Hair Care

shefinds

Hair Stylists Agree: These 3 Short Hairstyles Add Years To Your Look

While there are plenty of summer styles to try that can give a youthful and radiant look, there are others that experts recommend avoiding when making your next salon appointment. The best anti-aging hairstyles frame your face and highlight your best features, such as your eyes, cheekbones, jawline, etc. Others, that might overpower your bone structure or draw more attention to wrinkles, can often be shorter cuts. With that said, we checked in with professional hair stylists and hair experts for 3 hairstyles to avoid over 40 this summer and why. Read on for tips and suggestions from Dani Everson, professional hair stylist and owner of Clementine’s Salon and Ghanima Abdullah, hair expert and cosmetologist at The Right Hairstyles.
HAIR CARE
NYLON

Gigi Hadid Is Launching Her Own Fashion Line

Gigi Hadid is launching her own fashion line. On Thursday, August 4, the model-turned-entrepreneur took to Instagram to reveal her latest project: Guest In Residence, a knitwear-focused clothing brand. Hadid’s Instagram bio states that she’s the founder and creative director. “been workin on something …. with love, @guestinresidence...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Refinery29

The Return of the Perm

The word “perm” really seems to rattle some people. For some, it can be a throwback to a time of sizzling your hair to a crisp until it was big and burnt. It evokes images of mullets, Sarah Jessica Parker in Girls Just Wanna Have Fun, Meg Ryan in her Iconic Era. Even the villain in Legally Blonde famously had a perm and that was the source of her downfall. The perm got a bad wrap for a while there, and… kind of deserved it. Much like all good things, we used it until it fell deeply out of style, and the term “perm” was as gauche as acid-wash jeans. But for those naysayers, it’s time to shut your little horsey mouths: The perm is back, baby, and better than ever.
HAIR CARE
NYLON

Doja Cat Debuted A Fresh Buzz Cut On Instagram

Who doesn’t love a good hair transformation? Brunettes go blonde. Blondes go red. Long goes short. People get bangs, then get side bangs. Celebrities in particular are wont to swing boldly and frequently between hair colors and styles, whether it’s for a role, to signify a new era, or just to keep things interesting. Yesterday however, Doja Cat made the most dramatic hair transformation of all by shaving her head into a fresh buzz cut. She then took to Instagram Live to reveal her new look to her fans and sharing how she was “obsessed” with her new look.
HAIR CARE
Maya Devi

Goat gives birth to offspring with 'human-like' features

A goat gave birth to a baby with a rare "humanoid" appearance in the Cachar district of the north-eastern state of Assam in India. This incident took place in Gangapur village in Dholai Vidhan Sabha Constituency in December 2021. Shankar Das, who owns the goat, was left stunned by the turn of events.
SheKnows

Target Just Put Nearly 1,000 Summer Dresses on Sale Starting at $9 — These 8 Are Worth Buying ASAP

Click here to read the full article. It’s seriously HOT outside, so clearly summer is in full swing. You can beat the heat and look good doing it when you start filling your closet with breathable, lightweight shift dresses that don’t cling to your body but instead gently drape over it. The best place to find these flattering styles? Target, of course. The store is a haven of affordable fashion, from shirts to shorts and everything in between, but lately, its collection of summer dresses has caught our attention. There are so many cute and breathable styles to shop for. In...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Inside Martha Stewart's intimate 81st birthday dinner at her home in Maine where the lifestyle goddess treated pals to lobster, caviar-filled potatoes and her own chardonnay

Martha Stewart celebrated her 81st birthday at her estate in Seal Harbor, Maine with her closest pals. The icon spoke exclusively to DailyMail.com about her party, revealing that she rang in her birthday with a dinner party for 20 at her home Skylands, which is just outside Acadia National Park.
CELEBRITIES
NYLON

Imaan Hammam Would Like To Have Her Own Hair Care Line One Day

Imaan Hammam is one of those models who’s truly impossible to miss in the fashion world. If you haven’t seen her walking in every major runway from Versace and Fendi, to Alexander McQueen and Tory Burch, you’ve seen her at the Met Gala or in street style galleries. She’s not only everywhere, she’s also easy to pick out of a crowd by her signature, beautiful curly head of hair.
HAIR CARE
NYLON

Halina Reijn On The Underlying Social Commentary Of 'Bodies Bodies Bodies'

In A24’s newest slasher-comedy cum social commentary film, Bodies Bodies Bodies, a group of wealthy young friends mysteriously die one by one as they camp out in one of their parents’ mansions during the course of a weekend storm. As the remaining friends frantically try to figure out who the murderer is before becoming victims themselves, the cracks in their somewhat superficial relationships are revealed, and the degree to which garden variety narcissism has infected their social scene becomes ever more (and humorously) apparent.
MOVIES
ohmymag.co.uk

These are the 3 most selfish zodiac signs

Haven’t we all been selfish at least once in our lives? Whether deliberately or unknowingly, selfishness reflects our deepest desires to take up what we want without a thought about others. Selfishness can be deep-rooted or come out on occasions. But people can be selfish because of their zodiac signs as well. Here are the 3 most selfish zodiac signs that you might want to watch out for.
LIFESTYLE
Fatherly

How French Parents Sleep Train Their Babies

The French don’t necessarily sleep train their kids, but that doesn’t mean they can’t teach American parents a thing or two about getting a baby to sleep. After all, Pamela Druckerman, author of the very popular 2012 parenting book Bringing Up Bebe: One American Mother Discovers the Wisdom of French Parenting, learned plenty about helping her kid sleep from the French using a method similar in some ways to extinction sleep training. In lieu of popular American sleep training methods, Druckerman asked French parents, who seemed to be getting plenty of sleep, to share their wisdom. All it takes, she found, is a bit of a pause.
WORLD
Architectural Digest

The Console Sink Is Having a Moment

All products featured on Architectural Digest are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. We (and Instagram) love the theatricality of a chunky and funky statement sink, but hunky stone fatigue is setting in. As of late,...
INTERIOR DESIGN
FASHION Magazine |

Flats Are Cute, Actually

I like my feet the same way I like my emotions: firmly grounded. Podiatrists warn against them. Vogue has unlovingly referred to them as “grandma shoes.” Their mere existence is enough to warrant dissertations on the internet. All things considered, it would seem nothing good can come from wearing flats. But that hasn’t stopped fashion from bringing them back.
APPAREL

