The word “perm” really seems to rattle some people. For some, it can be a throwback to a time of sizzling your hair to a crisp until it was big and burnt. It evokes images of mullets, Sarah Jessica Parker in Girls Just Wanna Have Fun, Meg Ryan in her Iconic Era. Even the villain in Legally Blonde famously had a perm and that was the source of her downfall. The perm got a bad wrap for a while there, and… kind of deserved it. Much like all good things, we used it until it fell deeply out of style, and the term “perm” was as gauche as acid-wash jeans. But for those naysayers, it’s time to shut your little horsey mouths: The perm is back, baby, and better than ever.

HAIR CARE ・ 4 DAYS AGO