ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lufkin, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KLTV

North Cherokee Water Supply issues mandatory water restriction

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - North Cherokee Water Supply Corporation has restricted outside watering. Homes with even addresses are permitted to water Mondays and Wednesdays from 12 a.m. - 6 a.m. Homes with odd addresses are permitted to water Tuesdays and Thursdays from 12 a.m. - 6 a.m. Check the...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX
KTRE

MURCHISON WATER RATES KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 8-3-22

Rusk Eagle Belles working toward debut performance under Friday night lights. “This is a perfect time to have this added into the community. I think that the arts is really important, it helps kids get involved, it helps them express and be creative and I’m excited to share that with the community,” Thoroughman said.
LUFKIN, TX
KLTV

Trial date reset for former Neches ISD principal facing criminal charges

PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - The trial of a former Neches ISD principal has been delayed again due to a COVID-19 infection. A representative for the Anderson County District Court indicated Kimberlyn Ann Snider’s trial date would be postponed given that one of the necessary parties has COVID-19. Snider is...
NECHES, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lufkin, TX
Government
Local
Texas Government
City
Atlanta, TX
City
Lufkin, TX
City
Tyler, TX
City
Gorman, TX
KTRE

Clear the Shelter event cuts animal adoption fees in half at Lufkin shelter

“In these types of fires, when it gets in the woods, the Texas A&M Forest Service is mandatory,” Robinson said. “We’re not able to get in those woods far enough to be able to stop the fire, so having those bulldozers available is priceless so they can come in and put that fire line around and put a containment around the fire.”
LUFKIN, TX
KTRE

Shelby County Jail cited for fire alarm, licensing

CENTER, Texas (KTRE) - A state agency has added the Shelby County Jail to its non-compliant list. The notice of non-compliance lists two violations:. Fire alarm failed to show location of an active smoke detector while conducting a fire drill. One staff member does not possess a valid Texas Commission...
SHELBY COUNTY, TX
KTRE

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office asking for help identifying funeral home burglary suspects

CENTER, Texas (KTRE) - A funeral home in Center was ransacked Friday night. Officials are asking the public to share information if they saw anything suspicious. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says Watson & Sons Funeral Home on Highway 7 East was ransacked between 8:30 p.m. Friday and 8:30 a.m. Saturday. Unknown subjects entered each office, went through all items and damaged two vehicles on the property. The subjects took multiple items from each office.
SHELBY COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Local#Election Local#Lufkin City Council#Rusk High School#Blackstone#J L Everhart
kjas.com

Orange County Constable tries to save a life

A former Jasper County Sheriff's Deputy who now serves as a Constable in the nearby Orange County is being praised for his efforts in trying to save a man. Ortego, who serves as constable of Precinct 4 and another officer were reportedly headed to Houston for training on Wednesday when they came up on a deadly crash that had just occurred on Interstate 10, west of Beaumont.
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
KTRE

Rusk Eagle Belles working toward debut performance under Friday night lights

“In these types of fires, when it gets in the woods, the Texas A&M Forest Service is mandatory,” Robinson said. “We’re not able to get in those woods far enough to be able to stop the fire, so having those bulldozers available is priceless so they can come in and put that fire line around and put a containment around the fire.”
scttx.com

Sheriff's Department Seeks Attempted Robbery Suspects

August 5, 2022 - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating to subjects involved in an ATM burglary. At approximately 4:30 a.m. on August 5, 2022, two black males approached the ATM located at American State Bank on the Haslam strip in Joaquin. The subjects attempted to break into the machine. The subjects were driving a white Dodge Avenger with a black racing stripe on the hood and black pin striping on the sides. The vehicle has Texas plates.
JOAQUIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
NewsBreak
Marketing
KTRE

SFA buzzing with bee research study in East Texas

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - With the new semester at Stephen F. Austin University beginning in just a few weeks, the campus is buzzing in more ways than one. The SFA Biology Department is hard at work on bee research in East Texas. SFA, Sam Houston State University and the Texas...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KTRE

WebXtra: Burger battle heats up among Nacogdoches restaurants

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Brick Street Burger Battle is challenging people to taste test burgers from restaurants in downtown Nacogdoches to find the very best one. KTRE’S Avery Gorman was one of the judges for the preview of the burger battle, which promotes the restaurants in downtown Nacogdoches.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
kjas.com

Woodville driver involved in a Polk County crash

A Woodville woman was involved in a late Thursday afternoon crash in Polk County. It happened shortly after 4:00 on Highway 190 in the Indian Springs Community, about 10 miles east of Livingston. Polk County Today is reporting information from the Texas Department of Public Safety that says Angela Vanek,...
POLK COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

60-year-old Tatum man arrested after 4-hour standoff in Rusk County

TATUM, Texas (KETK) — A Tatum man was arrested by authorities with the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office on Friday after a four-hour standoff. According to the sheriff’s office, the standoff was a result of an aggravated assault/aggravated robbery investigation, which also involved the Nacogdoches SWAT Team, Rusk County Precinct 2 Constable Matt Allison, Rusk County […]
RUSK COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy