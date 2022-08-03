Hy-Vee Response Team helps with devastating flooding in Kentucky

Read on cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Rapids shuts down rumors about Freda's Beauty Rama, building in need of repairs
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The City of Cedar Rapids shut down rumors about one of the oldest black owned businesses in the area. In a Facebook post, the city says they've received a lot of questions about Freda's Beauty Rama & Gift Shop, located at 1028 12th Avenue SE.
High heat and flash flooding: What to watch this weekend
Temperatures return to the 90s this weekend with a heat index back into the triple digits. The heat and humidity will likely fuel thunderstorms and torrential rain Saturday night into Sunday. A heat index by Saturday afternoon ahead of an approaching cold front will likely reside in the 100-105 range....
Sinclair Cares Feeding America helps HACAP in Eastern Iowa
Iowa's News Now would like to give a huge shout out to everyone who donated to our Sinclair Cares Feeding America Campaign that ran in June and July. Thanks to you, we were able to collect more than $178,000 nationally which makes 1.78 million meals to help feed families during these trying economic times.
Marion Boulevard/1st Avenue project set to begin August 8
MARION, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Marion Boulevard/1st Avenue E Rehabilitation Project is set to begin on Monday, August 8th. This is a joint project between the cities of Cedar Rapids and Marion. Marion Boulevard and 1st Avenue E (in Cedar Rapids) will be rehabilitated from Collins Road to...
Strike against Cedar Rapids Ingredion Inc. continues in to Friday
More than 110 members of BCTGM Local 100G were still holding the picket line Friday afternoon against Ingredion, Inc. Iowa's News Now first reported on Monday, the initial strike came after the negotiating committee did not recommend the contract, anticipated it being voted down, and held a strike vote on Monday morning.
Coralville man dies saving 8-year-old in Iowa River
A 42-year-old man from Coralville died Friday jumping into the Iowa River in rural Johnson County and saving the life of an 8-year-old, Johnson County Sheriff's Office said. It happened shortly after 6 p.m. Friday when the child started struggling in the river near 6051 River Junction Road Southeast. Wegayewu...
Summit begins filings against Iowa homeowners for eminent domain in carbon pipeline route
Summit Carbon Solutions seeks to build a $4.5 billion carbon capture pipeline across Iowa. Starting Friday, the company plans to start filing for eminent domain (Exhibit H) against landowners on 60% of the carbon pipeline route with the Iowa Utilities Board. Currently the corporation has obtained voluntary easements from 40%...
Casey's Cash for Classrooms help out Cedar Rapids Schools
Cedar Rapids — Casey's is hosting a grant program in support of k-12 schools. The grant program officially kicked off Wednesday afternoon. The Cash for Classrooms Grant awards funds to schools within the 16 states of Casey's locations. The funds will be used for:. Improvements. Necessary materials to be...
Building a more resilient power grid to combat climate extremes
Critical infrastructure, like the power grid, gets battered by weather. A 2017 report by the U.S. Department of Energy estimates that up to 90% of power outages are caused by weather related events. "Severe wind is probably the worst," said Paul Mallie, Supervisor of Alliant Energy's Distribution Systems Operations. "Then...
Splash pads in Iowa City to be closed temporarily for renovations
IOWA CITY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Wetherby and Fairmeadows Splash Pads in Iowa City are closed for renovations. These two splash pads will be temporarily closed to install new water savings features and more ways to enjoy them. The Wetherby Splash Pad at 2400 Taylor Drive, will...
Funding awarded for new phase of seed corn cover crops project
DES MOINES, Iowa (August 5, 2022) – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig today announced the funding of the next-phase of a collaborative water quality and soil conservation project that seeks to increase the utilization of cover crops on seed corn production acres. Partnering with the Iowa Seed Association...
Crews respond to residential fire in Cedar Falls
Cedar Falls — Cedar Falls Public Safety (CFPS) responded to a residential fire at trailer park Thursday night. The call came in at at 5:57 p.m. for a fire at at 700 W Ridgeway Ave Lot #225. Cedar Falls Fire Rescue (CFFR) arrived on scene to flames and smoke...
Bever Pool in Cedar Rapids closing for the season on Friday, August 5
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Bever Pool will close for the season on Friday, August 5 at 5:00 p.m. in Cedar Rapids. The annual dog swim, K9Splash!, will be held at Bever Pool on Saturday and Sunday. You can still register your dog for K9Splash! at https://www.k9cola.org/dog-friendly-activities/k9-splash/.
Gas prices continue to trend down in Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Gas prices in Iowa continue to trend down, as we're paying an average of 79 cents less than a month ago. The average price is $3.81 a gallon in the state, that's still 82 cents higher than this time last year. On...
Cedar Rapids public pools slowly close as summer winds down
Cedar Rapids public pools start closing as early as Friday, August 5th. Cherry Hill Aquatic Center will remain open daily through August 14, and then operate on weekends only through August 21st. Noelridge Aquatic Center will remain open daily through August 21 and operate on weekend through Labor Day. This...
Historical beauty shop getting a face-lift with the community's help
A local beauty shop in Cedar Rapids is creating a lot of buzz on social media this week. The city says Freda's Beauty Rama and Gift Shop is a historic landmark and they are working with the business to fix a crumbling façade. Freda's has been a part of...
Wisconsin man arrested in Iowa City after 3-hour standoff
A 41-year-old Wisconsin man is now in the Johnson County Jail Friday after being arrested and charged with burglary, robbery and being armed with intent. Rick Wappler was pulled over Wednesday around 6pm at South Riverside Drive and Highway 6 East. During the stop, Wappler indicated he was armed with...
Governor Reynolds orders flags at half-staff for U.S. Representative Jackie Walorski
DES MOINES, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Governor Kim Reynolds ordered all flags in Iowa to be lowered to half-staff until midnight on August 5, 2022 in honor and remembrance of U.S. Representative Jackie Walorski of Indiana. Representative Walorski died in a car accident on Wednesday, August 3, 2022,...
Back 2 School Bash makes splash at Cedar Rapids Ellis Pool
Cedar Rapids, IA – The Cedar Rapids Parks and Recreation Department hosted the Back 2 School Bash at Ellis Pool on Friday, August 5 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. The first 500 school aged kids who came out to cool off got free school supplies. Also on hand, other...
Emergency Iowa City Council meeting called to discuss removing commissioner chief
An emergency meeting for city council members in Iowa City this morning after the new chair of the city's Truth and Reconciliation Commission goes on a podcast and uses racial slurs while talking about local leaders. The council began by playing the podcast in question which contained seven uses of...
