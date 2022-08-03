ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buford, GA

Mom, daughter found slain inside Georgia home, officials say

By Jennifer Lifsey, Emily Van de Riet
WAFB.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wafb.com

Comments / 10

Julie Smith
2d ago

If he had a knife and not a gun why did they not tase him first and other methods police do so that he could be held accountable for their deaths. Put him out to easy.

Reply(1)
3
Mels4u2
3d ago

So Very Sad! I don’t understand why people who are so miserable in life - don’t just take their OWN & let others Live In Peace ☮️ after you’re GONE!

Reply
2
united as 100
3d ago

😔RIP to both the mom and daughter and whoever did this is going to prison for very, long time. 👨‍⚖️

Reply(2)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5atlanta.com

North Georgia man charged in shooting at Cartersville tire store

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. - Police in Cartersville arrested a man accused of an afternoon shooting at a local business. Police charged 57-year-old James Edward Hardin from White, Georgia, for the Aug. 2 shooting on N. Tennessee Street. He's charged with aggravated assault, reckless conduct, criminal damage to property and gun possession charges.
CARTERSVILLE, GA
11Alive

Maintenance worker shot dead at southwest Atlanta apartments: APD

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police Department homicide detectives are investigating after a maintenance worker was shot dead at an apartment complex. Officers were called to a southwest Atlanta neighborhood along Martin Luther King Jr. Drive on Thursday twice. Initially to investigate whether shots were fired, which officers said amounted to nothing. Later, they were called back to investigate a report of a man in his late 40s found dead.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buford, GA
Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
Hall County, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Buford, GA
County
Hall County, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
11Alive

Atlanta Police report death on busy Buckhead road

ATLANTA — A person is dead at a scene by a Buckhead hotel, police said Friday. The Atlanta Police Department said officers had responded to 3285 Peachtree Road - the address for the Embassy Suites hotel - and there was a "deceased victim." The department did not initially provide...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Teen shot overnight while in bed asleep in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A 19-year-old is recovering after being shot overnight while in bed asleep. It happened Thursday around 2:15 a.m. at the Villages at Carver apartments, located in the 100 block of Moury Avenue in southwest Atlanta. Police say someone shot up the apartment and the 19-year-old victim...
ATLANTA, GA
nowhabersham.com

Duluth man arrested for murder of woman found dead in Flowery Branch

An arrest has been made in the murder of a 19-year-old woman whose remains were discovered in a wooded area near Lake Lanier. Timothy James Krueger, Sr., 49, of Duluth was taken into custody at his residence on Cardinal Lake Drive on Thursday, August 4. Gwinnett County Police Department detectives have charged Krueger with felony murder and aggravated assault for the stabbing death of Sarai’ Llanos Gomez, of Ecuador.
DULUTH, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Violent Crime#Wgcl#Gray Media Group Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox5atlanta.com

Gun discovered at Gwinnett County elementary school, principal says

SNELLVILLE, Ga. - An elementary school principal in Gwinnett County notified parents about a gun discovered inside a classroom on Wednesday. A letter sent Thursday by Britt Elementary School Principal Melissa Madsen said a staff member discovered the firearm underneath a box of donated classroom supplies after students were dismissed for the day. No students were on campus and no one was harmed, Madsen wrote.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Young man gunned down at Smyrna pool, shooter on the run

SMYRNA, Ga. - Police are trying to find the person responsible for gunning down a 21-year-old man at a Smyrna apartment complex last month. Jason Stephen Escoffrey was found by officers just after 11 p.m. on July 17 near the swimming pool of the Highlands of West Village apartments off Atlanta Road near Interstate 285.
SMYRNA, GA
The Georgia Sun

Mother and daughter found dead in Hall County home

A mother and her daughter were killed at a home in Hall County. The suspect in the killing was shot and killed by law enforcement. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, preliminary information indicates that the Hall County Sheriff’s Office conducted a welfare check on the afternoon of Aug. 2, at a home on Long Creek Drive. When they were unable to contact anyone at the home, a concerned relative went to the home attempting to locate his family members.
HALL COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia investigates Atlanta contractor that was focus of I-Team probe

STOCKBRIDGE - State investigators are now involved in an investigation that the FOX 5 I-Team first brought you about Champion Window Company of Atlanta. Customers say they have paid lots of money for sunrooms that have never been built. Gregory and Jeanette Lyons signed a contract with Champion Windows of...
STOCKBRIDGE, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy