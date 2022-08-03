Soaring Eagle Casino announces exciting news for football fans

Read on www.woodtv.com
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersUtica, MI
The Weeknd brings spectacle of blinding lights to Detroit with After Hours Til Dawn tourAndrew RothDetroit, MI
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is BreathtakingTravel MavenAtlanta, MI
10 Places in Michigan That are Almost too Beautiful to be RealTravel MavenMichigan State
Despite Controversy, Detroit City Council Approves $60 Million In Property Tax BreaksTaxBuzzDetroit, MI
deadlinedetroit.com
Video: 2 Minutes With A Detroit Bar Owner in Eastern Market on Covid, Lions Tailgating
Erik Olson, a big, imposing figure with the gift of shmooze, was sitting at a table outside his bar in Eastern Market last Saturday when I stopped by. For about nine years Olson, 50, has owned Thomas Magee's Sporting House Whiskey Bar in Eastern Market at 1408 E. Fisher Fwy. In recent times, Covid has presented business challenges. But he says things are getting back to normal, and he's looking forward to the Detroit Lions tailgaters in Eastern Market on Sundays, some of whom come to his bar during or after the game.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Vote 4 The Best: Top 10 burger spots in Metro Detroit
The 2022 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!. Here’s the winning list of the best burger spots in Metro Detroit, as voted by the fans. Top 10 burger spots in Metro Detroit:. 1. Big...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Vote 4 The Best: Top 10 food trucks in Metro Detroit
The 2022 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!. Here’s a look at the best food trucks in Metro Detroit, as voted by the fans. Top 10 Food Trucks in Metro Detroit:. 1. Rise &...
ClickOnDetroit.com
🔒 10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit
DETROIT – Summer isn’t over yet with plenty of festivals to take the family to this weekend. Monroe County Fair (Monroe County Fairgrounds), through Saturday 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.: The annual fair is one of Michigan’s oldest but it’s still shining as bright as ever. This year’s theme is “Diamonds are Fair-ever” as it celebrates its 75th year. On Friday, catch all the rip-roaring action at the monster truck show. On Saturday, the legendary band Tesla will be rocking out the fair for its finale. General admission for the fair is $7 for adults and $4 for children 6-12. Separate tickets required for big shows. Full schedule and more info here.
EAT Detroit event comes back in a big way, despite rain and power outages
Nearly 1,000 ticket holders descended on downtown Detroit on Wednesday for an evening of restaurant wandering, sampling signature food and drinks to benefit charity. Diners enjoyed herbed-crusted lamb chops, oversized meatballs with house marinara and truffle arancini (rice balls), and plenty more. After a two-year absence because of the pandemic, EAT Detroit, a roaming culinary feast...
Detroit News
Saginaw native who wanted to be a Temptation as a kid now stars in musical
Harrell Holmes Jr., a Saginaw native starring in the touring production of "Ain't Too Proud," which arrives Tuesday at the Detroit Opera House, had never done a musical but when the chance arose to join the Tony Award-winning musical about the Temptations, he jumped at it. And for good reason....
Detroit-based barbecue joint Bert's Marketplace now has a stand at Comerica Park
Sniff the air at Comerica Park during game days and special events and you might get a whiff of the signature barbecue of a well-known Eastern Market joint. A single weekend pop-up of tasty barbecue in June at Comerica Park from the legendary Bert's Marketplace appears to have been a hit.
Detroit News
Temptations' 'Ain't Too Proud' musical finally arrives where it all started: Detroit
It's been more than three years since "Ain't Too Proud," the Tony Award-winning musical about Detroit's own Temptations, made its Broadway debut and Otis Williams, the group's sole surviving founding member, still gets emotional every time he sees it. "I can't believe that my life story is on Broadway, traveling...
deadlinedetroit.com
Nonprofit to Revive Storied Jazz Club on Detroit's West Side
A long-shuttered Detroit jazz club that hosted greats like John Coltrane, Miles Davis and Yusef Lateef could reopen by 2025, bringing what one resident calls a "spark" to a neglected portion of the west side. The non-profit Detroit Sound Conservancy's effort to rehab the Blue Bird Inn on Tireman gets...
