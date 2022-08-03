Read on muddyrivernews.com
Hannibal Arts Council Arty Party on Aug. 19 highlights watercolor
HANNIBAL, Mo. — A Eucalyptus Watercolor Arty Party will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, at the Hannibal Arts Council, 105 S. Main. Participants will paint Eucalyptus leaves in a transparent manner using watercolors on 12-inch by 12-inch watercolor paper. Step-by-step instructions and all supplies – including mat and frame — are included. The project leader will be local artist and HAC program coordinator Brenda Beck Fisher.
Quincy Art Center changes hours after community survey
QUINCY — Quincy Art Center now is open from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. The new hours are a result of a community survey asking the public what days of the week they preferred to visit the Art Center and what hours of the day worked best for them. The survey found that Fridays and Saturdays were a popular choice for open hours, as well as the evening hours of 4 to 6 p.m. The Art Center can also be open by appointment by calling (217) 223-5900.
Stormwater woes, and how rain gardens can help
MACOMB, Ill. — What is a watershed?. No matter where you live, you are in a watershed. All of Illinois, minus that sliver of land bordering Lake Michigan, is in the Mississippi River Watershed. But we can break down this massive watershed into more local streams and rivers. For...
Amtrak to use chartered buses as substitute for Carl Sandburg trains through Tuesday
QUINCY — Chartered buses will be used as substitute transportation for Carl Sandburg trains 381 (from Chicago to Quincy in the mornings) and 382 (from Quincy to Chicago in the evenings) through Tuesday, Aug. 9. Amtrak spokesman Marc Magliari said this decision will allow Amtrak’s shop forces more time...
Sinnock ‘can’t imagine not being a part’ of annual Quincy-to-Peoria run that raises funds for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital
QUINCY— It’s not about the running, it’s about the cause. And April Sinnock is a perfect example. Sinnock is taking part in her 10th St. Jude Quincy-to-Peoria Run this weekend. The event benefits the work of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tenn. “I’m a...
Illinois sandwich shop menu causing controversy
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — One of the newest businesses in Quincy, Psycho-Riffic Sandwich Shop, has come under fire on social media because of its menu. The controversy is something the owner says was never his intent. Local resident Ashlea Goerlich shared her feelings in a Facebook post about the...
Hancock County to begin updating Natural Hazard Mitigation Plan
CARTHAGE, Ill. — Hancock County is updating the Multi-Jurisdictional Natural Hazard Mitigation Plan. Jack Curfman, Hancock County ESDA coordinator, says the current plan, adopted in 2018, will be expiring in 2023. “The Federal Emergency Management Agency requires that each jurisdiction has an approved Natural Hazards Mitigation Plan to be...
QPD Blotter for Aug. 4, 2022
Raven C Brandon, 24, 233 Locust St, FTA Suspended Registration and Seatbelt at N 20th St and Broadway St. Lodged 147. Trista A Wade, 36, 1210 N 3rd St, DWLS at N 15th St and Lind St. NTA 122. Shannon N Dean, 38, 820 S 20th St, reports on 07/26/2022...
Macomb railroad crossings closed due to 'situation,' city says
MACOMB, Ill. (KHQA) — The city of Macomb reported on Tuesday night that railroad crossings are closed from East Street to N. Pearl Street at least for the couple hours because of a "situation." City leaders did not expound on the circumstances of the situation that caused the closures.
‘Everything’s going to stay status quo’: New owner of Hess Auto Agency has no plans for change
QUINCY — The new owner of Hess Auto Agency says he has no plans to change what’s going on at the car dealership at 1124 N. 24th. Cloyd Barden Properties LLC, owned by Cloyd Barden of Quincy, bought the business from Boland Properties LLC of Hannibal, Mo., on July 15 for $650,000.
Pedestrian killed by train in Macomb
One person is dead following a train accident Tuesday in Macomb. The Macomb Fire Department and Life Guard Ambulance responded to the train tracks west of Bower Road at 5:47 p.m. At the scene, first-responders determined a pedestrian died in the accident. Several rail crossings were closed during the investigation...
Thompson man killed by farm bull
A little brown and white dog howled for his friend Saturday morning, July 30, in Thompson. But no belly rubs were coming. The dog’s friend, Mike Power, died where he learned how to live, on his family’s farm in Thompson, seven miles east of Centralia, seven miles west of Mexico.
FM woman wins $300K on Crossword scratch ticket
CLIVE, Iowa — A southeast Iowa woman who won a $300,000 lottery prize said her big win came at a great time. “I’m getting ready to retire in January, so this is going to make me not worry so much,” Tammy Arevalo told officials Friday as she claimed her prize at lottery headquarters in Clive.
Two from Plainville arrested in Hull on drug charges
HULL, Ill. — A man and a woman from Plainville were arrested July 15 on drug charges. The Pike County Sheriff’s Department, while working for the Village of Hull, conducted a traffic stop at 4:42 p.m. July 15 on State Highway 106 on the west edge of Hull on a silver 2007 Dodge truck.
