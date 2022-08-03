Read on www.ktre.com
KTRE
Nacogdoches City Council formally finalizes, approves ordinance concerning property taxes
“In these types of fires, when it gets in the woods, the Texas A&M Forest Service is mandatory,” Robinson said. “We’re not able to get in those woods far enough to be able to stop the fire, so having those bulldozers available is priceless so they can come in and put that fire line around and put a containment around the fire.”
KLTV
North Cherokee Water Supply issues mandatory water restriction
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - North Cherokee Water Supply Corporation has restricted outside watering. Homes with even addresses are permitted to water Mondays and Wednesdays from 12 a.m. - 6 a.m. Homes with odd addresses are permitted to water Tuesdays and Thursdays from 12 a.m. - 6 a.m. Check the...
KTRE
MURCHISON WATER RATES KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 8-3-22
Rusk Eagle Belles working toward debut performance under Friday night lights. “This is a perfect time to have this added into the community. I think that the arts is really important, it helps kids get involved, it helps them express and be creative and I’m excited to share that with the community,” Thoroughman said.
KLTV
Trial date reset for former Neches ISD principal facing criminal charges
PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - The trial of a former Neches ISD principal has been delayed again due to a COVID-19 infection. A representative for the Anderson County District Court indicated Kimberlyn Ann Snider’s trial date would be postponed given that one of the necessary parties has COVID-19. Snider is...
KTRE
Clear the Shelter event cuts animal adoption fees in half at Lufkin shelter
KTRE
Wildfire in southern Polk County 95% controlled Thursday night
SFA, Sam Houston State University and the Texas Forest Service are out in 74 counties to research the status of bees from the Red River in the north all the way down to the Gulf of Mexico, and to learn why they're declining. ‘Carried the cause of justice to the...
KTRE
Shelby County Jail cited for fire alarm, licensing
CENTER, Texas (KTRE) - A state agency has added the Shelby County Jail to its non-compliant list. The notice of non-compliance lists two violations:. Fire alarm failed to show location of an active smoke detector while conducting a fire drill. One staff member does not possess a valid Texas Commission...
KTRE
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office asking for help identifying funeral home burglary suspects
CENTER, Texas (KTRE) - A funeral home in Center was ransacked Friday night. Officials are asking the public to share information if they saw anything suspicious. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says Watson & Sons Funeral Home on Highway 7 East was ransacked between 8:30 p.m. Friday and 8:30 a.m. Saturday. Unknown subjects entered each office, went through all items and damaged two vehicles on the property. The subjects took multiple items from each office.
KTRE
Lufkin Police offer school zone safety refresher for parents, children
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - As summer comes to an end and school is about to begin, it’s easy for drivers to forget about school zones. With kids back in school come students on foot when the bell rings at the end of the day. Being alert and aware in...
kjas.com
Orange County Constable tries to save a life
A former Jasper County Sheriff's Deputy who now serves as a Constable in the nearby Orange County is being praised for his efforts in trying to save a man. Ortego, who serves as constable of Precinct 4 and another officer were reportedly headed to Houston for training on Wednesday when they came up on a deadly crash that had just occurred on Interstate 10, west of Beaumont.
KTRE
Rusk Eagle Belles working toward debut performance under Friday night lights
scttx.com
Sheriff's Department Seeks Attempted Robbery Suspects
August 5, 2022 - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating to subjects involved in an ATM burglary. At approximately 4:30 a.m. on August 5, 2022, two black males approached the ATM located at American State Bank on the Haslam strip in Joaquin. The subjects attempted to break into the machine. The subjects were driving a white Dodge Avenger with a black racing stripe on the hood and black pin striping on the sides. The vehicle has Texas plates.
Did You Know There is a Legal Casino About 2 Hours South of Tyler, TX?
We all know about the boats in Shreveport. Just head over the Texas border and win some real money, right? Well, did you know there is a legitimate Indian Gaming Casino located about two hours south of Tyler, TX? Just a little bit past Lufkin, as a matter of fact.
KTRE
SFA buzzing with bee research study in East Texas
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - With the new semester at Stephen F. Austin University beginning in just a few weeks, the campus is buzzing in more ways than one. The SFA Biology Department is hard at work on bee research in East Texas. SFA, Sam Houston State University and the Texas...
Popular Lufkin Bakeshop Opening Brand New Location In Nacogdoches, Texas
We have a sneak peek of the newest bakery in Nacogdoches. The Grandough Baking Company staff have been spending their summer vacation working to open a new location. Grandough Bakery's only location, as of right now, is at 1705 Feagin Drive in Lufkin. Currently they are closed until Monday, August 8th for Summer Vacation.
KTRE
WebXtra: Burger battle heats up among Nacogdoches restaurants
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Brick Street Burger Battle is challenging people to taste test burgers from restaurants in downtown Nacogdoches to find the very best one. KTRE’S Avery Gorman was one of the judges for the preview of the burger battle, which promotes the restaurants in downtown Nacogdoches.
kjas.com
Woodville driver involved in a Polk County crash
A Woodville woman was involved in a late Thursday afternoon crash in Polk County. It happened shortly after 4:00 on Highway 190 in the Indian Springs Community, about 10 miles east of Livingston. Polk County Today is reporting information from the Texas Department of Public Safety that says Angela Vanek,...
Lufkin, Texas Traffic Stop Leads to Drugs, Guns, and Credit Cards
Early this morning (8/3), Lufkin Police arrested a felon who was found to be in possession of guns, drugs, and credit cards that did not belong to him. The discovery took place following a traffic stop in the 1700 block of South First Street, near the intersection of Janeway in Lufkin.
‘How would you feel if I shot the place up’: Man arrested, accused of pointing pistol at East Texas store clerk
TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested in Texarkana after a convenience store clerk told police he pointed a gun at her, and threatened to “shoot up” the store. Police said they were called to the store on the 1600 block of Robinson Road on July 29, but the man had already left. The […]
60-year-old Tatum man arrested after 4-hour standoff in Rusk County
TATUM, Texas (KETK) — A Tatum man was arrested by authorities with the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office on Friday after a four-hour standoff. According to the sheriff’s office, the standoff was a result of an aggravated assault/aggravated robbery investigation, which also involved the Nacogdoches SWAT Team, Rusk County Precinct 2 Constable Matt Allison, Rusk County […]