restaurantclicks.com
The Ultimate Guide to Korean BBQ in Detroit
Korean restaurants often offer a variety of different dine-in experiences. Some offer fusion foods; some offer DIY Korean BBQ combos. Depending on what you’re in the mood for, it can be hard to decide where to eat. If you live in Detroit, you may already know of some top Korean restaurants in the area.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Enjoy blues, brews and BBQ all at one festival
You can listen to some great blues music, sip on a cold beer and dig into some delicious BBQ this weekend at a big festival in Westland. The big Blues, Brews and Barbecue festival will fill Thomas H. Brown Central Park on Ford Road. Westland Mayor Bill Wild said the event is back and bigger than ever.
Famous People You May See in Flint, MI This Weekend
Really Cool Comic Con happens this weekend in Flint, MI. Coming up this Saturday and Sunday, August 6th and 7th, 2022, Really Cool Comic Con will be hitting the Dort Event Center in Flint, Michigan. Really Cool Comic Con is set to feature comics, toys, artists, celebrity guests, video games, table gaming, cosplay, Pokemon, Funko Pops, cards, and pop culture collectibles.
wrif.com
New Michigan Vernors Flavor is Finally Available – And It’s for Locals Only
If you’re a Michigan native and have never tasted Vernors, well, then I’m just going to have to take your Michigander card away. Sorry, but you have to taste Vernors as a Michigander, or else you just aren’t the real deal. Now, Vernors has finally released its...
wdet.org
Black-operated marina welcomes Detroiters to the water
The City of Detroit sits on a major waterway connected to a whole other country. Not just that, but the water connects the city to other port cities like Cleveland and Buffalo. Native Detroiter and operator of Riverside Marina Jason McGuire believes the boating culture can grow and thrive, especially...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan freshman WR Amorion Walker is turning heads as freak athlete
Michigan may have found a diamond in the rough in its 2022 recruiting class. Amorion Walker was just a 3-star prospect out of Ponchatoula (Louisiana), but he’s turning heads in Wolverines camp. Five-star cornerback Will Johnson calls Walker, “the freakiest athlete I’ve been around,” per Alejandro Zuniga of The...
fox2detroit.com
Father of college football standout killed in drive-by: 'They took him from me'
DETROIT (FOX 2) - In the blink of a muzzle flash – Eyquan Cobb’s life was over. "I done cried and cried and cried and I can't do no more," said Edward Cobb, his father. "I just loved my son. And they took him from me, and he was on his way to the NFL."
Stephanie Mills, George Benson To Headline At Jazz On The River Event In Trenton
TRENTON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — The sound of smooth jazz is making a comeback for the 25th annual Jazz on the River event this weekend. The free event will be held from 1:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 6 and 7 at Elizabeth Park (4461 Elizabeth Drive in Trenton). It will feature singer-songwriter Stephanie Mills and singer-guitarist George Benson, who will close out the shows on Saturday and Sunday respectively. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 18: Stephanie Mills performs onstage during DesignCare 2022 Gala to benefit the HollyRod Foundation on June 18, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tiffany Rose/Getty Images...
deadlinedetroit.com
A Slice of Local History: Detroit's 'Freaky Deaky' Disco Dance in the 70s Led To Jealous-Lover Killings
Bless the Detroit Free Press for digging up a 1970s article on the "Freaky Deaky" dance that swept Detroit at the time. On Sunday, the Freep republished an edited version of the 1978 article which talks about the disco dance "which has swept the local clubs, has been implicated in at least three jealous-lover killings and has prompted a Detroit city councilman to ponder banning the moves." Many believe the dance started in New York.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Vote 4 The Best: Top 10 independent pizza spots in Metro Detroit
The 2022 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!. Here’s the list of the winning independent pizza joints in Metro Detroit, as voted by the fans. Top 10 independent pizza spots in Metro Detroit:. 1....
Vernors first new flavor in decades hits stores this week for Michiganders only
Get ready to be among the first in the nation to try a new flavor of Vernors. The Detroit original is coming out this week with its first pop flavor in decades, Black Cherry Ginger. The new flavor, which is not replacing Vernors ginger ale, will be available for a...
