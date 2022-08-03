Mom, daughter found slain inside Georgia home, officials say

Read on www.wafb.com
Julie Smith
2d ago
If he had a knife and not a gun why did they not tase him first and other methods police do so that he could be held accountable for their deaths. Put him out to easy.
Reply(1)
3
Mels4u2
3d ago
So Very Sad! I don’t understand why people who are so miserable in life - don’t just take their OWN & let others Live In Peace ☮️ after you’re GONE!
Reply
2
united as 100
3d ago
😔RIP to both the mom and daughter and whoever did this is going to prison for very, long time. 👨⚖️
Reply(2)
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fun in FoCo: First weekend of school year offers activities for kids and adultsJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
New Miracle League baseball field gets new nameJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Forsyth County Blotter: Work fight leaves man with skull fracture, robbery suspect attacks grocery store workerJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
3 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Cumming Aquatic Center is going to the dogsJustine LookenottCumming, GA
Related
fox5atlanta.com
North Georgia man charged in shooting at Cartersville tire store
CARTERSVILLE, Ga. - Police in Cartersville arrested a man accused of an afternoon shooting at a local business. Police charged 57-year-old James Edward Hardin from White, Georgia, for the Aug. 2 shooting on N. Tennessee Street. He's charged with aggravated assault, reckless conduct, criminal damage to property and gun possession charges.
Maintenance worker shot dead at southwest Atlanta apartments: APD
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police Department homicide detectives are investigating after a maintenance worker was shot dead at an apartment complex. Officers were called to a southwest Atlanta neighborhood along Martin Luther King Jr. Drive on Thursday twice. Initially to investigate whether shots were fired, which officers said amounted to nothing. Later, they were called back to investigate a report of a man in his late 40s found dead.
Man confessed to murder of 19-year-old found in wooded area near Lake Lanier, deputies say
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities have arrested a man in connection with the murder of a 19-year-old whose body was found in Hall County. Deputies said a decomposed body was found in a wooded area off Paradise Point Road in Flowery Branch on June 20. They later identified the victim as Sarai Gomez.
Teenage Marietta murder suspect who disappeared for a year arrested in East Point
MARIETTA, Ga. — A murder suspect that Marietta police say was on the run for more than a year is now in custody. Police say that then-17-year-old Donald Bannister, also known as Lil Ghost, shot and killed 30-year-old Norval Bailey in June 2021. Bailey was found bleeding in the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta Police report death on busy Buckhead road
ATLANTA — A person is dead at a scene by a Buckhead hotel, police said Friday. The Atlanta Police Department said officers had responded to 3285 Peachtree Road - the address for the Embassy Suites hotel - and there was a "deceased victim." The department did not initially provide...
celebsbar.com
Bradley Cooper's Lookalike Found in Georgia - And He's Apparently A Thief!
Bradley Cooper‘s doppelganger has been located. A Georgia police department shared a video of a man who could easily pass for the 47-year-old actor and director, in connection with a robbery. According to the Henry County Police Department, the unnamed man was caught on camera swiping a rotary laser...
CBS 46
Teen shot overnight while in bed asleep in southwest Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A 19-year-old is recovering after being shot overnight while in bed asleep. It happened Thursday around 2:15 a.m. at the Villages at Carver apartments, located in the 100 block of Moury Avenue in southwest Atlanta. Police say someone shot up the apartment and the 19-year-old victim...
nowhabersham.com
Duluth man arrested for murder of woman found dead in Flowery Branch
An arrest has been made in the murder of a 19-year-old woman whose remains were discovered in a wooded area near Lake Lanier. Timothy James Krueger, Sr., 49, of Duluth was taken into custody at his residence on Cardinal Lake Drive on Thursday, August 4. Gwinnett County Police Department detectives have charged Krueger with felony murder and aggravated assault for the stabbing death of Sarai’ Llanos Gomez, of Ecuador.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox5atlanta.com
Bullet removed from toddler's head, 2nd child was inside car shot up at Atlanta traffic light, family says
ATLANTA - Relatives of a toddler shot at a traffic light in Atlanta said there was also a 5-year-old BOY in the car at the time of the shooting. FOX 5 Atlanta spoke to the grandfather of 3-year-old Javon Jewell, who was hit by gunfire on Peters Street and Chapel Street after his father took the children to get a haircut on Wednesday.
