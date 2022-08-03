Buy now for unlimited access and all of the benefits that only members get to experience. Dupes, replicas, reproductions, knockoffs. Whatever you call them and however you feel about them, counterfeit designs have been around as long as there have been designs to copy. Knockoffs have remained a persistent problem across the entire design industry, from fashion to furniture, because they’re low-cost and widely available alternatives to pricey iconic pieces. Talk to brand owners, and they’ll tell you the appetite for knockoff furniture has grown insatiable in recent years, thanks to factors like lengthy lead times from manufacturers, poorly regulated e-commerce platforms, and a white-hot resale market still booming from the Great Redecoration.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 15 DAYS AGO