Man arrested in deadly DeKalb gas station shooting, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Police Department detectives have arrested a second person in a deadly gas station shooting near Stone Mountain. The 23-year-old is facing a murder charge alongside a teen. Police booked Justin Stafford into jail Wednesday, saying he was involved in the death of a...
Police searching for killer after man found shot to death near busy Cobb shopping center
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are searching for a killer who shot a young man outside a busy Cobb County shopping area. It happened at West Village between Interstate 285 and Atlanta Road. Channel 2′s Michael Seiden has been digging into the case and learned the victim was born...
Scam Alert: Pine straw scammers reported throughout Georgia
Earlier this year, we alerted you to a pine straw scam in Putnam County. However, this scam is does not appear to be isolated to one area of the state and has been reported from metro Atlanta to Albany. The Scam: The scammers come up to your door and offer...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox5atlanta.com
Gun discovered at Gwinnett County elementary school, principal says
SNELLVILLE, Ga. - An elementary school principal in Gwinnett County notified parents about a gun discovered inside a classroom on Wednesday. A letter sent Thursday by Britt Elementary School Principal Melissa Madsen said a staff member discovered the firearm underneath a box of donated classroom supplies after students were dismissed for the day. No students were on campus and no one was harmed, Madsen wrote.
DeKalb day care workers arrested after video appears to show toddler slammed to ground
CLARKSTON, Ga. — Two day care workers have been arrested after video surfaced that appeared to show one of the workers slam and punch a toddler. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office says that Autumn Coney and Bernetta Glover have both turned themselves in. Jail records show that both women were charged with cruelty to children in the first degree.
fox5atlanta.com
Young man gunned down at Smyrna pool, shooter on the run
SMYRNA, Ga. - Police are trying to find the person responsible for gunning down a 21-year-old man at a Smyrna apartment complex last month. Jason Stephen Escoffrey was found by officers just after 11 p.m. on July 17 near the swimming pool of the Highlands of West Village apartments off Atlanta Road near Interstate 285.
Suspect in deadly hit-and-run fails to show for plea, wife of victim wants him arrested
BUFORD, Ga. — A Gwinnett County woman thought she was going to finally get justice for her husband, who was killed in a hit-and-run crash in 2019. But the suspect, who's charged with vehicular homicide, never showed up to court this week to enter a plea deal. Holly Frankovich...
Mother of man shot 76 times upset officer charged in his death was still training police
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga — The mother of a man police shot and killed is furious one of the officers was still training other officers. Monteria Robinson stood in front of the Clayton County police department with her supporters and called for the officer to be fired. Robinson said it...
WYFF4.com
Blood on shirt leads to bodies of 2 women, man shot by deputies, GBI says
BUFORD, Ga. — Two women were found dead and another man was shot and killed by deputies after a relative requested a welfare check, officials said. The welfare check was requested Tuesday at a home on Long Creek Drive, in Hall County, according to Nelly Miles, with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
Mother and daughter found dead in Hall County home
A mother and her daughter were killed at a home in Hall County. The suspect in the killing was shot and killed by law enforcement. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, preliminary information indicates that the Hall County Sheriff’s Office conducted a welfare check on the afternoon of Aug. 2, at a home on Long Creek Drive. When they were unable to contact anyone at the home, a concerned relative went to the home attempting to locate his family members.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia investigates Atlanta contractor that was focus of I-Team probe
STOCKBRIDGE - State investigators are now involved in an investigation that the FOX 5 I-Team first brought you about Champion Window Company of Atlanta. Customers say they have paid lots of money for sunrooms that have never been built. Gregory and Jeanette Lyons signed a contract with Champion Windows of...
Comments / 10